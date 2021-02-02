Top 5 unconventional Fortnite pickaxes

Fortnite's pickaxes range from the very typical definition of a pickaxe to swords, axes, spears, and a few oddities here and there. It is a lot of fun to run around Apollo Island dual-wielding swords or brandishing Wolverine's claws.

Sometimes, players may want something a bit more whimsical. Something more unique.

Top 5 truly odd Fortnite pickaxes

#5 - Peely Pick

Fortnite's Peely Pick

Last Seen: 12/11/2020

Release Date: 4/11/2019

Bananas have been a common theme in Fortnite for quite some time, so why not use a banana as a pickaxe? Released during Chapter 1 Season 8 for 800 V-Bucks, the Peely Pick is part of the Banana Bunch set. It is also rich in potassium, vitamin B6, and vitamin C.

#4 - Low 'n Slow

Fortnite's Low 'n Slow

Last Seen: Release

Release Date: 7/31/2019

Low 'n Slow is a release from Fortnite's 14 Days of Summer event in 2019. Players will look extra grill-ready while running around with this meat fork and spatula set, each made of stainless steel with wooden handles.

Remember never to pierce steaks while cooking them. Players do not want to be losing the natural juices inside. Use the spatula to flip them.

#3 - Birthday Pickaxe

Fortnite's Birthday Pickaxe

Last Seen: Release

Release Date: 7/31/2019

Fortnite's 2nd Birthday event saw the release of the Birthday Pickaxe during Chapter 1 Season 9. Part of the B-Day Bunch set, this pickaxe contains a chocolate cake with pink frosting and two candles on top upon a fancy fork. What more could players ask for?

#2 - Axcordian

Fortnite's Axcordian

Last Seen: 10/21/2020

Release Date: 9/28/2018

Released in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 6, as part of the Oktoberfest set, there is no better way to harvest materials and enjoy a bit of polka while doing so.

For only 500 V-Bucks, players can run around like a mad mixture of Weird Al Yankovic and Gallagher, smashing things with a giant hammer that squeezes out a merry tune as they do.

#1 - Josie

Fortnite's Josie

Last Seen: Release

Release Date: 12/2/2020

A new release from Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5, Josie is the pickaxe of the hunter, Mancake. This pickaxe featuring an old rifle with a bayonet and a buttery stack of pancakes is a delicious way to harvest materials and dispatch opponents.