Top 5 Twitch streamers who were caught cheating on live stream

Cheating isn't something that is uncommon in the world of gaming, but within the streamer circle, it's rare.

Over the years, gamers have found new ways to cheat, especially in multiplayer games. And this isn't limited to regular gamers. Popular streamers have also indulged in cheating in multiplayer games. Some have even gone to the extent of cheating in tournaments and live streams as well.

Using cheats in multiplayer games gives the user an unfair advantage over other players, thereby ruining their experience.

Twitch streamers who got caught on live stream

#1 Nikhil "Forsaken" Kumawat

Forsaken was a member of Optic India. This individual wasn't really caught cheating on live stream. He was caught cheating at a Counter Strike Global Offensive LAN event.

Once his act of cheating was exposed, his subscribers went on to check his previously uploaded videos, where it was discovered that he had been cheating for a good while. The worst part was that his team was entirely oblivious to the fact that he was cheating.

#2 Jarvis "FaZe Jarvis" Khattri

Jarvis is a very good Fortnite player. However, at one time, he created a separate account and used an aimbot to play Fortnite. To make matters worse, he recorded the video and put it up online for others to see.

Given how popular he was at the time, this video caught the attention of Epic Games, who promptly went on to ban him from the game permanently. Although he did apologize later on, it wasn't enough to get his account restored.

#3 Haley-Isabel “MissQGemini"

MissQGemini was a Twitch streamer who used to stream Counter Strike. During one of her streams, she went on a long rant about how people said she was cheating in the game because she was a woman.

She went on to tell people to stop hating on her and to get better at the game. The streamer then enabled cheats on her own game and played an entire round. The worst part was that she did it all on a live stream.

#4 MrGolds

MrGolds was an up-and-coming Twitch streamer who usually played Warzone. However, during one stream, he went on to brag about how good he was, without realizing that the task manager on his screen was showing his aimbot applications to everyone watching his stream. He was promptly banned from the game and from Twitch as well.

#5 MOBADOS

MOBADOS was a streamer who used to stream Apex Legends during the early days of the game. He quickly landed a Twitch partnership as well. However, he went on to use an aim lock, which allowed him to lock onto players and fire at them without any recoil. When this was spotted, he was banned from the game and lost his partnership as well.