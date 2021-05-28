Top 5 Wild Rift mid laners in Season 2

A few months into Wild Rift’s season 2, the champion meta had changed drastically from what it used to be when the mobile version of League of Legends initially came out.

The mid-lane especially saw a lot of champions fall in and out of the meta, and those picks who would dominate the match-up just a few months ago are not as potent as they used to be.

With Wild Rift’s bi-weekly patches, the champion balance changes brought many tweaks to the game, determining which picks are good in the current meta.

In Wild Rift season 2, certain mid-lane champions stand out more than the rest. This article dives into the top-tier mid laners in Wild Rift, who have had the most impact in the game.

These are the best mid lane picks in Wild Rift season 2

#5. Ziggs

Image via Riot Games

Standard Runes:

Electrocute

Champion

Regeneration

Manaflow Band

Standard Build path

Ludens Echo

Ionian Boots of lucidity

Lich Bane

Morellonomicon

Rabadon’s Deathcap

Void Staff

Enchantment: Stasis

Ziggs is currently one of the best mage picks in Wild Rift season 2. He has one of the most extensive ranges in the game. It’s one of the reasons he is such a potent pick in poke compositions.

He can chunk out enemies from afar and aid his team in contesting neutral objectives like the dragon and Baron Nashor.

He also has one of the best abilities to quickly take down towers, as his satchel charge can execute the objective when below a certain health threshold. He can help inject many standing golds into his team, getting them further ahead of the enemy. Much like in League of Legends, objective control is essential for Wild Rift as well, and this is where Ziggs comes in handy.

#4. Diana

Image via Riot Games

Standard Runes:

Electrocute

Brutal

Regeneration

Manaflow Band\

Standard build path

Nashor’s Tooth

Gluttonous Greaves

Infinity Orb

Rabadon’s Deathcap

Morellonomicon

Liandry’s Torment

Enchantment: Stasis

Diana will be one of the tankier assassins on the list today. And though she might not look like she has a lot of health at her disposal, her shield makes her have a deceptive amount of team fight sustain while she goes around one-shotting every enemy carrying around the map.

Wild Rift’s Diana might feel a bit hard to get used to at first, but she is not all that difficult to master, and any player can get the hang of her after a few matches.

However, it’s essential to keep in mind that she can be easily countered in the lane by mobile and hard CC champions. Hence, picks like Corki, Ahri, and Annie should be a few things to look out for,

#3. Katarina

Image via Riot Games

Standard Runes:

Electrocute

Gathering Storm

Spiritwalker

Mastermind

Standard build path:

Hextech Gunblade

Gluttonous Greaves

Morellonomicon

Void Staff

Ryla’s Crystal Sceptre

Rabadon’s Deathcap

Enchant: Quicksilver

It may be in League of Legends or Wild RIft. It’s tough to pin down a good Katarina player. But to master her requires a great deal of time, practice, and knowledge regarding every match-up.

Riot games have not only ported her abilities, but her difficulty settings as well from League of Legends. But when mastered, a fed Katarina can 1v9 the entire game, one-shotting both tanks and carriers alike.

Since she has a hybrid build that favors both her AP and Ad scaling, it’s pretty challenging to make a build that can counter her. But that being said, she is susceptible to hard CC picks like Kennen and Fizz, who can counter her rather effectively.

#2. Ahri

Image via Riot Games

Standard Runes

Electrocute

Brutal

Regeneration

Manaflow Band

Standard build path:

Luden’s Echo

Gluttonous Greaves

Infinity Orb

Rabadon’s Deathcap

Morellonomicon

Void Staff

Enchant: Stasis

Ahri has been a mid-lane staple in Wild Rift for quite some time now. Much like Katarina, she is a mobile assassin but comes with more quality of life, making it harder for her to be pinned down and taken out during a team fight.

Her Charm is an incredible CC ability that allows her to set up ganks for the jungler and even get a pick during the game's later stages.

Ahri’s ultimate offers an instant backline threat and allows her to reach the squishy carries, otherwise protected by the beefy frontline.

#1. Akali

Image via Riot Games

Standard Runes

Electrocute

Brutal

Hunter Titan

Hunter Genius

Standard build path:

Hextech Gunblade

Gluttonous Greaves

Infinity Orb

Rabadon’s Deathcap

Morellonomicon

Void Staff

Enchant: Stasis

Akali has been one of the most robust meta picks in Wild Rift’s mid-lane in Season 2. She has one of the highest skill expressions out of all the picks in the lane, and in the right hand, she can decimate the enemy backline in the blink of an eye.

Akali has been a relatively strong pick in Wild Rift since her release. Although she demands a fair amount of playtime to master, her versatility alone makes her a worthwhile selection.

However, when it comes to the laning phase, she only does well against Wild Rift's non-AD bruiser picks. Olaf, Pantheon, and Tryndamere will have her number all day long.