Top 5 vaulted items that need to return in Fortnite

Fortnite has witnessed multiple in-game items and cosmetics being drafted into the Vault which was introduced during Chapter 1 - Season 8.

Should Spike Traps Be Unvaulted In A Future #Fortnite Update? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/OaliHcKQMV — Fortnite News (@FortniteBRFeed) February 11, 2021

The vault is an extra-dimensional space where all of Fortnite's past events, items, and cosmetics are stored. However, it is believed that some of these vaulted items could be exceptional additions to Fortnite Season 5. Be it the iconic Heavy Sniper Rifle or the much controversial Spike Traps, the vault features some of the best items to have ever been introduced to Fortnite.

if they nerfed the damage output to let's say 100 or 50 then i'd say they would be a lot better to go up against. — Scarlet (@scarlet13505) February 11, 2021

This article takes a look at some of the vaulted items that can make for an ideal return to Fortnite.

Top Vaulted items in Fortnite

#5. Grenade Launcher

Advertisement

Initially a part of Fortnite during Season 0, the Grenade Launcher was an ideal weapon to deal explosive damage to enemies. However, the weapon hasn't made an appearance since the introduction of Chapter 2, making it extremely disappointing for fans.

The explosive nature of the weapon, as well as rumors suggesting the arrival of the "TinStack" explosive weapon, could hint towards a probable return of the Grenade Launcher in Fortnite. On top of that, it would be very interesting to see how the Grenade Launcher performs in the current meta of Fortnite.

#4. Pump Shotgun

The Pump Shotgun was an iconic weapon in Fortnite from Season 1. However, the weapon has been vaulted and unvaulted multiple times over the course of multiple seasons. The Pump Shotgun was most recently vaulted during Chapter 2 - Season 5 after it was unvaulted in Season 4.

Advertisement

Given the on-off history of the Pump Shotgun in Fortnite, it would come as no surprise to the players if the weapon does indeed make a return to the game. The amount of damage dealt by the Pump Shotgun makes it one of the best weapons for close range combat in Fortnite.

#3. Fire Traps

Traps in Fortnite have always been one of the most controversial items. Nonetheless, given the current meta of Fortnite swarming with NPCs and bounties to complete, the Fire Trap could be an exceptional addition to the game. Unlike other traps, the Fire Trap does not deal lethal damage in a single tick.

After dealing a burst of 50 damage, the Fire Trap sets ablaze, inflicting burn damage over the duration of time that the player spends standing on it. The Fire Trap was introduced with the 14.00 update in Fortnite and was vaulted in Season 5 with the update 15.00.

#2. Heavy Sniper Rifle

Advertisement

The Heavy Sniper Rifle was first introduced to Fortnite in Chapter 1 - Season 5 and has been vaulted twice since then. The weapon was vaulted for the first time in Chapter 2 - Season 1. The Heavy Sniper Rifle made a return to Chapter 2 - Season 2 with a slight nerf, only to be vaulted again the following season.

Based on Barrett-M82, the Heavy Sniper Rifle can deal lethal damage to players with a single accurately fired shot. The massive range of this weapon makes it one of the best sniper rifles to have ever existed in Fortnite.

#1. Spike Traps

Introduced during the 1.6 pre-season update, Spike Traps inflict a massive 150 damage to players caught in it. However, this trap was added to the vault during Chapter 2 - Season 2 after massive outcry in the community.

These traps have always been a source of controversy due to the fact that these can entirely eliminate a player without even giving them a chance to react. However, a few tweaks from the developers and spike traps could indeed be the last piece of action missing from Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

Advertisement

Note: This article reflects the personal views of the author, and what may seem the best to one may not be so to another.