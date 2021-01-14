Not all Legendary Pokemon are created equally. The top five most underpowered Legendary Pokemon of all-time is a tough list to create given the varying skill sets.

Legendary Pokemon is a huge driving force behind the virality of the Pokemon game. The spectacle of fantastic beasts fighting each other is eyecatching to any trainer. While some appear tough, they are quite feeble compared to one another.

Top five underpowered Legendary Pokemon of all-time

#5 - Uxie

The majority of its peers outclasses Uxie. With very lackluster overall base stats and a shallow movepool, Uxie is not doing much. It is a decently bulky Pokemon but lacks any real offensive firepower. The lake trio member lacks any significant way to cause damage and ends up being a lame duck. Azelf is a much better choice when using one of the Sinnoh Legends.

#4 - Meloetta

Melotta is yet another underwhelming Legendary Pokemon. Normal and psychic are passable complementary types, but it's nothing to brag about. This Legendary Pokemon's biggest downfall is having a high special attack statistic while mostly producing physical moves. It seems like Pokemon flipped the stats of Melotta on accident. A mediocre speed and offensive stats leave a lot to be desired from this songstress.

#3 - Guzzlord

Guzzlord boasts of an incredible base 223 HP stat. This is the second-highest stat in the game after Blissey. Unfortunately, that is all that this gluttonous dragon has to offer. This big-mouthed Ultra Beast is plagued with terrible defensive stats leaving it extremely vulnerable to attacks. A 4x weakness to fairy is the nail in the coffin for this Legendary Pokemon. But it looks menacing.

#2 - Calyrex

The newest addition to the Legendary Pokemon roster is the deer-like Calyrex. This Legendary Pokemon has the ability to fuse with Glastrier and Spectrier. Sadly, without Calyrex's trusty steed, the Legendary has nothing to offer. With an unimpressive 80 base stats across the board, Calyrex really needs its partner to do any work. With a noggin like that, one would expect this Legendary Pokemon to fare better.

#1 - Phione

Phione lands at the number one spot on this list for a good reason. A worse version of Manaphy, Phione is plagued with a terrible movepool. Base 80 stats all around leaves Phione with an overall meh vibe. Phione is an adorable Legendary Pokemon but will not be the powerhouse needed by a competitive team.