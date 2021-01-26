Top 5 rarest emotes in Fortnite - 2021 Edition

Fortnite emotes are loved by all players, whether they are flaunting them in the lobby before starting a match or during the heat of battle on the island.

Unfortunately, there are some emotes that are no longer available. These rare emotes are owned by few players who have played the game since its conception, obtained through the Battle Pass or Save the World.

The rarest Fortnite emotes

#5 - Rock Out

Once upon a time, a player could purchase Rock Out for 800 V-Bucks in Fortnite's in-game item shop. Those days are long gone for the Epic emote, allowing only a lucky few players to rock out to their heart's content.

There may be a time in the future where players will be able to shred once again, but they should not get their hopes up.

#4 - Rocket Rodeo

This was another Epic emote that was available once upon a time for 800 V-Bucks. Rocket Rodeo allows players to pretend they are Dr. Strangelove, riding the bomb like a mechanical bull. Only later did players learn how to love the bomb, and now it is part of Fortnite history.

#3 - The Wave

The Wave is such a simple emote, but only OG Fortnite players have it in their locker. It is a gesture often taken for granted, and newer players are begging for its return. Honestly, most want it because they can't have it, and nothing more.

#2 - Ride the Pony

The dance craze created by Psy in Gangnam Style made its way into Fortnite in Ride the Pony. Only available to those who got to tier 20 of the Chapter 1, Season 2 Battle Pass, this emote has ridden off into the sunset, never to be seen again.

#1 - The Floss

Another Chapter 1, Season 2 Battle Pass emote, The Floss is one of the most recognizable Fortnite emotes. Ask anyone who plays the game, or has at least heard of it, to perform a Fortnite dance, and they will most likely attempt to Floss. The only players who can do so in-game are the ones to reach tier 49 of the Season 2 Battle Pass.