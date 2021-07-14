Top 5 Simplest Heroes in Dota 2

Dota 2 has a variety of heroes which range from being of One Complexity to Three Complexity. One complexity heroes are mechanically the easiest of the lot, while the three complexity heroes are ones that require a lot of game sense, mechanical skills, muscle memory, and micro-management.

There are heroes like Anti-Mage, which are deceptive in nature. They have a one complexity rating due to the simplicity of the spells and their execution, but are deceptively difficult to play, as they have certain unique play styles.

In this article, the simplest heroes to play in Dota 2 shall be listed.

Disclaimer: The list counts only the author's opinion.

Top 5 simplest heroes to play in Dota 2

#5 Bristleback

Bristleback is one of the simplest heroes in Dota 2. It is usually played in an off-lane tank role and might even be played in the carry or mid role in a game of Dota 2, given the proper scenario.

His Spells are quite simple, Viscous Nasal Goo(Q) wraps the target in a viscous fluid and slows the target. It has a very low cooldown.

Quill Spray (W) sprays quills from Bristleback that deal damage in an Area of Effect.

Bristleback takes less damage if hit on the side or his back due to his insane passive. If he takes 210 damage from the rear, he releases a Quill Spray of the current level.

He spams his low cooldown spells on opponent heroes, thus working himself up and building stacks of his passive ultimate, Warpath. Warpath stacks increase his movement speed and damage in Dota 2.

#4 Viper

In Dota 2, Viper is a mixed damage carry who functions as a powerful team fight hero in the midgame. Nethertoxin contaminates the ground, dealing damage and his Corrosive Skin punishes anyone who dares attack him, while Poison Attack and Viper Strike reduce enemies to a crawling state.

Because of this, Viper is an exceedingly deadly ganker during the early game, but is less potent during the late game. Viper also lacks any disables and struggles against enemies with spell immunity.

#3 Witch Doctor

Witch Doctor's first skill, Paralyzing Cask, is a shot capacity that can skip between nearby adversaries, staggering and harming each and every one hit by the cask. Voodoo Restoration, the 2nd skill, recuperates all unified heroes in an AoE around Witch Doctor.

The third skill, Maledict, reviles all enemy Heroes in a small region, causing them some damage over the long haul, just as eruptions of harm at regular intervals depend on how much wellbeing they have lost since the revile started.

His ultimate ability, Death Ward, calls a ward that assaults opponent heroes within its reach. It bargains colossal measures of actual harm.

Whenever utilized in blend appropriately, the Witch Doctor can solo kill any adversary legend. This makes him one of the most grounded early-game gankers in Dota 2.

#2 Ogre Magi

Ogre Magi has two spells, which bargain colossal Damage each second in the laning phase of Dota 2.

Fireblast impacts a foe unit with a flood of fire, managing harm and shocking the objective. Ignite soaks the objective and another irregular unit with unpredictable synthetic compounds, making it burst into flares.

The target is in tremendous pain, taking harm and moving a lot slowly.

Later In Dota 2, he takes on the role of a buffer/debuffer with his powerful Bloodlust buff, increasing his carry's damage attack & movement speed. If you happen to have enough luck, his ultimate, Multicast, gives him the opportunity to randomly cast his spells multiple times, allowing for great burst potential.

Ogre Magi is a very strong disabler, requiring nothing but a bit of luck & positioning to successfully use powerful Multicasts.

In Dota 2, Ogre Magi is a very simple hero to play and can be a very helpful addition to the team if played properly.

#1 Phantom Assassin

Stifling Dagger, her first skill, causes physical damage and a delay on the designated hero/creep. Her subsequent skill, the Phantom Strike, allows the Phantom Assassin to blink into targets, be it allies or adversaries, and speeds up PA's attack speed by 75/100/125/150 for 2 seconds.

Her third skill, Blur, causes PA to evade 15/25/35/45% of the actual assaults coordinated towards her. Blur can be enacted to make it incomprehensible for adversaries to see her, even with genuine sight.

The dynamic impact blurs if any enemy hero meanders excessively near her.

In Dota 2, Phantom Assassin refines her combat abilities, gaining a chance to deliver a devastating critical strike on enemy units, which is her ultimate, called Coup de Grace. Stifling Dagger shares the same critical strike chance.

Phantom Assassin is quite an easy carry to play, her only weakness being susceptible to bursts of magic damage which can easily be overcome by building Black King Bar.

There are also some other heroes that are fairly simple, like Wraith King, or Luna, but Phantom Assassin takes the cake due to her immense popularity in the lower and upper brackets of Dota 2 alike and her dominance throughout the game.

