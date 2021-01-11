Top World of Warcraft streamer "Asmongold" announces indefinite break from streaming

World of Warcraft streamer Asmongold recently announced that he is taking an indefinite break from streaming on Twitch.
Although Asmongold did not reveal any reasons for the break, fans are speculating that the streamer is exhausted. This wouldn't be a big surprise as Asmongold hasn't been as regular lately. Of course, there could be other reasons behind the scene.
Asmongold stated that there are a lot of reasons behind his indefinite break. His fans seemed quite understanding. The streamer, after all, doesn't owe an explanation to anyone concerning his break.
Being one of the most-watched World of Warcraft streamers, Asmongold's indefinite break is expected to take a massive hit in World of Warcraft's viewer count.
Asmongold announces indefinite break from streaming
Asmongold is not only popular as a dedicated streamer specializing in World of Warcraft, but he is also highly respected by his followers for his valuable insights. He is known for not holding back when things bug him, along with his nonchalant attitude.
Over the years, Asmongold has also gathered followers from outside the World of Warcraft community. The streamer is often seen dabbling with titles other than World of Warcraft.
It seems like Asmongold's demanding stream schedule has eventually caught up with him. There hasn't been any further information concerning Asmongold's future in streaming. He'll be happy to learn that his fans have shown great affection since the announcement.
Being one of the most beloved streamers in the World of Warcraft community, Asmongold's absence will be felt deeply. A few entitled fans criticized this decision, suggesting that the streamer doesn't care anymore because he's rich.
The World of Warcraft community will have no qualms with this decision and will patiently wait for Asmongold's return. Asmongold, like most other streamers, would've found it difficult to keep up with the streaming schedule. Streamers often go through mental fatigue, and it's important that they get a break.Published 11 Jan 2021, 17:26 IST