Youtube has always been, and will likely continue to be, a great source of video game content. From deep dives, video essays, and the regular Top 10s, the style of video game content on Youtube has evolved to a great degree.

At one point, gaming channels on Youtube were reserved for big media giants. Now, they are now a space for individuals to make a name for themselves. Video games have always been able to give way to interesting analysis, as is represented by the many channels on this list.

While a lot of it is down to personal taste, the channels on this list will never disappoint in terms of interesting content and insightful videos.

Top 5 video game channels on Youtube with great content

Honorable Mentions:

Videogamedunkey

Downward Thrust

Extra Credits

The Escapist

#5 Raycevick

Raycevick has been steadily putting out top-tier gaming content for a while now. The range of games covered on the channels spans across the biggest AAA hits to the most obscure and interesting indie titles.

Each hypothesis presented by Raycevick, irrespective of whether the viewer agrees with them, is backed up by evidence and facts. This makes their videos extremely engaging.

Raycevick's videos also have top-notch presentations, including great music choices and well-balanced edits, all of which work in tandem to provide a clear message in each video.

#4 Game Maker's Toolkit

Game Maker's Toolkit is perhaps one of the best channels for anyone interested in learning how their favorite video games are made and what techniques developers use. The series was created and is presented by Mark Brown, a video game journalist.

His insights into game development and clear-cut communication de-mystify video game development. His videos don't have complex jargon and often utilize simple concepts and analogies to explain a mechanic or an idea.

From level design to accessibility, Brown manages to cover a whole range of topics that are extremely insightful and informative.

#3 Writing on Games

Narratives in video games have come a long way from attempting to save princesses in castles. With such an evolution in the complexity of video game writing, there was bound to be commentary, analysis, and breakdowns of video game narratives.

Writing on Games specifically covers the narrative aspects of a video game, but will often talk about gameplay mechanics in service of the said narrative. Writing on Games is a great resource for someone looking to find exactly what they appreciate about a game.

The videos on the channel are extremely fun to watch as no stone is left unturned, and each and every story beat is covered to a great extent.

#2 Alanah Pearce

Alanah Pearce, a former game journalist and now writer at Santa Monica Studios is one of the most recognizable personalities in gaming. Alanah's decades worth of insight into the industry is well reflected in her videos, where she will often strip the marketing off of a game announcement or trailer and point out the crucial signs for her audiences.

She now works at Santa Monica Studios, the studio behind God of War, and hosts what is perhaps one of the most popular podcasts in gaming today: Play, Watch, Listen. The podcast includes video game actor Troy Baker, video game composer Austin Wintory, and video game director Mike Bithell.

Alanah's channel is quite varied as she often covers news, but will also occasionally make videos concerning her personal and professional life as well. Regardless of the content, her channel has always been very engaging and the podcast is simply too great to pass up on.

#1 NakeyJakey

It has often been very hard to nail down NakeyJakey or "Yoga Jake" (according to videogamedunkey) as a video game channel. Jake's content has so far varied so much that his channel can only ever be summarized by the fact that it's a NakeyJakey video.

From talking about online dating to E-Sports, there is no topic that Jake won't cover on his channel. Defying all previously held notions of consistency and sticking to one type of content, NakeyJakey's channel has never failed to impress.

Some of his best videos include a time where he spoke about his personal connection with Dark Souls while comfortably snug inside a blanket.

A signature brand of humor, an accessible style of videos, and a rather interesting taste in art makes NakeyJakey's channel simply one of the best on Youtube.

