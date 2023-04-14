Total War: Warhammer III has finally received the 3.0.0 update, which fans had been waiting for quite a while. This patch features a lot of performance improvements, AI changes, and a lot of balances. Moreover, it has brought numerous changes to factions as well as improved the multiplayer experience by adding and removing certain maps.

The main highlight of this release is the inclusion of multiple free DLCs. This article will cover most of the major highlights of this patch below. For detailed release notes, players can visit the title's official website.

Official notes for Total War: Warhammer III update 3.0.0

Release Spotlight

The Forge of the Chaos Dwarfs (Campaign Pack)

The Forge of the Chaos Dwarfs campaign pack has been released which introduces a brutal new race called the Chaos Dwarfs. They are usable in both the Realm of Chaos and Immortal Empires. It is available for 10% off before April 20, 2023.

Some things to look out for are as follows:

Recruit Gorduz Backstabber to sneak behind your foes as the newest Legendary Hero.

Master chaotic magic with the all-new Lore of Hashut. Strike foes down with Hell Hammer or set them ablaze with Burning Wrath.

Construct the Great Drill of Hashut to break open Hashut’s domain and siphon his blood for cataclysmic powers.

Co-operate with your fellow Chaos Dwarfs to obtain District rewards in the Tower of Zharr or usurp others for their seats in your quest for supremacy.

Command a comprehensive army roster of over 26 new units, featuring the baleful Chaos Dwarf war machine trains and the new K’daai Destroyers, alongside some of the Known World’s cruelest infernal warriors.

Mirror of Madness (Free DLC)

Take on the role of a Daemon Prince of Tzeentch and survive against unending nightmares in Mirror of Madness.

This mighty collaboration comes from the minds at Intel and Creative Assembly and is free for all owners of WARHAMMER III!

Kairos Fateweaver awaits in the Realm of Tzeentch.

The Infinite Portal is now available which allows players to tweak a whole manner of gameplay settings

Ulrika Magdova (Free DLC)

Transformed into a vampire against her will, Ulrika Magdova of Kislev is the ultimate hybrid combatant. Proficient in melee combat, deadly at range, and a spellcaster, Ulrika can fill any role on the battlefield, boasting the best traits from Kislev and the Vampire Counts.

It is currently available as a free addition to the Kislev and Empire races in WARHAMMER III with a CA Account.

Race Randomisation in Immortal Empires (Free)

An extra button has been added to the Campaign Selection menu that does the choosing for the players. A random race and Legendary Lord can be picked up into the next campaign.

Stability & Performance

Fixed an issue which caused modded/custom characters to crash the game when opening the Recruit Lord/Hero UI.

Fixed a softlock when trying to declare war on a player faction with which you have a pending diplomatic negotiation.

FPS drops when the Province tab is open should no longer happen.

A potential crash when going into battle due to the clean up of military forces when leaving the campaign has been fixed.

Fixed an end of turn crash when Gotrek was killed at an inopportune time, causing a memory access issue.

A crash that could occur when siege towers dock on adjacent wall pieces which are perpendicular to each other has been fixed.

Fixed a crash that could occur when the game held data for province governorship for factions that did not own the province capital.

Gameplay

General Updates

You can now preview the landmark buildings you’ll get access to in a settlement by hovering over it.

We’re introduced a new pack file limit that increases the number of mods that can be hypothetically run simultaneously (barring any cross mod issues).

We’ve added a new panel that allows you to search for certain items on the campaign map. There are two categories of search options available – physical items (settlements, provinces, factions and characters) and landmarks/resources. Clicking any search result item will move the camera to show it.

Multiple buildings that were incorrectly marked as destructible have been updated game-wide, including those found within maps for the Vampire Counts, Dwarfs, Dark Elves and more.

Updated the campaign map battle selection for both the Realm of Chaos and Immortal Empires campaign maps to ensure that the correct battle tiles are displayed.

Increased the effect of the ‘A Stranger Comes’ event for all order factions.

New regions and provinces have made their way into the Realm of Chaos and Immortal Empires campaign maps of WARHAMMER III. Not only that, the earth’s plates have shifted, causing some to find a new home elsewhere. Explore the lands and discover new settlements, regions, and conquer them, if you wish!

Alongside the additions and relocations, several regions have had their borders adjusted, certain settlements within those regions have been moved around, roads have been tweaked where necessary, and a new Sea Lane has been added between River Ruin and the Frozen Sea.

Rules & Systems

Missions that require the taking of specific regions now complete instantly rather than on the start of your next turn.

Fixed various land battle maps to prevent reinforcements arriving in inaccessible areas.

Fixed an issue where sailing into two sea encounters would sometimes result in the second not working correctly.

Updated various chokepoint areas on the campaign map to correctly load in to ambush battles.

Allied recruitment will now take into account the military force bonus values.

