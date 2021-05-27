Top 5 strongest League of Legends champions according to Runeterra lore

The power scaling for each and every League of Legends champion differs vastly from their canon lore and how they have been represented inside the game.

League of Legends champions are scaled-down in power and balanced to the point where every character feels equally powerful. But if we go a bit deeper into their Runeterra lore, we will know just how drastically the power levels of each champion differ.

A Yordle, no matter how much savvy, can never truly hope to stand up to the gods of Targon. And in the game, we at times see a Rumble snowballing through an entire lineup of lore gods just because he got an early item spike.

Today’s list will be dealing with five League of Legends champions who, according to the lore, are the strongest beings in Runeterra.

Who are the strongest League of Legends champions in Runeterra?

5) Ornn: The Fire Below the Mountain

Image via Riot Games

The Freljordian Forge god makes it to the list as one of the strongest entities in the entirety of League of Legends’ Runeterra.

Though one can debate that he is equally as powerful as both his siblings, Volibear and Anivia, there were instances in the lore that hint that he is more powerful than them.

He is also the reason behind the Frejlordian snow, as according to one of his lore descriptions, when Ornn was building himself a new home by shaping mountains, digging trenches, and pouring water into the forge:

“so much steam had risen from the waters that the perpetual blue sky was mottled with darkening gray clouds. As these new puffy forms gathered and cooled, they grew heavier and heavier until they burst with snow. It snowed for a hundred years. This is why the Freljord still has so much snow today.”

Ornn’s League of Legends lore is quite similar to the greek mythology of Hephaestus. And he spends a majority of his time in his forge, not venturing out much, especially after “The Tragedy of the Hearthblood.”

4) Kindred: The Eternal Hunters

Image via Riot Games

Kindred has one of the more interesting lore out of all the champions in League of Legends. And though it’s not as Eldritch as some of the Frejlordian stories that revolve around Volibear, it has enough Lovecraftian elements mixed in it to send a slight chill down anyone’s spine.

Kindred is not a singular being but the personification of death itself, represented by the Lamb and the Wolf. They are the Eternal Hunters who wait at the end of an individual’s lifespan. And while Lamb grants a quick release from the mortal coil, Wolf chases down those who wish to outrun their demise.

Kindred is the omnipotent and omnipresent being that is present for everyone in Runeterra, even for the Celestials and the gods of Targon.

The Targonian Celestials and beings like Aatrox and the Shuriman Ascended might have immortal ages and youth, but they will sustain damage and are capable of death. So when they die, Kindred will be the one waiting for them at the end of their life cycle.

3) Zoe: The Aspect of Twilight

Image via Riot Games

Out of all the League of Legends Aspects, Zoe is the most unpredictable. Even the way she was chosen to be the herald was rather peculiar. That was not due to some great sacrifice or a war that she won for her to be chosen, but rather because when she was a child, the Aspect of Twilight took a fancy to her joyful “irreverence in the face of peril.”

Zoe is capable of moving through dimensions and even traveling through time, as she is capable of defying some of the governing laws of League of Legends’ Runeterra.

Zoe saw Mordekaiser’s rise and fall, the destruction of the Blessed Isles and the formation of the Shadow Isles, and even the creation of Ixtal. Her unpredictability and dimension-hopping make Zoe one of the most powerful beings in Mount Targon. Moreover, the Aspect’s power has slowed her aging so much that even after 1000 years, she still looks like a child.

2) Bard: The Wandering Caretaker

Image via Riot Games

Within the game, Bard might be one of the most difficult support players to master, but when it comes to his League of Legends lore, The Wandering Caretaker is one of the most powerful beings in Runeterra.

Bard personifies the League of Legends' Aspect of balance, and he only appears in Runeterra whenever the scales are tipping towards one side. However, Bard is not active in just one dimension; he is aware of all the dimensions in League of Legends and picks a side whenever balance needs to be restored.

In his lore, it’s written:

“Driven by unknown magic, the music produced by Runeterra was as primitive, unevolved, and chaotic as the mortal beings that lived there… and yet it had an inherent beauty, like the rolling thunder of a storm or the melodious knocking of wooden chimes in the wind that precedes it. Bard would have merely appreciated it for what it was, but unfortunately, this particular song had gone far beyond a mere counterpoint to the celestial whole and was becoming destructive. Something had to be done.”

1) Aurelion Sol: Star Forger

Image via Riot Games

In the League of Legends universe, Aurelion Sol is regarded as the all creator and the all destroyer. The Star Forger has the power to create and destroy entire planets and universes, and he is the oldest and by far the most powerful entity in the entirety of the League of Legends roster.

Aurelion Sol appeared much like how the Milky Way did after the Big Bang, and he has been in the process of shaping the universe ever since. He has the power to destroy the entirety of Runeterra with just the flick of a wrist.

However, he was tricked by the Aspects of Mount Targon into wearing a cursed item that binds him to League of Legends’ Runeterra. Both the Aspects and the Celestials have been siphoning away his power ever since.

However, Aurelian Sol does promise vengeance upon the entirety of Runeterra, and once free, he will destroy everything on his path, except Zoe, who swore to protect him against the other Aspects.