Total Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Battle royale games have witnessed an upsurge in their popularity over the years. Games like PUBG Mobile, Free Fire, and COD Mobile have become household names and also enjoy a massive audience on platforms like YouTube. This has subsequently led to the growth of content creation related to them.

Total Gaming is one of the most subscribed YouTube gaming channels in India. The man behind the channel is Ajjubhai, who is also a famous Free Fire player.

In this article, we discuss his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Total Gaming's Free Fire ID

His Free Fire ID is 451012596, and his IGN is ajjubhai94.

His Free Fire Stats

Lifetime Stats

He has played 8514 squad games and won in 2305 of them, which translates to a win rate of 27.07%. Ajjubhai94 has racked up nearly 31 thousand kills with an impressive K/D ratio of 4.99.

When it comes to the duo mode, he has 299 Booyahs in the 1582 games that he has played. Ajjubhai94 has also notched 6192 kills with a splendid K/D ratio of 4.83. He also has 76 solo wins in 867 games.

Ranked Stats

In the ongoing season, Ajjubhai94 has played 1285 squad games and won in 116 of them. He has played only six solo games and won in 14 of the 173 duo matches that he has played.

His YouTube channel

He started making content on YouTube over one and a half years ago. The first video on his channel dates back to December 2018. Since then, he has amassed a whopping 11.2 million subscribers on his channel. Total Gaming also has garnered over 1.25 billion views combined. You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

He also has a second channel named 'Total Gaming Live,' where he usually streams Free Fire.

His social media accounts

Total Gaming is quite active on his Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts.

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Twitter: Click here