Battle AI

In walled settlement battles, AI units will no longer double back on an approaching entry point and obstruct artillery units in an attempt to reform themselves.

Updated how attacking AI unit groups are distributed in walled settlement battles to better take advantage of units capable of assaulting gates.

Fixed an issue in siege battles where attacking AI artillery units continued moving forward when they should remain stationary to fire.

Artillery units targeting breaches will now more reliably reposition if they cannot successfully fire at a target.

AI units will be less likely to blobs together, and will instead remain coordinated upon entering a walled settlement.

Fixed cases where the AI would think its units were at max health when they were not.

Fixed an issue where a group of units would stop to brace instead of charging.

Fixed an issue in settlement battles where mounted Lord AI would become indecisive and get stuck moving back and forth.

In settlement battles, improvements have been made to the AI units’ priority analysis of areas within a settlement. This makes AI units more reliably prioritise capturing/recapturing capture points.

Fixed an issue in settlement battles where a defending AI unit becomes idle after morale breaks and flees instead of re-engaging with the player units. Units would remain hidden from the player, leading to the player losing the battle due to time running out.

Fixed issue where AI would assign multiple battering rams to the same gate assault group, leading to the additional battering rams being abandoned.

Wall breaching AI unit groups no longer share wall breach targets with other nearby unit groups. This resolves an issue where units were not targeting closest available wall pieces.

Updated outflank AI to handle flying units better.

In settlement battles, when the attacking army is AI-controlled, it will more consistently deploy a nearby reinforcement’s arrival location and wait for reinforcements before proceeding.

Improved logic involved in determining how many breaches the AI will attempt to create before waiting units begin entering settlements. This will reduce the likelihood of AI units remaining idle outside settlements.

Fixed an issue where AI units assaulting a settlement gate would abandon the assault, leaving units with no other means of entering the settlement stranded outside for the duration of the battle.

Campaign AI

Adjusted the Strategic Threat Calculations for Immortal Empires. Direct actions against a faction are now much more important in that calculation, and the importance of distance scaling has been increased, improving the way AI will select the most relevant threats.

Further tweaks have been made to AI’s recruitment priorities to favour higher value units. Additionally, the AI will place more weight on building a recruitment building if they are without one.

Fixed various cases of the AI trying to enter stances which were invalid, leading to it trying to perform moves which were invalid.

Fixed the AI control option for allied armies not showing when being attacked by an enemy.

Fixed cases of the AI trying to apply Commandments to provinces that it didn’t own.

Fixed a bug which meant that the AI became less (as opposed to more) likely to generate a peace deal the further away the target was.

All factions now care about their strategic situation when generating a war declaration goal.

Improved AI performance in the first turn of the game.

Minor AI factions should now be more accepting of vassalisation.

Fixed some cases where the AI attempting to calculate the strength of a force was resulting in incorrect behaviour.

Reduced the distance required for the maximum distance modifiers to be applied in both deal generation and deal evaluation.

War declaration on a faction of the same subculture is now less likely for High Elf major, Empire major and all Lizardmen factions.

All factions now consider war losses when evaluating a peace deal. Previously, Skaven majors, Dwarfs and Tomb Kings were not.

Line of Sight

Lampstands on Dark Elf battle maps.

Bretonnia and Grand Cathy market stalls, tents, tables, and other destructible assets.

Ogre Kingdoms environmental objects (typically those on the ground like bones and carts).

Several constructible towers on the Shang-Yang map.

Tiny destructible pieces of terrain game-wide that were especially detrimental to Gunpowder units.

Wall collision on Dwarfen maps.

Further Tweaks

Updated the building collisions of platform barricades to allow a greater line of sight and firing for docked missile units.

Updated and corrected the logic on various buildings to prevent artillery from targeting them across battle maps, game-wide

Races & Balance

General

Fixed some general inconsistencies with units having (or not having) the Siege Attacker attribute.

Fixed the Lore of Wilds spell Mantle of Ghorok not being able to be overcasted via campaign skill trees.

Faction Changes

Zhao Ming

Greasus Goldtooth

Tehenhauin

Kroq’Gar

Taurox

Snikch

Helman Ghorst

Fay Enchantress

Spells (General)

