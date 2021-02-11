Genshin Impact currently has eight different sword users across every single available element. Choosing the top 5 sword users in Genshin Impact is a little tricker than picking for bow, catalyst, or claymore. There are excellent sword users in every role, so let's see who makes the cut.
Genshin Impact Top 5 sword characters
#5 - Bennett
"A righteous and good-natured adventurer from Mondstadt who's unfortunately extremely unlucky."
Element: Pyro
Weapon: Sword
Birthday: February 29th
Constellation: Rota Calamitas
One of the best Utility characters in Genshin Impact, Bennett deals a fair amount of Pyro DMG while also having the ability to heal characters whose health has fallen below 70%.
#4 - Albedo
"A genius known as the Kreideprinz, he is the Chief Alchemist and Captain of the Investigation Team of the Knights of Favonius."
Element: Geo
Weapon: Sword
Birthday: September 13th
Constellation: Princeps Cretaceus
A Sub-DPS, Albedo can raise other Genshin Impact characters up into the air with Geo blossom while also dealing AoE Geo DMG. Albedo can hold his own but works best when paired with other characters to benefit from Geo's Crystallize feature.
#3 - Jean
"The righteous and rigorous Dandelion Knight, and Acting Grand Master of the Knights of Favonius of Mondstadt."
Element: Anemo
Weapon: Sword
Birthday: March 14th
Constellation: Leo Minor
Jean is the second-best healer in Genshin Impact and can also enact control over the battlefield with her charged regular and Elemental Skill attacks that can lift up or push enemies.
#2 - Keqing
"One of the Liyue Qixing, Keqing has an uncompromising belief in actions over words. If she sees something that needs doing, she'll do it herself. For example, she traveled around Liyue and carefully memorized each detail of the land so that she may one day be able to maximize the utility of every last inch of Liyue."
Element: Electro
Weapon: Sword
Birthday: November 20th
Constellation: Trulla Cementarii
One of the better DPS characters in the Genshim Impact, Keqing is fast, maneuverable, and easy to play. With the right kit applied, she deals out tons of Electro DMG while effortlessly gliding through the battlefield.
#1 - Qiqi
"An apprentice and herb gatherer at Bubu Pharmacy, Qiqi is an undead with a bone-white complexion."
Element: Cryo
Weapon: Sword
Birthday: March 3rd
Constellation: Pristina Nola
Genshin Impact's best healer can also double as a Sub-DPS. Both Qiqi's Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst can heal herself and other characters, and as her healing ability is tied to her ATK, she can heal more the stronger she is.
Published 11 Feb 2021, 00:10 IST