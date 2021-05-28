Top 5 Wild Rift tips and tricks to improve overall gameplay

Unlike battle royales, mobile MOBA’s like League of Legends: Wild Rift are much harder to learn and get good at.

To consistently rank up, players need to constantly improve their micro and macro skills and overall game sense. Wild Rift does not provide mobile gamers with the quality of life that “looter shooters” do. It’s one reason why many can find it to be a daunting task to get better at the game.

Hence, today’s article will deal with some of the more straightforward tips and tricks to follow for newer players who want to rank up quickly and get better at the game as soon as possible.

Tips to follow to improve gameplay skills in League of Legends: Wild Rift

1) Pick a lane and stick to it

Much like League of Legends, Wild Rift is divided into specific roles, and before queuing up for the loading screen, players either need to pick, top, jungle, mid, bot, or support.

The mistake that the less experienced players make is that they constantly switch between roles and consistently try to do new things. And though it’s not exactly a bad thing to try out different positions every now and then, constantly switching between lanes will not help them learn the various nuances and mechanics of that particular lane all that well.

Each lane, or rather, each role in Wild Rift, plays out differently, and they impact the proceedings of the game in their own way. The ADC is to be cherished and protected, as they more often than not are the win conditions for the team in the late game. But the top laners are expected to be the meat shields and engage tool who will peel for the carries.

All the lanes fill a different role, and sticking to the one players are the most comfortable with will help them get better at the game much faster.

2) Learning the champion meta by heart

Wild Rift gets bi-weekly patches where the devs introduce changes with every update to tweak champions and keep the game fresh.

With these regular updates, champions fall in and out of meta quite frequently. The most overpowered picks get toned down significantly, while the underwhelming champions get some much-required boosts to their kit.

So if a player mains top, then a pick like Garen or Darius, who is potent and the meta one day, may not be as impactful after another patch if they get a nerf.

The power balance in the role keeps shifting; keeping up with changes and the patch notes is another way of improving game sense in Wild Rift.

It also helps diversify a player’s champion pool in the game and learn counter matchups that can indeed boost their macro and micro-skills in the long run.

3) Watching champion guides

Wild Rift has been out for quite some time now, and over the months, many websites and professional streamers have been adding guides for champions and gameplay mechanics.

And going through these videos will provide newer players with a lot of insight into the champion or the role players want to master.

Itemization, power spikes, and how to play during the laning phase and around team fights are some of the most important things to learn when getting better at Wild Rift. Guides by pros and gameplay videos are of tremendous help in aiding newer players to level up their skills and rank up consistently in the MOBA.

4) Learning situational itemization

In both League of Legends and Wild Rift, it’s essential to itemize based on the type of enemies that a player is facing and what kind of items and power spikes they are hitting.

If the opponent has a lot of hard crowd control and burst damage at their disposal, then AP carries can go for something like the Zonya’s Hourglass to help them deal with a lot of the burst that comes their way. Sure, it’s a more defensive option that takes some damage away from the champion. However, it provides more uptime and will allow players to pump out DPS consistently.

If the enemy has a lot of healing built into their abilities, then opting into items that support the grievous wounds passive will make team fights and engaging with the enemies in Wild Rift a whole lot easier.

Hence, building items that fit the situation at hand is an important step in getting significantly better at Wild Rift.

5) Playing with friends to build synergy

Queuing up with friends for Wild Rift matches is excellent for building synergy and learning how to play as a team. If a player becomes familiar with how well champion abilities interact with each other, then even when playing solo queue, they will know exactly how to coordinate with the rest of the random teammates to win fights.

A prime example of this is the “Malphite+Yasuo+Ezreal” wombo-combo. The top lane Malphite can ultimate onto the enemy team, knocking them up in the air, then the mid lane Yasuo can proc his ultimate on the knocked up enemies, which the ADC Ezreal can then follow up with his Trueshot Barrage.

By playing with friends or even a duo-queue partner, a new Wild Rift player can learn a lot about champions and team synergy and why it’s vital to go for comps that complement each other well.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.