USIRIAN’S INCANTATION OF VENGEANCE

Winds of Magic Cost 11 → 9

USIRIAN’S INCANTATION OF VENGEANCE UPGRADED

Winds of Magic Cost 15 → 13

VANGHEIST’S REVENGE

Winds of Magic Cost 16 → 20

VANGHEIST’S REVENGE UPGRADED

Winds of Magic Cost 22 → 26

KRAKEN’S PULL

Winds of Magic Cost 15 → 18

KRAKEN’S PULL UPGRADED

Winds of Magic Cost 20 → 23

PLAGUE

Winds of Magic Cost 11 → 12

End Radius 15 → 14

Expansion Speed (Per Second) 0.5 → 0.8

PLAGUE UPGRADED

Winds of Magic Cost 16 → 17

End Radius 15 → 14

Expansion Speed (Per Second) 0.5 → 0.8

FLAME STORM

Explosion Force 40 → 500

Movement Speed 4 → 2

Maximum Angle Change Per Movement Change Frequency 170 → 360

FLAME STORM UPGRADED

Explosion Force 40 → 500

Movement Speed 4 → 2

Maximum Angle Change Per Movement Change Frequency 170 → 360

THE GEM OF SUNFIRE

Explosion Force 40 → 500

Movement Speed 4 → 2

Maximum Angle Change Per Movement Change Frequency 170 → 360

TOOTHCRACKER

Winds of Magic Cost 8 → 7

TOOTHCRACKER UPGRADED

Winds of Magic Cost 13 → 12

DEATH FROST

Winds of Magic Cost 14 → 12

DEATH FROST UPGRADED

Winds of Magic Cost 17 → 15

CURSE OF THE LEPER

Winds of Magic Cost 7 → 8

CURSE OF THE LEPER UPGRADED

Winds of Magic Cost 10 → 11

RANCID VISITATIONS

Winds of Magic Cost 16 → 15

RANCID VISITATIONS UPGRADED

Winds of Magic Cost 24 → 22

TALONS OF NIGHT

Winds of Magic Cost 14 → 18

TALONS OF NIGHT UPGRADED

Winds of Magic Cost 21 → 25

DOOM & DARKNESS

Winds of Magic Cost 7 → 6

INVOCATION OF NEHEK

Winds of Magic Cost 6 → 7

THE DWELLERS BELOW

Winds of Magic Cost 17 → 20

THE DWELLERS BELOW UPGRADED

Winds of Magic Cost 21 → 24

PIT OF SHADES

Winds of Magic Cost 13 → 15

PIT OF SHADES UPGRADED

Winds of Magic Cost 20 → 22

FINAL TRANSMUTATION

Winds of Magic Cost 18 → 17

DOOM & DARKNESS

Winds of Magic Cost 7 → 6

DOOM & DARKNESS UPGRADED

Winds of Magic Cost 14 → 12

CURSE OF THE MIDNIGHT WIND

Winds of Magic Cost 11 → 9

CURSE OF THE MIDNIGHT WIND UPGRADED

Winds of Magic Cost 17 → 15

WIND BLAST

Winds of Magic Cost 8 → 6

WIND BLAST UPGRADED

Winds of Magic Cost 11 → 9

LIGHT OF BATTLE

Winds of Magic Cost 7 → 6

LIGHT OF BATTLE UPGRADED

Winds of Magic Cost 11 → 10

GORK’LL FIX IT

Winds of Magic Cost 7 → 6

NIGHT SHROUD

Winds of Magic Cost 11 → 8

NIGHT SHROUD UPGRADED

Winds of Magic Cost 17 → 14

FINAL TRANSMUTATION

Winds of Magic Cost 18 → 17

FINAL TRANSMUTATION UPGRADED

Winds of Magic Cost 28 → 26

INVOCATION OF NEHEK

Winds of Magic Cost 6 → 7

INVOCATION OF NEHEK UPGRADED

Winds of Magic Cost 12 → 13

RAISE DEAD

Winds of Magic Cost 4 → 5

Abilities

MASTER OF THE DEAD

Reworked to be an intensity based ability.

Intensity of the regeneration effect increases based on the number of entities that are killed within a 35m radius of a character with Master of the Dead.

MISTWALKERS’ BARRAGE

Armour Piercing Missile Damage 0 → 25

Projectile is now considered a Magical Attack.

Projectile Mass 3 → 10

SHADOW SHROUD

Active Time (Seconds) 20 → 22

Effect Duration 20 → 22

Ward Save 40 → 60

LORD OF TORMENT

Mana Regeneration Modifier 10% → 20%

Heal Amount 0.4% → 0.3%

THE DARK MASTER

Rarity Unique → Uncommon

Ability Cost 200 → 150

WHISPERS IN THE DARKNESS

Leadership -8 → -6

MASTER OF THE SACRED PLACES

Effect Range 35 → 55

SOUL HUNTERS

Ward Save 22% → 10%

THE RELIQUARY BINDING

The Reliquary Binding now heals half as quickly, but also now imbues magical attacks to friendly units within the ability range.

Heal Amount 0.1% → 0.05%

Added: Imbue With Magical Attacks

UNHOLY LODESTONE

Unholy Lodestone now heals half as quickly, but also buffs the Leadership of friendly units within the ability range.

Heal Amount 0.1% → 0.05%

Leadership 0 → 4

BLADE OF SHADOW

Base Weapon Damage 0% → 50%

Armour Piercing Weapon Damage 100% → 50%

Melee Attack 40 → 20

Beastmen Updates

General Updates

Fixed cases where Beastmen unit capacity would be increased twice from the same effect (e.g. +4 Harpies would actually give +8).

