The top five most overpowered legendary Pokémon of all time is often discussed in the Pokémon community. Legendary Pokémon are among the most popular and recognizable Pokémon of all time.

From the iconic and ferocious emerald dragon Rayquaza to the adorable shrub Shaymin, not all legendary Pokémon are created equally. Some are born with hulking base stats and overpowered moves, like Victini, with the destructive V-Create attack. For some legendary Pokémon like Regice though, there is not a lot to brag about. Trainers have always argued who's the strongest legendary is and the definitive list is here.

According to Smogon UBER gen 8 usage statistics, there is a definitive top five most overpowered legendary Pokémon. These Pokémon are used in a tier where mostly legendary Pokémon are present and rampaging.

Top 5 overpowered Legendary Pokemon

#5 - Lunala

The first entry on this list is the 7th generation box art Legendary, Lunala. This ominous Pokemon boasts two high offensive stats with 137/137 attack and special attack. Paired with its incredible bulk and Shadow Shield ability, Lunala is an incredible threat to any team.

Often paired with the choice specs item, this monster can inflict massive damage with its signature move Moongeist beam. If speed is needed, slap a choice scarf on it and Lunala will be able to outspeed the majority of the metagame. The insane damage output and staying power make Lunala a top tier threat. If a trainer is missing a hard-hitting special attacker on their team, then Lunala is a perfect fit.

#4 - Kyurem-Black

The box art Legendary from the 5th generation, Kyurem-Black is an ice and dragon bully. With a disgusting base 170 attack stat, this fused beast can punch holes in any team. In the newest games, Sword and Shield, this beast was given the move Icicle Spear. Giving Kyurem-Black access to a multi-hit physical ice move allows it to break shield-like abilities such as Shadow Shield and Multiscale.

Kyurem-Black was also buffed with the addition of the Heavy-Duty Boots item. Preventing it from taking damage from hazards gives this Pokémon a long life in a competitive match. Dragon and ice is a fantastic offensive typing with very few switch-ins aside from steel. Kyurem-Black is an absolute monster and will run through a team without a counter.

#3 - Dusk-Mane Necrozma

Yet another box art legendary (starting to see a pattern here?) the lion-like Necrozma Dusk-Mane is next on the list. With an incredible stat spread, Dusk-mane can be tailored to a multitude of strategies. Often paired with weakness policy, you can trick your opponent into attacking into your Dusk-Mane, boosting its offensive stats.

If a player is able to set up a single Dragon Dance, then Dusk-Mane can easily 6-0 sweep an entire team regardless of its makeup. The signature 100 base power move Sunsteel strike also ignores the abilites of the opposing Pokémon, allowing this monster to break through most of the things that would normally check it.

#2 - Eternatus

Numer two on the list is the brand new dragon and poison behemoth Eternatus. The offensive combination of dragon and poison allow Eternatus to break through any type. Combine this with the addition of the move flamethrower and it makes an unstoppable Pokemon.

140 HP, 145 Special attack, and 130 base speed give Eternatus the ability to fulfill any role on a team. It can be a defensive pivot, an offensive powerhouse, or a mix of both. Part of Eternatus' appeal is the ability to set Toxic Spikes to chip down its own counters and break them later. Fairy Pokémon are the biggest counters to dragons but Eternatus deals with them easily, making its only glaring weakness other faster dragons or ground types.

#1 - Zacian-Crowned

Arguably the most broken, centralizing, absurd, and incomprehensible demon to ever exist in the history of Pokémon is Zacian-Crowned form. The mind-boggling 170 base attack and 148 base speed make this Pokémon an absolute menace to deal with. The offensive backing of strong steel and fairy moves leaves very little counterplay to this offensive nuke.

Without a choice scarf user, it is basically impossible to naturally outspeed Zacian-Crowned, leaving most teams extremely vulnerable to a single attack. Zacian-Crowned will leave craters in opposing teams. Lacking a solid answer to this Pokémon is the biggest mistake a trainer can make before entering a match.