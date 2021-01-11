Top World of Warcraft streamer "Asmongold" announces indefinite break from streaming

World of Warcraft streamer Asmongold recently announced that he is taking an indefinite break from streaming on Twitch.

Going to be taking a break from streaming indefinitely



I've gone back and fourth about this for the past few weeks which is why I've missed so many days



A lot of different reasons why, too much to list out in a tweet — Zack (@Asmongold) January 11, 2021

Although Asmongold did not reveal any reasons for the break, fans are speculating that the streamer is exhausted. This wouldn't be a big surprise as Asmongold hasn't been as regular lately. Of course, there could be other reasons behind the scene.

Asmongold stated that there are a lot of reasons behind his indefinite break. His fans seemed quite understanding. The streamer, after all, doesn't owe an explanation to anyone concerning his break.

Being one of the most-watched World of Warcraft streamers, Asmongold's indefinite break is expected to take a massive hit in World of Warcraft's viewer count.

Looks like I picked a good day to take off



Seems like Twitch borrowed the same hamsters that Blizzard uses to run their servers — Zack (@Asmongold) January 2, 2021

Asmongold is not only popular as a dedicated streamer specializing in World of Warcraft, but he is also highly respected by his followers for his valuable insights. He is known for not holding back when things bug him, along with his nonchalant attitude.

Over the years, Asmongold has also gathered followers from outside the World of Warcraft community. The streamer is often seen dabbling with titles other than World of Warcraft.

It seems like Asmongold's demanding stream schedule has eventually caught up with him. There hasn't been any further information concerning Asmongold's future in streaming. He'll be happy to learn that his fans have shown great affection since the announcement.

Being one of the most beloved streamers in the World of Warcraft community, Asmongold's absence will be felt deeply. A few entitled fans criticized this decision, suggesting that the streamer doesn't care anymore because he's rich.

Take care man. As a fellow Austin basement dweller I hope whatever your dealing with will work itself out.



My guess is something about a dilemma of self in terms of content creation, maybe falling out of love with wow but not sure what else to do content-wise as a wow streamer. — Rev (@Rev0ntheus) January 11, 2021

yeah for real. As long as you do what you enjoy the people that care will stay. Why try to please a group of people that only care about being toxic whenever you play anything else — Rev (@Rev0ntheus) January 11, 2021

Dude, he's been rich for a long fuckin time lmao, if he just wanted to quit when he got rich he would've done that 2+ years ago. — UhhhhLiam (@UhhhhLiam) January 11, 2021

holy fucking entitlement man, let him live his life, he doesn't owe you anything lol — 夢は終わり (@Oni_Fucker) January 11, 2021

The World of Warcraft community will have no qualms with this decision and will patiently wait for Asmongold's return. Asmongold, like most other streamers, would've found it difficult to keep up with the streaming schedule. Streamers often go through mental fatigue, and it's important that they get a break.