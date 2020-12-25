Top five streamers who've made massive mistakes on camera

In this article, the top five streamers who've ended up making massive mistakes on camera will be listed.

The world of streaming has had no shortage of iconic moments, where the streamer is a hair's breadth away from destroying his/her entire career.

Some are cringeworthy, while others are downright hilarious. Given below is a list of the top five streamer mistakes that have been caught on tape.

Top five streamers who've committed mistakes on

#1. - mmDust

Michael 'mmDust' Duarte is a Twitch streamer; who plays games such as Valorant, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and Smite. He currently has 11k followers on the platform and regularly posts on Twitter as well. Regardless, his growth has stunted over the past two years due to one simple reason.

During a TwitchCon panel in October 2018, the streamer claimed that he had a 'god complex' over his viewers. He stated that he doesn’t want his viewers to have a relationship with him, and didn't stop talking till he annoyed everyone in the room.

#2. - MangoSpears

During this incident, a Twitch streamer called 'MangoSpears' was found to have stabbed himself in the thigh with the pointy end of a kitchen skewer. The streamer was streaming a game while sitting in his kitchen.

He accidently ended up stabbing himself in the thigh, while playing around with the skewers. As can be seen in the clip above, the skewer went through his jeans and made a nasty mark on his right thigh.

#3. - Ninja

Back in 2018 when Fortnite was making its first waves, some caught the wave before others on Twitch. This obviously included Richard Tyler 'Ninja' Blevens, who even played a game of Fortnite with Drake.

During a later stream, Ninja suggested to his viewers that Drake used him to tap into a new market of viewers. This backfired, however, he did mention that he thought Drake was a genius. The incident can be watched above, in addition to quite a few mentioned in this list.

#4. - Cro_

This incident relates to a Twitch streamer, whose account is no longer on the platform. Streamer Cro_ was engaging with his viewers and talking about the Witcher 2.

Later, the streamer got up from his seat, and ended up farting loudly. Needless to say, he was a little embarrassed, and ended up silently contemplating the event on screen.

#5. - Soren Bjerg

Soren 'Bjergsen' Bjerg is a professional League of Legends player for TSM, and also streams other games such as Valorant and CS:GO. Currently, the streamer has around 1.5 million followers on the platform.

During one live stream, the streamer’s mother, unknowingly, walked in front of the camera wearing a bikini. Needless to say, the streamer was left a little red-faced and hurriedly sent her away. The incident can be viewed in the video above.