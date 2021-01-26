Top 5 rarest back blings in Fortnite - 2021 edition

Fortnite's back blings are often overshadowed by other items like skins, pickaxes, and gliders. It is understandable. A back bling is a tiny piece of customization that doesn't significantly impact a character's look.

Fortnite's best back blings

#5 - Atmosphere

Atmosphere

Last Seen: Release

Release Date: 08/01/2019

Available only via the Battle Pass in Season 10 of Fortnite, Atmosphere was part of the Drift set and obtainable by completing the Road Trip mission. A straightforward design lends itself well to multiple skins, making Atmosphere a versatile addition to any locker.

#4 - Love Wings

Love Wings

Last Seen: 09/27/2020

Release Date: 2/13/2018

Part of the Royale Hearts set, Love Wings, came out in Chapter 1, Season 3 of Fortnite. A stone pair of wings, they add a unique look to almost any skin with their neutral color and minimal design.

#3 - Red Shield

Red Shield

Last Seen: 1/23/2021

Release Date: 12/15/2017

Another back bling from Fortnite Chapter 1, Season 2, the Red Shield, was initially available as part of the Fort Knights set. It is a complimentary back bling to the Red Knight but works just as well with almost any fantasy inspired skin.

#2 - Black Shield

Black Shield

Last Seen: Release

Release Date: 12/15/2017

The Black Shield was only available to Fortnite players who reached Level 70 in the Battle Pass for Chapter 1, Season 2. It is a bit more versatile than the Red Shield and much harder to come by. The Black Shield is a back bling to drool over.

#1 - Wolfpack

Wolfpack

Last Seen: Release

Release Date: 9/27/2018

Available only by reaching Fortnite's Tier 100 during the Chapter 1, Season 6 Battle Pass, the Wolfpack is a simple, curved sword that fits pretty universally with any skin. There aren't many players out there who can show off this bling.