Top 5 underrated PC Games that are available at low prices on Steam

Some of the best games available for the PC can often go overlooked due to a variety of factors but are excellent games nonetheless.

These games did not get the recognition they deserve, but are now available for very low prices on Steam.

PC gaming has been considered as the most superior platform for playing games. It is mainly due to the fact that each individual component of the PC can be customized to fit your purposes.

Steam has established itself as the best marketplace to buy games for PC.

The games on this list are extremely well-made and did not get the level of recognition they deserve. They are available for relatively low prices on Steam, making them a must-have.

5 underrated games on Steam that are available for low prices

5) DmC Devil May Cry

A game that had ambitions to reinvent the entire franchise was panned by the audience for its complete reimagining of Dante and his personality.

The appearance wasn't the only issue the fans had, Dante's personality drew the ire of the game franchise's loyal fanbase. However, a deeper look into the game reveals a far more nuanced tale than what is apparent.

The 2013 reboot, DmC Devil May Cry, is one of the best games in the franchise, and one that did not get the praise it deserves. It is undoubtedly one of the most criminally underrated games of the last decade.

4) Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition

Before Epic Games and People Can Fly went on to create the gaming phenomenon that is Fortnite, they worked on Bulletstorm.

A shotgun blast to the face of a game, Bulletstorm holds nothing back in aspect of game design. Guns and ammo are a plenty, and a focus on 'Kill With Skill' makes it a unique FPS.

The focus isn't on just killing enemies, it is on doing it with style. A stasis whip becomes one of the most crucial game mechanics, and is endlessly enjoyable.

A foul-mouthed adventure through space, Bulletstorm deserves more praise than it got during the time of its release.

3) Watch Dogs 2

It is surprising to see a Ubisoft game on the list, given that most of their games garner a lot of attention from gaming audiences. However, Watch Dogs 2 was severely overlooked because of the failures of the original Watch Dogs.

However, the sequel improves on every aspect of the original, and delivers a fantastic open-world hacking base adventure that fans wanted originally.

It is priced extremely low currently, and is a no-brainer for fans of the genre.

2) My Friend Pedro

One of the best indie games to come out in the last few years, My Friend Pedro is as stylish as it is fun. The game is the answer to fans' demands of a John Wick game.

My Friend Perdo delivers what is perhaps the most fun shooter experience of the last decade and a game that went severely overlooked.

Paired with an impeccable soundtrack, My Friend Pedro is an experience you shouldn't miss out on.

1) Spec Ops: The Line

Spec Ops: The Line repeatedly shows up on lists that talk about games with the best storylines and narrative. It is a true masterclass in storytelling in games and an experience like no other.

There is enough praise that can be directed towards Spec Ops: The Line. Much of the gaming audience overlooked the game by dismissing it as just another generic military shooter.

However, the game is far more nuanced than any other in the genre and is simply one of the best games ever made.

