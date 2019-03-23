Top 5 PC Games you can buy on Steam for cheap this weekend

XCOM 2

Steam Free Weekend offer is something we all look out for. Honestly, I have bought some of the best games on this offer. Every week Steam decides to make a few games available for a cheap price during the weekend period.

The best way to use this opportunity is to wait for your favorite game to show up, but the sale never disappoints a gamer who loves to play games on PC. You might not see the game you wanted but you might see some of the best games on it and trust me you don't want to miss them.

As every week a lot of games are featured on the list this week and I decided to jump into the pool and find out some of the best games of the recent times. All the games listed below will be available with the mentioned offer from March 23 to March 25.

#1 Watch Dogs 2

Watch Dogs 2

Watch Dogs 2 allows you to play as Marcus Holloway, a brilliant young hacker living in the birthplace of the tech revolution, San Francisco Bay Area.

Team up with Dedsec, the biggest and most notorious group of hackers to execute the biggest hacking event in history. Fight your way through and take down ctOS 2.0 - an invasive operating system used by criminal masterminds to manipulate the people on a large scale.

Explore the giant open world, hack every hackable device and take control as you defeat the evil. You can even team up with your friends and take part in the co-op gameplay. You can develop different skills as they suit your play style, make your hacking gadgets such as Drones, cars and other tools you need. Explore the dynamic open world and new possibilities.

Watch Dogs 2 is 85% off on the Steam weekend sale.

