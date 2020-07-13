Top 5 upcoming PC games on Steam

There are a tonne of new games due for release on the PC in the upcoming months, and these are some of the best.

Some of these games were previously, console exclusives for the PS4.

Rahul Bhushan

(picture credits: geek girl authority)

Steam, over the years, has established itself as the best online marketplace and library for PC games. There is absolutely no question regarding Steam's influence in the success of PC games, both Indie, and AAA.

While console exclusives have dominated the market, PC still remains one of the more superior ways of experiencing a game. The games on this list, some that were once consoling exclusives, are due for a release on PC and fans cannot wait for them.

Here are some of the best games due for a release on PC.

Top 5 upcoming PC Games on Steam

5) Superhot: Mind Control Delete

The indie gaming phenomenon, Superhot, is still talked about a lot in the gaming community. It is also one of the most popular titles on VR as well and is an endlessly fun game.

Based on the simple concept of 'time moves when you do', Superhot: Mind Control Delete is the follow-up game to the excellent original.

4) Destroy All Humans

A remake of the beloved classic, Destroy All Humans, puts players in control of extraterrestrial beings as they attempt to take over the Earth. The result is a charming action-adventure game.

The news of a remake of this beloved cult classic was met with a lot of doubts regarding the game's quality. However, all doubts were dispelled when players got a first look at the gameplay.

3) Serious Sam 4

The 2016 Doom was a jolt to the FPS fanbase, as they got to experience what makes the genre so much fun in the first place. Serious Sam, a franchise that has a devoted cult fanbase with similar mechanics finally had a reason to exist again.

Serious Sam 4 sees the hilarious protagonist return to gaming in another outing, hopefully with even bigger guns this time around. Serious Sam 4 has the fans looking forward to another hilarious albeit violent battle through space and time.

2) Death Stranding

Gaming legend Hideo Kojima marked his comeback to gaming after his departure from Konami. One of the most ambitious projects in gaming of the last 2 decades, Death Stranding attempts to create another genre entirely.

However, this isn't the first time Kojima has pioneered the genre, and Death Stranding developed a cult following on the PS4 after its release. The game is due to come out for PC on the 14th of July. PC fans cannot wait to experience the beautiful Decima Engine on powerful hardware.

1) Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition

Another game that utilizes the proprietary Decima Engine by Guerrila, Horizon Zero Dawn is no doubt, one of the most anticipated titles on PC this year.

The game's pricing is also what makes it a must-have for players who do not own a PS4. The game was a console exclusive before being announced for the PC, which has got the fanbase excited.