Top 5 remakes fans want to see at E3 2021

Over the last few years, many games such as Mafia and Yakuza have received remakes for the modern generation.

Over the years, a good game might age poorly due to the limitation of its launch hardware. Game remakes not only create a modern version of a classic game but also bring in new fans to the series.

Games such as Yakuza Kiwami and Mafia Definitive Edition have revitalized the series' fandom and has brought in new fans with the ground-up remakes of classic games.

With E3 season coming up, fans are hoping to see remakes of their favorite games from back in the day.

How many remakes will fans get at E3 2021?

Even though remakes and remasters are spoken about under the same breath, fundamentally, they are different. In a remaster, the game’s source code and some assets remain more or less the same, with updated textures and optimization for modern hardware. Hence, structurally, the game remains the same, with just visual updates.

However, a remake is a completely new game, built from the ground up, which recaptures the story and the essence of the original game. So a remake gives the developer the artistic freedom to take the series in a new direction, as well as modernize the gameplay mechanics.

With a slew of events, from E3 2021 to Summer Game Fest, coming up soon, fans are keeping their fingers crossed to see modern-day remakes of their favorite games.

5. Resident Evil 0 & 1 (1996, 2002)

Resident Evil 0 &1 (image by Capcom)

With the recent hits of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and Resident Evil 8: Village, as well as the phenomenal remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3, Capcom’s flagship horror series is enjoying a resurgence in popularity. It seems to be the perfect time for a remake of the original 1996 Resident Evil and the 2002 prequel Resident Evil 0.

Resident Evil did receive a remake in 2002 to coincide with the launch of Resident Evil 0, but it retained the top-down fixed camera of the original game. A modern-day remake, in the vein of Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes, with the 3rd person over the shoulder view, is going to be a phenomenal return to the origin of the series.

4. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time & Majora’s Mask (1998, 2000)

Legend of Zelda (Image by Nintendo)

Legend of Zelda has been one of Nintendo’s flagship franchises since its original NES debut in 1986. While the series was first perceived as a top-down isometric series, it made the transition into 3D with the Nintendo 64 console.

Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (1998) was a phenomenal shift in both gameplay and storytelling. It was soon followed by a sequel, Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask (2000). Both of the games received remasters for the 3DS handheld system, in 2011 and 2015 respectively.

The interest in the Legend of Zelda franchise hasn’t always been consistent, however, with 2016’s Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild, the interest in the franchise was reignited. While fans wait patiently for the sequel, Nintendo has released a remake of the original 1993’s Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, as well as announced a remaster of the 2011’s Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, for the Nintendo Switch.

With the rumors of both a new 4K DLSS switch, as well as a remaster of 2006’s Legend of Zelda; Wind Waker, it seems to be the perfect time to remake the original two 3D games.

3. Assassin’s Creed (2007)

Assassin's Creed (Image by Ubisoft)

Assassin’s Creed is the 2007 game that started a multi-billion mostly annual franchise. Hot on the success of the Prince of Persia trilogy, the game was first conceived as a Prince of Persia spin-off game. Even though it is one of the best games narratively, some of the gameplay mechanics have aged extremely poorly.

Over the years, the series has drifted further and further away from its original essence, where recent games have minimal (Valhalla) or absolutely nothing (Odyssey) to do with the assassin’s brotherhood. With Valhalla bringing some of the old mechanics back, as well as taking the series back to its medieval roots, it seems to be a perfect time to remake the original game.

A strong narrative-focused remake, taking the best elements from each of its generations, and keeping the unnecessarily grindy leveling system away, this remake has the potential to introduce new fans to the essence of Assassin’s Creed, as well as bring back alienated fans.

2. Witcher (2007)

tcher (Image by CD Project Red)

The recent Netflix Witcher series has brought in a lot of fans, who are experiencing the series for the first time. While both Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings and Witcher 3: Wild Hunt have aged like fine wine, The Witcher has extremely dated mechanics and gameplay. Even with mods, the enhanced edition at times becomes unplayable.

With Witcher 3: Wild Hunt soon receiving a massive upgrade to the enhanced edition, it seems like there's no better time to remake the original game. Perhaps a return to familiar ground could recover some of the trust CD Project Red lost due to Cyberpunk 2077.

1. Red Dead Redemption (2010)

Red Dead Redeptionn (Image by Rockstar Games)

Red Dead Redemption is one of the most phenomenal series ever created by Rockstar Games. With the PC port of Red Dead Redemption II, the series brought in several new players. Unfortunately, the series is limited to only PS3 and Xbox 360 consoles. The only option to play the game is through backwards compatibility on Xbox.

Previously, the supposed Red Dead Redemption Outlaws Collection, which bundled a remake of the original with the 2018 sequel, was rumored. It was later proven to be fake, however, and it did show the massive demand for a Red Dead Redemption Remake. A part of the original game’s location as well as several characters already exist in the sequel. Hence, remaking the original game in the sequel’s engine, with assets carrying over, might not be as hard to imagine.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod