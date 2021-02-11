Genshin Impact currently has eight different sword users across every single available element. Choosing the top 5 sword users in Genshin Impact is a little tricker than picking for bow, catalyst, or claymore. There are excellent sword users in every role, so let's see who makes the cut.

Genshin Impact Top 5 sword characters

#5 - Bennett

Bennett

"A righteous and good-natured adventurer from Mondstadt who's unfortunately extremely unlucky."

Element: Pyro

Weapon: Sword

Birthday: February 29th

Constellation: Rota Calamitas

One of the best Utility characters in Genshin Impact, Bennett deals a fair amount of Pyro DMG while also having the ability to heal characters whose health has fallen below 70%.

#4 - Albedo

Albedo

"A genius known as the Kreideprinz, he is the Chief Alchemist and Captain of the Investigation Team of the Knights of Favonius."

Element: Geo

Weapon: Sword

Birthday: September 13th

Constellation: Princeps Cretaceus

A Sub-DPS, Albedo can raise other Genshin Impact characters up into the air with Geo blossom while also dealing AoE Geo DMG. Albedo can hold his own but works best when paired with other characters to benefit from Geo's Crystallize feature.

#3 - Jean

Jean

"The righteous and rigorous Dandelion Knight, and Acting Grand Master of the Knights of Favonius of Mondstadt."

Element: Anemo

Weapon: Sword

Birthday: March 14th

Constellation: Leo Minor

Jean is the second-best healer in Genshin Impact and can also enact control over the battlefield with her charged regular and Elemental Skill attacks that can lift up or push enemies.

#2 - Keqing

Keqing

"One of the Liyue Qixing, Keqing has an uncompromising belief in actions over words. If she sees something that needs doing, she'll do it herself. For example, she traveled around Liyue and carefully memorized each detail of the land so that she may one day be able to maximize the utility of every last inch of Liyue."

Element: Electro

Weapon: Sword

Birthday: November 20th

Constellation: Trulla Cementarii

One of the better DPS characters in the Genshim Impact, Keqing is fast, maneuverable, and easy to play. With the right kit applied, she deals out tons of Electro DMG while effortlessly gliding through the battlefield.

#1 - Qiqi

Qiqi

"An apprentice and herb gatherer at Bubu Pharmacy, Qiqi is an undead with a bone-white complexion."

Element: Cryo

Weapon: Sword

Birthday: March 3rd

Constellation: Pristina Nola

Genshin Impact's best healer can also double as a Sub-DPS. Both Qiqi's Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst can heal herself and other characters, and as her healing ability is tied to her ATK, she can heal more the stronger she is.

Note: This article reflects the personal views of the author, and what may seem the best to one may not be so to another.