Top 5 Total War mods of all time 

Perhaps no turn-based, real-time strategy game has represented history better than the Total War Series. Every time Creative Assembly releases a new title representing a particular historical era. The modders have always taken them one step further in crafting new campaigns, overhauling campaign maps, and introducing newer units, making history come alive.

There are a ton of mods out there for each independent title. Hence, finding out about each of them on endless forums across the internet can be tedious.

So, here’s a handpicked list of some of the best Total War mods ever created.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views and choices

The American Revolution and 4 other mods for Total War Series that bring history to life

1) Divide et Impera ( Rome 2)

When it was first released in 2013, Rome 2 was fraught with map glitches and minor unit bugs. The Divide et Impera mod completely changed everything about Total War Rome 2 by not only getting rid of the glitches but introducing a ton of new units, provinces and factions by extending the campaign map a little further and even slotting in the mighty Mauryan Empire of India.

The grand campaign is significantly longer than the vanilla version of Rome 2, as players start a few decades before players usually begin in the original title. Combat realism feels even smoother and better, and if you are looking to relive the classical age of humanity truly, then trying out Divide et Impera mod of Rome 2 would be a great idea.

2) Rome SPQR (Total War: Rome)

Without a doubt, Total War Rome has been one of the most influential real-time strategy games ever created. The title has several mods to enjoy as well. But among all of them, it was an absolute pleasure growing up playing the SPQR mod of the original Rome game. It’s one of the best overhaul mods available for Rome: Total War, alongside the Barbarorum mod.

Although very old now, this particular mod takes the battle realism aspect to a new level in terms of battle animation and the overall atmosphere. There are new units to enjoy and hundreds of balanced-out tweaks that make large-scale real-time battles feel immersive. Field battles take longer to complete as they are more grueling than before. In addition, outflanking and outmaneuvering enemy lines are easier to execute, and the rewards are also greater.

3) Alexander the Great Campaign - Hellenic Edition ( Rome 2)

Like its predecessor, Rome 2 also has plenty of mods. In Total War Rome 2, players begin in the era of successor kingdoms. These successor states, like that of Ptolemaic Egypt and the mighty Seleucid Empire (playable factions), cropped up immediately after Alexander’s death.

Set in 334 BCE, the Alexander the Great Campaign – Hellenic Edition mod goes back to history five decades earlier into the era when Alexander was on the cusp of invading the mighty Achaemenid Empire of Persia at that time. Framed as a single-player narrative-driven mod, the Alexander the Great Campaign – Hellenic Edition is perhaps the best way to relive the steamrolling campaign of Alexander, his famous companion generals, and their unstoppable Phalanx army.

4) The American Revolution (Total War: Empire)

Empire: Total War lets players relive the entire century of the Imperial Age, where various European states competed against each other across the globe for dominance over resources and land.

One of the most historical events of the 18th century was the American War of Independence, which ultimately gave birth to the first free nation of the world, the United States of America. Empire: Total War has a mod that re-creates the American War of Independence, rightly titled, The American Revolution. The mod introduces many new units, and the AI is extensively overhauled, making battles slightly harder.

5) Napoleon Total War 3 (Total War: Napoleon)

The Napoleonic Wars were a series of wars waged primarily between France (led by the charismatic Napoleon Bonaparte) against a coalition of European superpowers that raged for over 12 years. The title Napoleon: Total War tried to emulate the battles and units of that era, but the game was fraught with glitches initially.

Napoleon Total War 3 mod comes to the rescue by fixing all the issues and even improvises on the original title by introducing a ton of new units with cool uniforms. Most importantly, the modders made various tweaks that balanced out the combat a great deal, making pitch battles feel more realistic and a great homage to the Gunpowder Age.