Fixed the Beastmen follower ‘Mannish Thrall’ not being equippable by the Wargor Hero.

Fixed an issue where the capital border image was missing on Beastmen settlements in the settlement panel.

Fixed Taurox and Oxyotl’s quest battles ‘The Heart of the Dark’ not playing the intro cutscene correctly.

Campaign

Fixed an issue where the Beastmen Herdstone upgrades were not applying. Now, when erecting a Herdstone, it will be created at the correct level based on the upgrade the player has selected.

Fixed the Ruinous Seances Herdstone building not providing additional Dread from fighting battles.

Fixed Malagor’s Nightmarish Cabal skill not reducing Bray Shaman Hero action costs.

Clarified the effect given by the unique Herdstone building available at Altdorf – it now provides melee attack when fighting against all human races, rather than just Empire and Bretonnia.

Fixed the Bray Shaman unit card on the campaign map.

Units

BESTIGOR HERD

Leadership 66 → 70

Melee Defence 24 → 30

CYGOR

Melee Defence 17 → 25

KHORROK’S MANRIPPERS (BESTIGOR HERD)

Leadership 76 → 80

Melee Attack 37 → 44

Base Weapon Damage 13 → 14

RAZORGOR CHARIOTS & MOUNTS

Entity Mass 1,400 → 2,000

TUSKGOR CHARIOTS

Splash Attack Knockback Force Multiplier 1 → 1.6

THE EYE OF MORRSLIEB (CYGOR)

Melee Defence 23 → 32

MINOTAURS (GREAT WEAPONS)

Bonus vs Large 28 → 25

Skills

Fixed Morghur’s Herald of Corruption skill not applying corruption to adjacent provinces.

Fixed an issue where Malagor’s Crowfather skill would apply twice.

Fixed Malagor’s Something Wicked This Way Comes skill reducing enemy leadership as the skill level increases.

Updated Beastmen skills and challenges to include buffs for Feral Manticores.

Technology

Fixed a number of Beastmen technologies (Roaming Torment, Bestial Resistance and Vitriolic Temperament) not applying the stated effects to the stated units.

Fixed the Beastmen challenge/technology ‘Worldbane’ not giving weapon strength when fighting against all human races.

Brettonia Updates

Campaign

Added additional diplomatic penalties between Couronne and Marienburg.

Units

BATTLE PILGRIMS

Recruitment Cost 600 → 550

Upkeep Cost 150 → 137

Multiplayer Cost 600 → 550

GRAIL KNIGHTS

Melee Defence 32 → 34

Bonus vs Large 12 → 18

GRAIL GUARDIANS

Melee Attack 36 → 42

Charge Bonus 38 → 50

Armour Piercing Weapon Damage 13 → 20

HIPPOGRYPH MOUNTS

Entity Mass 1,650 → 2,200

PEGASUS KNIGHTS

Hit Points 6,240→ 6,264

Melee Attack 34 → 36

Melee Defence 28 → 32

Charge Bonus 55 → 75

Walk Speed 1.6 → 2

Run Speed 6.5 → 8.2

Charge Speed 9.5 → 10.8

ROYAL HIPPOGRYPH KNIGHTS

Entity Mass 1,500 → 2,000

ROYAL PEGASUS KNIGHTS

Hit Points 6,480→ 6,744

Melee Defence 32 → 36

Charge Bonus 65 → 75

Walk Speed 1.6 → 2

Run Speed 6.5 → 8.2

Charge Speed 9.5 → 10.8

Entity Mass 1,100 → 1,300

ROYAL PEGASUS MOUNTS

Walk Speed 1.6 → 2

Run Speed 6.5 → 8.2

Charge Speed 9.5 → 10.8

Entity Mass 1,100 → 1,300

THE HOLY WARDENS OF LA MAISONTAAL (BATTLE PILGRIMS)

Recruitment Cost: 800 → 750

Upkeep Cost: 200 → 187

Multiplayer Cost 800 → 750

UNICORN MOUNTS

Unicorn Mounts were using the incorrect entity settings – this has now been corrected

Walk Speed 2 → 1.9

Run Speed 7.8 → 9.5

Acceleration 7 → 6

Deceleration 7 → 6

Charge Speed 10.8 → 11

Entity Mass 750 → 800

Technology

The Chivalry bonus for fighting Warriors of Chaos with the Ruinous Powers Decree technology now applies correctly. Originally, the bonus for fighting Warriors of Chaos was mistakenly coming from the Green Tide Decree effect.

Support Religious Errantry no longer gives Repanse diplomacy with herself.

Increased turn duration required for Bordelaux confederation technology.

Daemons of Chaos Updates

General Updates

Updated various items on the Daemon Prince to provide a greater difference in the weapon effects, and added relevant lore to passive abilities.

