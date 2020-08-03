Top 5 most viewed clips on Twitch

A few days back, we spoke about the most viewed games on Twitch. The fact is that it is the most popular streaming platform in the world. Just for context, in the final three months of 2019, a total of 2.3 billion viewing hours were registered here.

In this article, we look at the five most viewed clips on Twitch. While some of these are hilariously funny, others are just memorable moments that have been watched by fans around the world.

Five most viewed videos on Twitch

5. Breathtaking

This 22-second clip, uploaded by the Xbox Twitch account, has registered more than 2.2 million views. In the clip, you can see actor Keanu Reeves — who has starred in popular franchises such as The Matrix and John Wick — generally known as one of the nicest guys in Hollywood.

Image Credits: YouTube

He uses the word ‘breathtaking’ to describe the feeling of walking the streets of the future. A fan interrupts by saying “you’re breathtaking!” And well, Keanu responds by giving the same compliment back. It is a heartwarming moment that you can see in the video below.

Advertisement

4. Bugha Aug 10

Kyle ‘Bugha’ Giersdorf is the winner of the inaugural Fortnite World Cup. He is a highly-skilled player and has around 2.8 million followers on Twitch. In this clip, he appears to leave in the middle of a game, leaving his teammates to wonder where he has gone.

Bugha can be heard talking to somebody in the background, and his teammates speculate whether it’s his father. Whoever it is, Bugha leaves the game midway, and gets eliminated. You can watch the video below, which has close to 2.3 million views on Twitch.

3. Streamer's daughter walks in on him playing a scary game

JurassicJunkieLive is a streamer with around 6.4k followers on Twitch. He plays quite a few games, and mostly streams gameplay of horror games. During one such stream, his daughter walks in on him playing.

As you can see, he gets terrified and screams loudly before realising that it is only his daughter he's getting scared of. You can watch the incident below, which has around 3 million views on Twitch.

2. The Awakening

This incident is back from the time when streamer Jesse D ended up sleeping in front of hundreds of viewers online. His Twitch channel JesseDstreams has got around 6.4k thousand followers.

In the clip below, he wakes up dazed, and takes some time to figure out what has ended up happening. Once he realises, he chuckles sleepily. The incident has around 3.8 million views so far.

1. Weeb

MoonMoon has around 915k followers on Twitch, but one clip of his has almost 4.5 million views. As you can see below, he is playing Terraria, and ends up proclaiming that he is “weeaboo, dude.”

Weaboo is a slang term for western people who like and appreciate the Japanese culture a bit too much. Regardless, the clip, seen below, is four seconds long.