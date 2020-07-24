Twitch streamers have become immensely popular owing to their entertaining gameplay on the platform. Whether they are playing Fortnite or another game, these streamers are hilarious and witty, which helps them attract a large number of fans.

However, once in a while, these streamers forget that their live stream is still on. This tendency has given birth to a series of hilarious moments and epic fails.

Top 5 Twitch streamers who thought their stream was off

Nadexe

Nadexe is a popular Twitch streamer who forgot that his stream was still on and ended up becoming the butt of all jokes. After losing a game and leaving his system, he proceeded to go into the other room.

A few minutes later, fans could hear what can only be described as intimate moments between him and his girlfriend, which only stopped when his friends called to let him know that he was still live on Twitch!

Pokimane

Pokimane is one of the most popular female streamers on Twitch, thanks to her endearing and witty personality.

However, during one group Twitch stream, Pokimane seemingly forgot where the camera was placed and bent down to pick her cat up right in front of the device. Though she realised her mistake soon, it was already too late.

Ninja

There was a time when Ninja, the popular Twitch streamer, woke up early in the morning and did not realise that his live stream was on. He looked as if he had just spent hours crying, and his fans became extremely concerned. Many of them asked him if he was depressed or burned out.

However, when his friends called him to let him know that his stream was on, he clarified that he was just tired and hungover.

Tfue

Tfue is a Twitch streamer with probably the least amount of drama. Having said that, one hilarious fail gave him a lot of traction.

One day, when Tfue was done streaming for the day, he got up to get something to eat without turning off the stream. When he came back five minutes later, he was shirtless. However, it did not take long for him to realise that his Twitch stream was on and he quickly covered himself and turned off the stream.

Ninja (once again)

There was another time when Ninja forgot to turn off his stream and it ended up becoming an epic moment for his fans.

During the unintentional stream, the Twitch streamer was greeted by his wife and another woman. However, after the greeting, Ninja’s wife slapped him on his behind. This surprised the streamer, who was even more shocked when the other woman did the exact same thing!