Fixed visual quality of the Daemon Prince’s Slaanesh and Khorne shields.

Added filters to the Daemon Prince gear parts that allow you to search, sort and filter by alignment all the parts available to the Daemon Prince.

Campaign

Fixed the Daemon Prince’s Reverence building chains not offering the extra income reward when growth per turn was higher than 200 and while dedicated to Nurgle, as described by the text on the building.

Units

ARCALUX, PRINCE OF FURY

Multiplayer Cost 2,200 → 2,000

BE’LAKOR

Recruitment Cost 2,400 → 2,600

Upkeep Cost 600 → 650

Hit Points 10,304→ 9,304

Multiplayer Cost 2,400 → 2,600

CARESS, THE DARKLING PRINCE

Multiplayer Cost 2,250 → 2,050

GRAND VOMITUS, PRINCE OF BUBOES

Multiplayer Cost 2,200 → 2,000

RED ULGOR, PRINCE OF SLAUGHTER

Multiplayer Cost 2,550 → 2,350

ZARRIVYK, FEATHERED-PRINCE

Multiplayer Cost 2,050 → 1,850

Skills

Fixed missing icon on Daemon Prince character skill ‘Reinforcer’.

Dark Elves Updates

General Updates

Fixed an issue with FLC banners not displaying correctly in some situations in Skirmish vs AI.

The minor faction of Clar Karond will now start with their faction leader on the map, as intended.

Fixed issues with defensive towers on the Har Kaldra battle map.

Hag Graef’s skin assets have been updated on the top bar.

Campaign

Fixed an issue where the Black Ark was only displacing water on one side.

When disbanded, Dark Elf lords will no longer gain another name of power.

Black Arks can now recruit via allied recruitment.

Battles

Re-worked the quest battle intro scene for Malus Darkblade’s ‘Rise of Darkness’ and ‘Warpsword of Khaine’ battles.

Units

BLACK ARK CORSAIRS (HANDBOWS)

Armour Piercing Weapon Damage 10 → 7

BLEAKSWORDS

Armour 30 → 40

Armour Piercing Weapon Damage 10 → 7

CRONE HELLEBRON (MOUNT: MANTICORE)

Armour 45 → 80

COLD ONE CHARIOTS & COLD ONE CHARIOT MOUNTS

Walk Speed 1.6 → 2

Charge Speed 10.6 → 10

Entity Mass 1,050 → 1,500

Walk Speed 1.5 → 2

Acceleration 5.3 → 4

Charge Speed 10.2 → 10

DARK PEGASUS MOUNTS & RAVEN HERALDS (REPEATER CROSSBOW)

Walk Speed 1.6 → 2

Run Speed 6.5 → 8.2

Charge Speed 9.5 → 10.8

Entity Mass 1,100 → 1,000

HIGH BEASTMASTER (MOUNT: SCOURGERUNNER CHARIOT)

Entity Mass 700 → 1,000

Entity Mass 1,500 → 1,000

LOKHIR FELLHEART (MOUNT: MAELSTROM)

Melee Attack 61 → 55

Base Weapon Damage 140 → 150

Armour Piercing Weapon Damage 380 → 410

Multiplayer Cost 2,350 → 2,250

MALEKITH (MOUNT: SERAPHON)

Melee Attack 58 → 55

Base Weapon Damage 140 → 150

Armour Piercing Weapon Damage 380 → 410

Multiplayer Cost 2,250 → 2,400

MORATHI (MOUNT: SULEPHET)

Walk Speed 1.6 → 2

Run Speed 6.5 → 8.2

Charge Speed 9.5 → 10.8

Entity Mass 1,100 → 1,300

MASTER

Multiplayer Cost 400 → 550

RAKARTH (MOUNT: BRACCHUS)

Base Weapon Damage 140 → 150

Armour Piercing Weapon Damage 380 → 410

Multiplayer Cost 2,150 → 2,250

RAVAGERS OF RAKARTH (SCOURGERUNNER CHARIOTS)

Entity Mass 700 → 1,000

SHADES (DUAL WEAPONS)

Turns to Recruit 2 → 1

Melee Attack 40 → 44

Melee Defence 36 → 30

Multiplayer Cost 1,050 → 1,000

SHADES (GREATSWORDS)

Turns to Recruit 2 → 1

Melee Defence 32 → 34

Bonus vs Infantry 12 → 14

Multiplayer Cost 1,150 → 1,100

Abilities

Updated the source input for Murderous Prowess to match the initial implementation – it now takes deaths from both alliances as currency.

Dwarfs Updates

General Updates

Fixed an issue in the model variation used by the Dwarf Lord characters.

Fixed pathfinding issues in Dwarfen minor settlements to prevent units from burrowing under the terrain.

Fixed a gap in the terrain along the wall line of Karak Azgaraz.

Campaign

Fixed Thorgrim Grudgebearer being a wide Elector Count.

