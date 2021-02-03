Top 5 Streamers who ruined their career in seconds

Streaming can be an arduous task to carry out. The massive audience base comes with a lot of responsibility.

Streamers need to be very careful regarding what they say and how they say things in public because it can have a long-lasting effect.

Since their entire careers are based on their relationship with fans, streamers need to be cautious of saying anything that would demean their fanbase in any way.

To err is human, and streamers are no different.

5 streamers who ruined their career in a matter of seconds

#1 - Michael "mmDust" Duarte

mmDust is a small-scale Resident Evil speedrunner. In 2018, at a Twitch Con panel, mmDust said a few things that would go on to haper his streaming career.

He stated that he didn't want his fans to have any relationship with him. He also spoke about his superiority, which didn't really sit well with the crowd.

#2 - Nicole "BadBunny"

Badbunny is probably one of the greediest streamers in the market today. She usually streams in the Just Chatting segment on Twitch. She once complained that she's not receiving enough money from her subscribers.

She went on to make them feel guilty about not spending $5 a month for her. Not everyone has the financial conditions for disposable income. Continuously asking for money doesn't really look good.

#3 - Angel "ZilianOP" Hamilton

Although this incident dates back to 2013, it was pretty problematic. The streamer in question, ZillionOP, was apparently confined to a wheelchair. That's the story he ran with, at least.

However, in the video, ZillianOP got up from the wheelchair and walked away. While he did try to explain his situation, his career was as good as over.

#4 - Matt "Dellor" Vaughn

In 2019, Overwatch pro Dellor got banned from Twitch after breaking a keyboard on his head. Dellor had issues controlling his anger in the past, but this was the last straw and caused Twitch to ban him.

The streamer apologized late in 2020 for his actions and is back streaming on Twitch again.

#5 - Jarvis "FaZe Jarvis" Khattri

Jarvis used to be a part of the FaZe clan. He was a pretty good Fortnite player. He once decided to use an aimbot and uploaded a video on the internet.

Epic Games found out about it and proceeded to ban him from the game permanently. He did send out a heartfelt apology, but it was all in vain.