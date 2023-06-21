Top 5 dungeon crawler video games of all time

Dungeon Crawler games are among the most popular genres, especially among RPG fans. These games let you embark on a journey through treacherous situations and fight countless enemies across the way, providing a perfect blend of adventure and fantasy. This genre of games has been popular since the 80s and is still going strong to this day.

This article will take you through a list of some of the best dungeon crawler video games ranging from roguelikes to RPGs. These games often challenge the players' strategic skills with puzzles and tests while testing their in-game strengths.

These are the best dungeon crawler games of all time

1) Path of Exile

A still from Path of Exile (Image via Grinding Gear)

Released in 2013, Path of Exile has become one of the best role-playing games ever. The game takes inspiration from various dungeon-crawling games and adds its twist by including many customization features.

Path of Exile is set in a fantasy world where you can choose from several different classes, such as Duelist, Marauder, Templar, etc. The game has an incredible story mode and a never-ending multiplayer mode that contains a PVP aspect.

2) Darkest Dungeons

Although it might have had a disappointing sequel, Darkest Dungeons deserves a spot on this list for being one of the best roguelike dungeon crawler games ever. The game occurs in a dark and gothic world inspired by the Middle Ages.

Darkest Dungeons features an immersive storyline and a unique concept of stress levels. Players must keep an eye on their character's mental state as it can significantly impact their combat skills.

3) Slay the Spire

A battle in Slay the Spire (image via Mega Crit)

Released in 2019, Slay the Spire is a game that combines the concept of a roguelike with a deck-builder. Its main goal is to complete several levels of a spire and then defeat the final boss. Along the way, you must encounter many creatures and beat them to upgrade your cards.

Slay the Spire is not for everyone, as it requires a lot of strategy and thinking to play the right cards at the right time. The game also has a lot of replayability value due to this reason.

4) Diablo II

Diablo II is one of the best dungeon crawler games of all time (Image via Blizzard)

Diablo II was released in 2000 and became one of the most popular online games within one year. The game was a massive improvement over its prequel and featured much smoother gameplay that holds up to this day. Players can fight through four acts and face several monsters using its hack-and-slash gameplay.

Combat played a huge role in Diablo II, as monsters could randomly spawn anywhere. The game maps were also randomly generated, leading to heavy replayability value and a perfect dungeon crawler experience. The main success of the game came through the multiplayer mode, as it could be played online.

The latest addition to the Diablo series, Diablo IV, was released recently.

5) The Binding of Issac Rebirth

The Binding of Issac Rebirth is one of the most innovative and unique dungeon crawler games ever. Made as an expanded edition of the original game, it follows the story of Issac from Genesis 22 of the Hebrew Bible, in which Issac's mother kills him after hearing voices in her head.

Issac is forced to navigate through dungeons full of monsters, including spiders, zombies, ghosts, centipedes, and more. You will also have to complete several puzzles to get to safety. There are 16 possible endings in The Binding of Issac Rebirth. The game also has a co-op mode.

Poll : 0 votes