Thorek Ironbrow has his mission chain for confederating Karak Azul again – he is currently able to confederate the normal way, as he does in WARHAMMER II.

Removing an agent from military forces now removes the correct active agent actions.

Battles

Fixed the intro cutscene not playing correctly in Thorek’s ‘The Lost Vault’ quest battle.

Units

FLAME CANNONS

Multiplayer Cost 1,300 → 1,200

MINERS (BLASTING CHARGES AND REGIMENTS OF RENOWN)

Base Explosion Damage 21 → 18

Armour Piercing Explosion Damage 7 → 6

RUNELORD (MOUNT: ANVIL OF DOOM)

Multiplayer Cost 1,250 → 1,200

RUNESMITH

Multiplayer Cost 550 → 450

LORD, THANE, DWARF WARRIORS, LONGBEARDS, IRONBREAKERS & ALL ASSOCIATED REGIMENTS OF RENOWN

Missile Block Chance % 35 → 55

THOREK IRONBROW (MOUNT: ANVIL OF DOOM)

Multiplayer Cost 1,400 → 1,450

Skills

Fixed Dwarf hero Thane skill Ironbeard using the incorrect effect icon.

Grand Cathay Updates

General Updates

The rice terraces of the Turtle Field will now deal less fall damage to chariots.

Added Gotrek & Felix to Grand Cathay in Skirmish battles.

Campaign

Miao Ying can now attack the nearest settlement after completing the first battle on turn 1 in Realms of Chaos.

Fixed a bug which would cause Wei-Jin to lack 10 settlement slots if you recaptured it.

Units

ASTROMANCER (MOUNT: WU XING WAR COMPASS)

Entity Mass 1,600 → 2,000

DRAGON-BLOODED SHUGENGAN LORD (YANG)

Multiplayer Cost 500 → 700

DRAGON-BLOODED SHUGENGAN LORD (YANG) (MOUNT: WARHORSE)

Multiplayer Cost 700 → 900

DRAGON-BLOODED SHUGENGAN LORD (YANG) (MOUNT: JADE LONGMA)

Walk Speed 1.6 → 2

Run Speed 6.5 → 8.2

Charge Speed 9.5 → 10.8

Entity Mass 1100 → 1300

Multiplayer Cost 1,000 → 1,200

DRAGON-BLOODED SHUGENGAN LORD (YIN)

Multiplayer Cost 500 → 700

DRAGON-BLOODED SHUGENGAN LORD (YIN) (MOUNT: WARHORSE)

Multiplayer Cost 700 → 900

DRAGON-BLOODED SHUGENGAN LORD (YIN) (MOUNT: JADE LONGMA)

Walk Speed 1.6 → 2

Run Speed 6.5 → 8.2

Charge Speed 9.5 → 10.8

Entity Mass 1,100 → 1,300

Multiplayer Cost 1,000 → 1,200

FIRE RAIN ROCKET BATTERY

Hit Points 4,556 → 4,652

GRAND CANNON

Hit Points 4,756 → 4,862

JADE WARRIOR CROSSBOWMEN (SHIELDS)

Multiplayer Cost 700 → 650

JADE WARRIORS

Melee Defence 36 → 34

JADE WARRIORS (HALBERDS)

Melee Attack 24 → 22

Melee Defence 34 → 38

MIAO YING, THE STORM DRAGON (HUMAN FORM)

Multiplayer Cost 2,000 → 1,800

MIAO YING, THE STORM DRAGON (DRAGON FORM)

Multiplayer Cost 2,000 → 1,800

WU XING WAR COMPASS

Entity Mass 1,600 → 2,000

ZHAO MING, THE IRON DRAGON (HUMAN FORM)

Multiplayer Cost 1,800 → 1,600

ZHAO MING, THE IRON DRAGON (DRAGON FORM)

Multiplayer Cost 1,800 → 1,600

Skills

The blue line skill on Convoy Masters that increased sale value of cargo will now function as intended.

Greenskins Updates

General Updates

Grimgor Ironhide is once again, at last, not a big green boy.

With no rest for the wicked, Grimgor Ironhide’s short victory conditions now include the Chaos Dwarfs.

Fixed Goblin Rock Lobbers not having a projectile trail.

Re-added unique garrisons for Skarsnik’s and Wurrzag’s main settlement and garrison chains.

Battles

Updated and corrected the deployable tower connections to capture points in the Greenskins Minor Settlement battle maps.

Units

ARACHNAROK SPIDER & REGIMENT OF RENOWN

Leadership 55 → 65

65 → 75 for Regiment of Renown

Base Weapon Damage 100 → 110

Armour Piercing Weapon Damage 280 → 310

Bonus vs Large 14 → 20

AZHAG THE SLAUGHTERER (MOUNT: SKULLMUNCHA)

Hit Points 6,788 → 7,008

Azhag now has his items back when mounted.

