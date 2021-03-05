Top 5 Rarest Fortnite Emotes of all time

Not all Fortnite Emotes are considered equal.

Some pop up in the Item Shop every few weeks, while others can only be obtained by reaching battle pass tiers in a specific season. There are Emotes that come with skins and cannot be purchased separately. There are also skins that were once purchasable via the Item Shop, but have not been seen in ages.

5 rarest, purchasable Fortnite Emotes

On The Hook

Last Seen: February 7th, 2019

Release Date: July 23rd, 2018

Years Unavailable: 2

On The Hook is a bit different when compared to Off The Hook and is a 500 V-Buck Emote that has not been seen in two years.

Tidy

Last Seen: December 12th, 2018

Release Date: April 30th, 2018

Years Unavailable: 2.22

First seen in Fortnite Chapter 1, Season 3, Tidy is a simple dance that set players back 500 V-Bucks at the time. There is no telling what it would cost if it were in the Item Shop today. By the looks of it, players will likely not be able to find that out any time soon either.

Hot Marat

Last Seen: November 25th, 2018

Release Date: November 24th, 2018

Years Unavailable: 2.22

There are not many Fortnite Emotes out there that were only available for a day. Hot Marat is one of those skins, in that it hasn't been seen since. Those who do boast it are among the luckiest players out there.

Fresh

Last Seen: November 21st, 2018

Release Date: December 16th, 2017

Years Unavailable: 2.27

A skin that stirred controversy and even a lawsuit, Fresh was available for 800 V-Bucks and has not been seen available since the end of 2018. Bel Air has never been the same without it.

Rambunctious

Last Seen: November 12th, 2018

Release Date: June 9th, 2018

Years Unavailable: 2.3

Fortnite Chapter 1, Season 4 saw the release of Rambunctious for 500 V-Bucks. It has been 2.3 years since it was last seen available for purchase. For those players who have this crazy dance, rock on!