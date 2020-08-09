Top 5 Rarest skins in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3

Fortnite’s Chapter 2, Season 3 has been flush with new skins and equipment. This season, we saw some exciting outfits such as Aquaman, Captain America, and Black Manta. Both versions of the Aquaman skin, the normal golden-skinned Aquaman, and the shirtless Arthur Curry variant were available for free. All that the users had to do was complete a series of challenges to unlock them.

However, most Fortnite gamers would instead prefer a skin which is unique and rare, than one which is owned by most of the people they come across. Some skins are released once every blue moon, which makes them difficult to obtain. In this article, we look at the five rarest skins in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3.

Image Credits: Epicgames.com

Rarest skins in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3

Renegade Raider

Renegade Raider is one of the oldest skins of the game and was available way back in Season 1. At the same time, it is one of the most popular and easily recognizable skins as well. Back in Season 1, users had to reach level 20 of the Battle Pass in order to unlock the skin, after which it could be bought for 1200 V-bucks.

Image Credits: pinterest.com

The Black Knight

The Black Knight outfit was released back in Season 2, and users had to reach Level 70 in order to unlock it. It features a full-body black armor and thick black boots, and is said to be worn by the Odious Scourge of Wailing Woods.

Image Credits: Fortniteskins.net

It is one of the rarest skins that a player can own, and players who walk around wearing it are, in all probability, old skillful gamers who probably should not be messed with!

Aerial Assault Trooper

The Aerial Assault Trooper was quite literally the first skin that users could obtain back in Season 1. Of course, back then, there was no Battle Pass, and users had to reach ‘Level 15’ to unlock the skin from the Shop, where it could be bought for 1200 V-bucks.

Image Credits: Fortnitewatch.com

Regardless, it is one of the oldest skins that Fortnite gamers can own.

The Merry Marauder

The Merry Marauder is a Christmas-themed skin that was available only for a limited time in December 2017. The skin resembles a ‘Gingerbread man’ with drawed-on features wearing red boots. It might not be the most visually appealing ones that Fortnite gamers can get their hands on, but it is surely one of the rarest!

Image Credits: Fortnitewatch.com

Midnight Ops

The Midnight Ops skin was part of the Stealth Syndicate Set, which was released back in Season 2 of the game. The skin was released in March 2018 and hasn’t been seen in-game for more than 700 days!

Image Credits: Fortnitewatch.com

The outfit features a robotic arm and a futuristic black and red outfit with dark black gloves.