DA SWAMP FINGS (RIVER TROLLS)

Melee Attack 40 → 43

Base Weapon Damage 40 → 35

Armour Piercing Weapon Damage 66 → 70

FERAL WYVERN

Hit Points 5,408 → 6,640

Leadership 55 → 60

Building Damage Multiplier 1 → 1.25

GOBLIN GREAT SHAMAN (MOUNT: ARACHNAROK SPIDER (CATCHWEB SPIDERSHRINE))

Leadership 55 → 65

Base Weapon Damage 100 → 110

Armour Piercing Weapon Damage 280 → 310

Bonus vs Large 14 → 20

GROM THE PAUNCH

Entity Mass 1,300 → 1,700

GOBLIN WOLF RIDER ARCHERS, FOREST GOBLIN SPIDER RIDER ARCHERS, LAVA SPIDER RIDER ARCHERS & REGIMENTS OF RENOWN

Firing Arc 60 → 360

GOBLIN WOLF CHARIOTS & REGIMENT OF RENOWN

Attribute Added: Fire Whilst Moving (we missed adding the Fire While Moving attribute onto the RoR; this will be corrected for Patch 3.1 – apologies!)

Firing Arc 60 → 360

Entity Mass 380 → 750

Walk Speed 1.5 → 1.9

Acceleration 5.6 → 6

Deceleration 6.5 → 7

LAVA ARACHNAROK SPIDER

Leadership 65 → 75

Melee Attack 58 → 70

Melee Defence 30 → 38

Base Weapon Damage 60 → 110

Armour Piercing Weapon Damage 320 → 310

Bonus vs Large 14 → 20

LOGEY BOGEY’S SPORE ‘SPLODAZ (SNOTLING PUMP WAGONS)

Model Count 4 → 12

Hit Points 4,696 → 5,008

Charge Bonus 50 → 35

Rank Depth 1 → 2

Base Weapon Damage 15 → 10

Armour Piercing Weapon Damage 25 → 15

ORC BOAR BOYZ

Entity Mass 1,150 → 1,200

ORC BOAR BOY BIG ‘UNS & REGIMENT OF RENOWN

Entity Mass 1,250 → 1,500

ORC WARBOSS (MOUNT: WYVERN)

Hit Points 5,643 → 6,648

Building Damage Multiplier 1 → 1.25

ORC BOAR CHARIOTS

Melee Attack 28 → 30

Armour Piercing Weapon Damage 30 → 32

Entity Mass 1,150 → 1,200

SAVAGE ORCS

Melee Attack 28 → 30

Melee Defence 16 → 20

SAVAGE ORC ARRER BOYZ

Melee Defence 8 → 10

SAVAGE ORC BIG ‘UNS

Melee Defence 22 → 25

SAVAGE ORC BOAR BOYZ

Melee Defence 16 → 20

Entity Mass 1,050 → 1,200

SAVAGE ORC BOAR BOY BIG ‘UNS

Melee Defence 16 → 22

Entity Mass 1,150 → 1,500

SNOTLING PUMP WAGONS

Model Count 4 → 12

Additional Hit Points 1,150 → 400

Charge Bonus 50 → 35

Rank Depth 1 → 2

Base Weapon Damage 15 → 10

Armour Piercing Weapon Damage 25 → 15

SNOTLING PUMP WAGONS (FLAPPAS)

Model Count 4 → 12

Hit Points 5,856 → 6,288

Charge Bonus 75 → 60

Rank Depth 1 → 2

Base Weapon Damage 15 → 10

Armour Piercing Weapon Damage 25 → 15

SNOTLING PUMP WAGONS (SPIKY ROLLERS)

Model Count 4 → 12

Additional Hit Points 1,440 → 500

Charge Bonus 50 → 35

Rank Depth 1 → 2

Base Weapon Damage 15 → 10

Armour Piercing Weapon Damage 40 → 20

Bonus vs Infantry 20 → 15

STONE TROLLS

Base Weapon Damage 39 → 40

Armour Piercing Weapon Damage 81 → 80

Skills

Fixed Wurrzag’s ‘Colossal Warpaint’ skill applying physical resistance to Rogue Idols units twice.

Items

Fixed Azhag missing his unique items when on the Skullmuncha mount.

High Elves

General Updates

Fixed textures on the Arcane Phoenix.

Alith Anar’s faction now has access to Lileath’s Blessing stance rather than the Raiding stance.

Malhandir’s left leg is now skinned correctly.

Campaign

Fixed issues with Imrik’s dragon encounters not triggering after completing the five named dragon encounters.

Fixed an exploit where Eltharion could capture prisoners from reinforcing armies when in a lightning strike battle.

Fixed Alith Anar’s Marked for Death mission markers revealing enemies in the ambush stance.

Battles

Updated and corrected the connections of the gatehouses to the capture points in the Ulthuan Gate Settlement battle maps.

