There are a lot of things that the Fortnite community would love for Epic Games to implement into the game.

With that being said, this is a list of the top five items that the community would absolutely relish if introduced into Fortnite. According to Top5Gaming's recent video on their YouTube channel, some of the things that the Fortnite community would love, include features such as allowing players suffering from disconnections to reconnect into the same lobby, and even the original map.

Keeping the above video in mind, let's take a look at the top 5 things which could potentially send the community into a frenzy.

Top 5 items that the community would love added to Fortnite

#5 SypherPK's "How to Win" book

Image via Top5Gaming

One of the most famous educational Fortnite content creators, SypherPK is a beloved community figure. Thus, when the Fortnite player urged Epic Games to acknowledge him and everyone who watches his videos by adding a "How to Win" book to the weather station, the community loved the idea.

Given SypherPK's reputation in the community, it'd be interesting to see if Epic Games would actually give in to the streamer's request or not.

#4 The Original Map: Athena

Image via Top5Gaming

With the island being the main character of Fortnite, moving to Apollo in Chapter 2 was a bold move from Epic Games. With that being said, fans did miss the removal of Athena after Chapter 1, and it could be a massive decision from Epic Games if they do indeed bring the original map back into the game.

The fans miss Athena so much that even the inclusion of it as a separate game mode, would likely be greeted with joy by the community.

#3 More In-Game Live Events

In-game events in Fortnite can involve anything from a real life concert featuring Travis Scott or Marshmello, to a seasonal storyline such as the Doomsday Device. Video games are always more interactive for players when they get to become a part of a story within the game, and Fortnite has, so far, done well to keep up with the community's expectations on this regard.

It will be interesting to see how Epic Games looks to proceed after recent landmark events such as the Travis Scott concert.

#2 Vending Machines

Image via Fortnite Wiki

Initially a part of Fortnite in Chapter One, Vending Machines were removed from the game at the beginning of Chaptert Two. However, the return of the Vending Machines seem logical, as they offered players the opportunity to get a decent loadout in exchange for resources.

Given a situation where a player hasn't had the best of luck in terms of collecting weapons on the map, the vending machine offered them an alternate option to secure a decent loadout.

#1 A 1v1 playlist option for players

Image via Top5Gaming

Given that Fortnite is a Battle Royale game involving 100 players, the community has been asking Epic Games for a 1v1 playlist since its inception. Being one of the most popular custom game modes in Fortnite, it allows players to have consecutive rounds of 1v1 games to test out their own skills against another individual.

Although Fortnite offers a lot of 1v1 maps in the creative mode, a dedicated 1v1 playlist would mean that Epic Games is encouraging the players to improve their skill-sets in Fortnite.