Top 5 most underwhelming Electric Pokemon in Sword and Shield

Pokemon Sword and Shield take players to a place never before seen: the Galar region.

The Galar region gives players a brand new territory to put their skills to the test. There are eighteen different types of Pokemon to catch throughout this region. This includes popular ones such as Oddish, Budew, and even everyone’s favorite Electric Type, Pikachu.

Being the flagship Pokemon for the franchise, Pikachu is pretty much every individual’s first introduction to Electric Pokemon.

However, this list takes a look at the most underwhelming Electric Pokemon in Sword and Shield.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

What are the most underwhelming Electric Pokemon in Sword and Shield?

#5 - Electrike

Electrike (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Introduced in Generation III, this four-legged Electric-type Pokemon is known as the “Lightning Pokemon.”

Found all over Pokemon Sword and Shield, trainers will have no problem trying to find one in the wild to fill their Pokedex.

With a 295 base stat total, Electrike is a great Pokemon for the beginning of a trainer’s journey. However, it is definitely one that trainers should switch out as soon as possible.

#4 - Emolga

Emolga (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Introduced in Generation V, this Electric and Flying-type Pokemon just doesn’t have the power to back up its adorable appearance. Being the only one in its evolutionary line, Emolga isn’t even given the chance to become something better or more powerful.

Only available in Sword and Shield through The Isle of Armor DLC Expansion Pack, Emolga is great for filling a trainers Pokedex. However, that’s about the only use it has for trainers.

#3 - Chinchou

Chinchou (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Aesthetically based on the real-life Angler fish, this “Angler Pokemon” is the only one within its category. Introduced in Generation II, this Water and Electric-Type Pokemon has an immense weakness to Grass and Ground-Type Pokemon and Moves.

Chinchou is truly underwhelming as an Electric Pokemon as its most powerful move, Hydro Pump, is not even an Electric-Type move.

#2 - Toxel

Toxel (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Introduced in Generation VIII, this Electric and Poison-Type intrigued fans with its well-drawn design. Despite its cool animation, however, this Pokemon does not live up to the hype power-wise.

With a weakness against Psychic-Type moves and an especially extreme vulnerability against Ground-type Pokemon moves, Toxel just won’t last long against the wrong opponent. This, combined with its underwhelming ability Klutz, makes it a negative addition to any trainer's team.

#1 - Elekid

Elekid (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Elekid has never really been a fan-favorite of any generation. Introduced in Generation II and holding a particular weakness to Ground-type Pokemon and moves, this strictly Electric-Type Pokemon is the much weaker pre-evolution of Eletcrabuzz.

Only available in Sword and Shield through the Crown Tundra DLC Expansion Pack, Elekid is not included in the base Sword and Shield game but is definitely needed when trying to fill the National Pokedex.