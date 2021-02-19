Top 5 streamers who worked regular jobs before claiming internet fame

Almost every popular streamer never really considered streaming to be a proper career option before they actually took it up. Streaming may be a very tedious job, but it can bring in a lot of money, provided the individual manages to get popular.

Although becoming popular isn't very difficult on the internet, maintaining that popularity is a tedious job. Some streamers get involved in controversy, while some streamers stick to making good content.

Top 5 streamers who worked regular jobs before stepping into streaming

#5 Herschel Beahm IV

Herschel Beahm IV, popularly known as Dr.DisRespect, stepped into the world of active streaming in 2015. Although he used to stream from before that too, he was primarily employed with Sledgehammer Games as their community manager. He's helped create many multiplayer maps for Call of Duty Advanced Warfare. He stepped away from Sledgehammer Games in 2015 to focus on his streaming career.

#4 Rachel Hofstetter

Rachel Hofstetter, who goes by the name Valkyrae, surpassed Imane "Pokimane" Anys in 2020 to become the fastest growing female streamer on Twitch. She usually streams Among Us sessions on her channel. However, before she struck gold in streaming, she worked various jobs, including at GameStop. While working at GameStop, she took to Instagram to share her gaming hobby. This is what turned out to be launchpad to fame.

#3 Tyler Belvins

Everyone knows who Tyler Belvins is. Ninja is a household name today given the amount of popularity he's achieved by streaming games. He's even worked with individuals like Drake and Travis Scott in the past. However, before Ninja stepped into the world of streaming for good, he used to work at a Noodles & Company restaurant.

#2 Lannan Eacott

Lannan Eacott, known to his loyal followers and the internet as LazarBeam, is one of the most popular content creators, especially in Australia. LazarBeam dropped out of high school and helped with his family business before he actively stepped into the world of streaming. While working with his family business, he used to make slow motion videos, before he actively took to creating content on the internet.

#1 Matthew Haag

Matthew Haag, also known as Nadeshot, is the CEO of the famous e-Sports organisation, 100 Thieves. Prior to working with 100 Thieves, Nadeshot had a brief stint with Optic gaming as well. He retired from Optic and went on to establish 100 Thieves. Prior to stepping into competitive gaming and becoming a streamer, Nadeshot used to work at a McDonalds.