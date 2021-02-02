Top 5 Shiny Pokemon Ash encountered in the anime

In the Pokemon games, Shiny Pokemon are always an exciting find due to their rarity and the awesome color changes on some. In the Pokemon anime, many of the same sentiments are shared.

Much of the time, a Shiny Pokemon in the anime doesn't just mean a rare color change, but it often adds character and a unique factor to a Pokemon. Some of them are even tied to story purposes, which allow them to stand out.

Ash has encountered many Shiny Pokemon in his travels, and there are a handful that have stood out among the rest as memorable additions to the anime.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views and opinions of the writer.

5 best Shiny Pokemon Ash encountered in the anime

#5 - Mega Gengar

Shiny Mega Gengar made an appearance in the 19th Pokemon movie called Volcanion and The Mechanical Marvel. In the movie, Alva is the main antagonist and eventually unleashes a group of Mega Evolved Pokemon that Ash and others must hold off or defeat.

One of those Mega Pokemon was a Shiny Gengar, and it was a starkly different color compared to typical Gengar. The Shiny Mega version was a ghost white and stood out among the others.

#4 - Gyrados

Gyrados, in general, has a fan-favorite Shiny version in the Pokemon community. Normal Gyrados is an ocean blue and fits as a great color for a Water-type Dragon.

In the anime, the Red Gyrados isn't technically a Shiny, but the sentiment and color remain the same. In that case, though, Team Rocket was forcing evolutions of Magikarps into Gyrados, and one came out angry and very red.

#3 - Genesect

Team Plasma created the Mythical Bug-type named Genesect, and they are the main antagonists in the movie called Genesect and the Legend Awakened.

There are five Genesects that attack in the movie, and they are led by a red Shiny Genesect. Mewtwo even helps as a defender against them in the movie, and both Pokemon are genetically engineered.

#2 - Entei

Entei is the name on the list, but this includes all three of the Legendary Beasts. All three Legendary beasts appear as guardians of Crown City in the movie Zoroark: Master of Illusions.

Entei, along with the others, appear as shiny versions with a subtle color change for each one.

#1 - Mega Rayquaza

Even if the Shiny Mega Rayquaza appears in one of the most unpopular movies, being Hoopa and the Clash of Ages, it's still one of the best looking Shiny Pokemon in the entire anime.

It's hard to beat an all-black Mega Rayquaza that battles other Legendary Pokemon.