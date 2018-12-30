Top Best Android/iOS Mobile Games Released in 2018 Part-1

Hrithik Raj FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 99 // 30 Dec 2018, 10:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

FFXV PE

Mobile Platform has been rising in the gaming field since the launch of Battle Royale titles like PlayerUnknown's Battleground Mobile, Fortnite Battle Royale and more. It's not that these games are only responsible for considering mobile phones a good gaming platform. The entirety of some good games that we have got in these past years has made mobile platform what it is right now. Only 2 days left till we say goodbye to 2018, it was a great year for both gamers and game developers. We got to see several titles which hooked us to respective platform entire year. So, a simple question to you all What is the best thing to look out for at almost the end of the year 2018?. Well, you all might have different answer's, you are free to tell about it in the comments down below, apart from that I think we should have a look at some of the best mobile platform games that were released in 2018 but might have got less exposure due to the battle royale titles.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery

Harry Potter Hogwarts Mystery

Harry Potter: Hogwarts is a great game to play and pass time, especially when you are a die-hard fan of Harry Potter novels and movies. Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery was awarded the title of "Most Casual game" for 2018 at google play awards. The game is explained thoroughly by the developers down below:-

Your Hogwarts story begins in Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, your very own adventure in the Wizarding World. Choose your story, learn magical spells, and duel against rivals in a magical journey. Explore never-before-seen rooms of Hogwarts Castle and investigate ancient mysteries. Learn powerful magic and knowledge from Professors Dumbledore, Snape, and more. Duel against your rivals and forge alliances with new friends to help you on your adventures. As part of WBIE’s Portkey Games label, this groundbreaking mobile game puts you at the center of an all-new story in the wizarding world.

When your mettle is tested, what kind of witch or wizard will you be? A heroic Gryffindor? A cunning Slytherin? You decide! After all, this is your Hogwarts story.

Game Features:

The game features various elements of the Harry Potter Series which include Magic Spells, Potions & More.

- Attend classes to learn and master magical skills like casting spells and brewing potions.

- Unlock new characters, spells, potions and locations as you advance through the years of Hogwarts.

- Customize your student avatar.

Advertisement

Mystery and Adventure

- Use your magical skills to investigate mysteries at Hogwarts.

- Discover the truth behind the Cursed Vaults and your brother's disappearance in an all-new story.

Friendships that Matter

- Bond with your housemates to win the House Cup.

- Go on quests to help friends and fellow students…or frustrate rivals.

- Earn respect and build relationships by adventuring together.

1 / 3 NEXT