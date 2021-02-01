Top 5 streamers who lost it at viewers during a live stream

Streaming can be really challenging at times for streamers. From dealing with hate texts to trolls, streamers have to face a lot of unnecessary issues while streaming. Although they keep their cool for a good long while, it's very natural for them to get annoyed.

The reason this adds to the stress is because people say anything and everything they want to under the garb of anonymity. While everyone is entitled to their privacy online, it isn't fair to unnecesarily troll a streamer while they're streaming live.

Top 5 streamers who got annoyed at their viewers on live stream

#1 Imane "Pokimane" Anys

Pokimane is one of the most popular female streamers out there today. However, she's had her fair share of trolls online as well. On one particular instance, Pokimane got annoyed with her fans because they used derogatory terms towards her. This further strengthens the fact that people say anything and everything they want on the internet.

#2 Tyler "Ninja" Belvins

Ninja is a very popular streamer who has been involved in a lot of controversies online. However, one time, a fan of his tried to get Ninja to promote his music on his stream.

Any sort of promotion on any stream can cost a lot of money. But this viewer tried to get Ninja to promote his music after donating $20. While there was no malicious intent involved, Ninja refused because he never did business on stream. He also went on to call the fans' behavior disrespectful.

#3 Nicholas "NickEh30" Amyoony

NickEh30 is one of the streamers who is known for his calm demeanour. He's rarely seen losing his composure on stream. However, NickEh30 got mad at one of his team mates on Fortnite because he swore on stream. Nick's stream is family-friendly, and since there are a lot of young adults who usually tune into his stream, NickEh30 got angry at an individual for swearing.

#4 Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg

Despite being a very popular streamer, PewDiePie has been the centre of a lot of controversies. He was streaming Ghosts of Tsushima online, when he happened to reveal his PlayStation username. His fans took this opportunity to spam PewDiePie with a lot of messages, which annoyed the streamer a lot.

#5 Félix "xQc" Lengyel

xQc is a very popular Canadian streamer who streams multiple games. Following Sodapoppins footsteps, he sets up a P.O. box so that fans could send him gifts which he would then open on stream. This is one of the best ways that streamers can interact with their fans.

However, one fan resorted to sending xQc an envelope which was full of syringes. This incident caused him to get quite annoyed at his fans, and he threatened to call the cops on the individual who sent him that envelope.