Top 5 weapon skins in COD history 

Over the nearly two-decade history of Call of Duty, weapon skins haven't been at the forefront of multiplayer. In other multiplayer titles, like Counter Strike: Global Offensive, weapon skins are one of the most prominent features. However, COD as a whole has never promoted its weapon skins too often.

Still, this doesn't mean the various titles haven't featured a plethora of well-designed camoflauges. In fact, there are a good majority of skins that many fans solely associate with COD. Although, we believe there are five that stand above the rest of the crowd. Here are our picks for the top five weapons in the history of COD.

5 best weapon skins in COD history

#5 - Fall/Autumn - Modern Warfare 2 + 3

There are some skins in COD that simply look better than their counterparts. However, with Fall/Autumn, that's not the case. The reason these camos are on the list is simply for the nostalgia that arises when you lay your eyes on them. Sure, they're not the best-looking skins, but they certainly scream old school COD.

#4 - Art of War - Black Ops 2

Another skin that screams old school COD, Art of War from Black Ops 2 is hard to beat. The simple red and black color scheme mixed with the Chinese characters is nearly unrivaled for many fans.

#3 - Gold - Black Ops 1

The "Gold" standard for Gold camo in COD, Black Ops 1 did it right. The shiny, reflective skin is a masterclass in design. Treyarch's iteration of Gold camo in the original Black Ops has yet to be surpassed by any other developer.

#2 - Diamond - Black Ops 2

It's widely agreed upon that Black Ops 2 featured COD's best weapon skin design overall, so it shouldn't be surprising that the game has two entries on this list. Diamond camo in the game was the pinnacle for players and it looks oh so amazing.

#1 - Dark Matter - Black Ops 3

While some will argue Black Ops 4 featured a better-looking Dark Matter, we'll always have a soft spot for the original iteration in BO3. Simple yet elegant, this camo was the most exclusive skin in the game and the design was well-worth unlocking Gold camo on every gun.