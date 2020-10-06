The current console generation might not have been as competitive as some had hoped, but the PS4 has solidified its position as the go-to device for quality games.

The last decade has been a great time for video games, with several studios leading the charge in terms of innovative game design, accessibility and technical brilliance. The PS4 is home to some of the best games that the industry has to offer, and as it finally rides into the sunset with the PS5 looming over the horizon, fans can look back at the PS4 era with fondness.

However, there are still plenty of great games in the PS4 library that fans might have not picked up during their release. These underrated titles are available for pretty reasonable prices and should be a no-brainer for fans of good games.

These are some of our picks for the most underrated titles available for cheap on the PS Store.

Top 5 underrated PS4 games available for cheap on the PS Store

1) Assassin's Creed: Rogue

More of a victim of odd timing rather than the actual game itself, Assassin's Creed Rogue is a fantastic title by all means. With its release co-inciding with the next-gen title at the time - Assassin's Creed Unity, fans didn't entertain the idea of purchasing a game that was outclassed by another that was released at the same time.

Rogue, as a result, was relegated to the sidelines, and thought as more of an expansion to Black Flag than a standalone game. However, that couldn't be further from the truth as Assassin's Creed Rogue might just be one of the best titles in the series.

The game has, over the years, developed an extremely devoted fanbase that holds the title in high regard. The strength of Rogue lies in its core narrative, which is one that is endlessly entertaining.

Rogue excels at creating interesting characters and putting them in interesting positions throughout the story. For fans of the franchise, Assassin's Creed Rogue, is an essential buy.

Price: $9.89/ ₹799

2) Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience

The swan song of the Metal Gear franchise, as well as the one that marked the departure of legendary game-maker Hideo Kojima from Konami, Metal Gear Solid V had a lot to live up to.

Over the years, fans have become increasingly invested in the story of Big Boss, perhaps even more so than Solid Snake. Fans were excited to finally learn the origins of his villainy, and were treated to a much larger idea than its original promise.

Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience contains both The Phantom Pain and Ground Zeroes. While Ground Zeroes was little more than a prologue to the main story, it is still a great addition to the overall experience.

The gameplay of Metal Gear Solid has never been this refined or expansive and it shows in every mission. While the story does take a backseat this time around, fans of the franchise will absolutely appreciate the focus on gameplay.

There aren't many games that make a better case for them being open-world titles more than Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain.

Price: $7.99/ ₹299

3) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

While fans have become somewhat cold to the Star Wars franchise as of late, given the polarizing nature of the new trilogy, this game actually knocks it out of the park.

While some fans dismissed EA and Respawn's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order as simply just another cookie-cutter cash-grab, others came to recognize it as the absolute gem that it is.

Developed by Respawn of Titanfall and Apex Legends fame, Star Wars Jedi: Fall Order might just be the best Star Wars game since the days of the Jedi Knight franchise.

The game borrows heavily from the soulslike genre to deliver a similar, but far more accessible, experience, and one that is endlessly entertaining. Following a captivating story that is complimented by an increasingly satisfying gameplay loop, it simply doesn't get much better than Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

For fans fresh off of watching The Mandalorian, this game is the go-to for an exhilarating Star Wars experience.

Price: $29.99/ ₹1,749

4) Dying Light

Initially dismissed as "another zombie game", most famously parodied by popular Youtube game critic Angry Joe, Dying Light is a surprisingly fun game. The game has managed to cultivate quite the fanbase, with them firmly behind Techland for a sequel.

Dying Light's biggest winner comes in the form of its inventive day-night cycle that adds a tonne of variation to the standard zombie-game formula. The inclusion of the fantastic parkour traversal also adds a lot of value to the game experience.

While the story is a cliched zombie tale, the gameplay makes up for it in spades, and then some. Players will be hard-pressed to find a game that does combat and parkour better in the genre.

The game might not be breaking new ground, but it doesn't need to when it can deliver a polished experience with what it has to work with. Dying Light deserves more attention and recognition from the larger mainstream audiences.

Price: $12.99/ ₹874

5) A Way Out

A Way Out is not a conventional game in many ways. For one, it is not only necessary, but mandatory to play the game in co-op. You, along with a friend, can embark on a journey filled with one exhiliarting action set-piece after the other, as you attempt to survive a prison break.

A Way Out is the violent and action-packed brethren of the Shawshank Redemption, and one that is fun in a variety of ways. The game won't be winning any awards for writing, but it is still honest, and comes off much better than players might expect.

The game might seem a bit pretentious at first, but players will be rewarded to sticking with it, as there is a wonderful, honest experience underneath its "gritty" exterior.

A Way Out is more fun than it had any right to be and will go down in history as one of the most under-appreciated games of its time.

Price: $10.49/ ₹524