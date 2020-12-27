Top 5 teams in PUBG Mobile Esports for the year 2020

The year 2020 has been a mixed bag of events for PUBG Mobile Esports tournaments across the board.

With the COVID 19 pandemic leading to the conversion of many LAN events into online ones, the PUBG Mobile Esports scene has undoubtedly taken a hit by not being able to reach its true potential.

However, with people forced to stay at home, the online audiences of these events have grown tremendously, leading to many successful events.

With the 2020 season of PUBG Mobile Esports coming to an end, we take a look at the teams who have shown great mettle, strength, and coordination throughout the year.

5 best PUBG Mobile Esports teams in 2020

#1 - 4 Angry Men (China)

Popular Chinese esports organization 4 Angry Men (4AM) has found a lot of success in PUBG Mobile Esports. The roster, which includes some of the best players in the world, has displayed a tremendous exhibition of their skills in the year 2020.

The team in the first two seasons of PEL (Peacekeeper Elite League) showed great performance, with each team having a podium finish. Eventually, they went on to win the PEL Season 3.

In the prestigious Peacekeeper Elite Championship (PEC), the team was placed third, and they went on to win the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC): League Stage.

#2 - Bigetron RA (Indonesia)

The Indonesian team which has dominated the PUBG Mobile Esports scene since its inception has had a great 2020 as well. The team this year has won almost every event they've played in.

Ryzen and Zuxxy, the two stars of the team, have fragged out heavily in every tournament with the support of Luxxy and Microboy. The team in 2020 has won both the Spring and the Fall Split of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): Indonesia.

Bigetron RA has also stood second in the PMPL: Southeast Asia Spring Split and has won PMPL: Southeast Asia Fall Split.

On the global stage, the team has won the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL: Season 0) and finished at second place in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship(PMGC): League Stage.

#3 - Nova Esports (China)

The Hong Kong-based organization Nova Esports has found quite the success in PUBG Mobile Esports since they acquired the famed Chinese roster of X-Quest F.

The roster, which includes top PUBG Mobile players such as Paraboy and Order, has continued to show great success in domestic and international tournaments in the year 2020.

Initially, as X-Quest F, the team finished third in the first season of PEL (Peacekeeper Elite League). After being acquired by Nova Esports, they went on to win the second season of PEL.

The team also won the prestigious Peacekeeper Elite Championship(PEC) and showed great performance in the final week of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC): League Stage.

#4 - RRQ Athena (Thailand)

The Thai organization, which has been around since the inception of PUBG Mobile Esports, has also performed quite well in the year both at the regional and international level.

The roster featuring players like G9, Beer11, and Earnny has consistently shown up in the kill leaderboards. Although the team did not win a major title in 2020, they have been getting consistent podium finishes throughout the year.

The team secured a third-place finish in the PUBG Mobile World League East-West (PMWL: East). With their fraggers, G9 and Beer11 were consistently making plays.

At the end of the year, the team secured another podium finish( finishing at third place) in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC): League Stage. In the tournament that was recently concluded, Earnny stepped up for his team, showing up in the top fraggers list every now and then.

#5 - Futbolist (Turkey)

The Turkish organization has also performed quite well at both domestic and world level. The roster featuring players like Lutz and Solkay has consistently shown up in the kill leaderboards.

The team had initially won the PMCO - Spring Split 2020: Turkey. After multiple great showings in the mid-tier tournaments like PMCO Spring Split: Europe, the team went on to win the PUBG Mobile World League: West (PMWL: West).

The players in the team also showed great performance in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC): League Stage, popping up in the kill leaderboards most of the time.