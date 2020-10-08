Top 5 rarest Contrails in Fortnite as of 2020

In Fortnite, Contrails are often the most-overlooked cosmetic. They're not the flashiest item in the world and are really only seen for around 10-15 seconds per match. However, that doesn't mean there aren't some extremely rare Contrails that you don't see a lot in Chapter 2 - Season 4.

Since skydiving trails are really only released with certain skins and the Battle Pass, all of the items on this list will come from those areas. So if you didn't play Fortnite back in 2018, you might not have many Contrails on this list, which is what makes them the rarest in the game.

5 rarest Fortnite Contrails

#5 - TP

Image via PGG

Kicking off on our list is a Season 5 Battle Pass Contrail. TP was among the most popular trails when it released but that's why it makes it so rare today. Since everyone used it back in 2018, players simply don't use it that often in Chapter 2.

#4 - Spectral Essence

Image via PGG

Advertisement

Spectral Essence hails from the Season 6 Battle Pass and was the top Contrail from that pass. Unlockable at tier 83, there weren't a ton of players who reached that far on the tier list. Pair that with the fact that Spectral Essence doesn't stand out and you've got a rare Fortnite Contrail in 2020.

#3 - Dark Feathers

Image via FortniteSkins

The first, and only, non-Battle Pass Contrail on this list, Dark Feathers is next up. The only way to acquire this skydiving trail was to purchase the Ravage skin. The female twin of the Raven, not many players bought Ravage due to the overbearing popularity of Raven.

#2 - Shooting Star

Image via PGG

Coming from the Chapter 1 - Season 4 Battle Pass, Shooting Star was the top Contrail on the tier list. Unlocked at tier 84, not many players who still play in 2020 reached that far.

#1 - Flames

Advertisement

Image via PGG

Lastly, we have Flames, the top Contrail from the Fortnite Chapter 1 - Season 3 Battle Pass. This was the season that introduced Contrails so it makes sense why the top one is so rare to see in 2020.