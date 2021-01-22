One of Fortnite's most significant features is the ability to skin your character using one of the hundreds of fantastic outfits available. With tons of skins, both original and licensed, there are bound to be a few strange ones tossed into the mix.

Fortnite has some really bizarre ones, so here are the top 5 strangest Fortnite skins:

5 strange Fortnite skins

#5 - Lada

Lada

Last Seen: 11/15/2020

Release Date: 6/16/2020

Lada is an 800 V-Buck skin of a woman in yellow overalls with a taco for a head. Not just any taco, though; a taco with gigantic eyeballs on top, complete with huge eyelashes. Lada is a relatively new addition for Fortnite as of Chapter 2 - Season 3. There are assuredly players out there that love tacos, but maybe not this much.

#4- Big Mouth

Big Mouth

Last Seen: 11/01/2020

Release Date: 10/28/2019

Part of the Fearsome Freaks set, Big Mouth is a 1,500 V-Buck skin the boils down to a disgusting mouth with a body. It does not even have a neck. The only thing weirder than it already is would be a giant set of red lips with women's legs running around Fortnite.

#3 - Twistie

Twistie

Last Seen: 7/15/2019

Release Date: 3/02/2019

Twistie is from Fortnite's Hot Air set available in Chapter 1 - Season 7. For 1,200 V-Bucks, players could make themselves look like one of those freakish air dancers commonly seen at used car lots. Add the additional Twistie Inflator back bling and pair her up with Bendie, and it is just a horror show.

#2 - Globe Shaker

Globe Shaker

Last Seen: 1/03/2021

Release Date: 12/01/2019

What did Fortnite players do to deserve Globe Shaker? It must have been something particularly horrible for Epic to unleash such a strange, 1,500 V-Buck skin on them. Released as part of Chapter 2 - Season 1's Frosty Fights set, Globe Shaker even has a special Ornament back bling that looks almost just like his head.

#1 - Meowscles

Meowscles

Last Seen: Release

Release Date: 2/20/2020

Fortnite's Meowscles came out during Chapter 2 - Season 2, and players snagged him by reaching level 60 of the Battle Pass. A giant, muscular cat, Meowscles played a part in Season 2 and Season 3's story. Rating an "Oh Lawd He Comin'" on the Chonk scale, Meowscles earns this more so with muscle than actual chonk.