Re-worked the quest battle intro scene for Tyrion’s ‘Armour of Aenarion’ battle to appear correctly.

Units

ALASTAR THE WHITE LION (MOUNT: LION CHARIOT OF CHRACE)

Entity Mass 800 → 1,400

Multiplayer Cost 1,650 → 1,550

ARCHMAGE (MOUNT: ITHILMAR CHARIOT)

Entity Mass 700 → 1,300

Multiplayer Cost 950 → 900

DRAGON PRINCES & REGIMENT OF RENOWN

Fire Resistance % 40 → 25

IMRIK

Fire Resistance % 40 → 25

ITHILMAR CHARIOTS

Recruitment Cost 1,100 → 950

Upkeep Cost 275 → 238

Entity Mass 700 → 1,300

Multiplayer Cost 1,100 → 950

LOTHERN SEA GUARD

Multiplayer Cost 600 → 650

LOTHERN SEA GUARD (SHIELDS)

Multiplayer Cost 700 → 750

LION CHARIOTS OF CHRACE

Recruitment Cost 1,300 → 1,250

Upkeep Cost 325 → 313

Entity Mass 800 → 1,400

Multiplayer Cost 1,300 → 1,250

MAGE (MOUNT: ITHILMAR CHARIOT)

Entity Mass 700 → 1,300

Multiplayer Cost 800 → 750

NOBLE (MOUNT: ITHILMAR CHARIOT)

Entity Mass 700 → 1,300

Multiplayer Cost 1,300 → 1,150

RAHAGRA’S PRIDE (WAR LIONS OF CHRACE)

Melee Attack 38 → 43

Missile Damage Resistance % 20 → 30

Entity Mass 800 → 1,400

SUN DRAGON, MOON DRAGON & STAR DRAGON (INCLUDING MOUNTS)

Flaming melee attacks have been removed.

This change was made to ensure that High Elf Dragons remain competitive vs Chaos Dwarfs

The Breath ability is still considered a Flaming Attack

TIRANOC CHARIOTS

Entity Mass 700 → 1,100

WAR LIONS OF CHRACE

Melee Attack 30 → 34

Missile Damage Resistance % 20 → 30

Entity Mass 800 → 1,400

Traits

Fixed an issue where the High Elf ‘Inhibited’ trait had green text instead of red, implying that it was a positive trait when it’s a negative one.

Khorne Updates

General Updates

Fixed a visual issue with Exalted Bloodthirster accessories.

Campaign

Skarbrand will now make his mind up much faster when moving to engage an enemy unit in melee.

Units

DAEMONIC UNITS

BLOODCRUSHERS OF KHORNE

Leadership 70 → 75

BLOODLETTERS OF KHORNE

Leadership 60 → 65

Armour 30 → 35

EXALTED BLOODTHIRSTER

Multiplayer Cost 2,500 → 2,400

EXALTED BLOODLETTERS OF KHORNE

Leadership 70 → 75

FLESH HOUNDS OF KHORNE

Melee Attack 38 → 36

Base Weapon Damage 43 → 38

Armour Piercing Weapon Damage 22 → 20

SKARBRAND THE EXILED

Multiplayer Cost 2,600 → 2,500

MORTAL UNITS

CHOSEN OF KHORNE

Multiplayer Cost 1,400 → 1,350

Recruitment Cost: 1,400 → 1,350

Upkeep Cost 350 → 338

CHOSEN OF KHORNE (DUAL WEAPONS)

Recruitment Cost 1,650 → 1,500

Upkeep Cost 413 → 375

CHAOS KNIGHTS OF KHORNE

Leadership 74 → 75

Base Weapon Damage 32 → 37

Armour Piercing Weapon Damage 14 → 16

CHAOS KNIGHTS OF KHORNE (LANCES)

Leadership 74 → 75

Base Weapon Damage 31 → 36

Armour Piercing Weapon Damage 15 → 17

EXALTED HERO OF KHORNE (MOUNT: GOREBEAST CHARIOT)

Multiplayer Cost 1,200 → 1,250

Recruitment Cost: 2,600 → 1,300

FORSAKEN OF KHORNE

Armour 85 → 100

MINOTAURS OF KHORNE

Melee Attack 36 → 34

Melee Defence 30 → 27

Charge Bonus 44 → 34

MINOTAURS OF KHORNE (GREAT WEAPONS)

Melee Attack 36 → 34

Melee Defence 30 → 27

Charge Bonus 50 → 40

Bonus vs Large 28 → 25

Kislev Updates

General Updates

Reduced the number of factions at war with, and holding diplomatic negatives towards Kostaltyn.

Katarin now maintains both the Magical Attacks and Frostbite contact effects when on her War Bear mount.

Campaign

Boris’ start position has been moved when in a Multiplayer Campaign in Immortal Empires with Astragoth and Boris both being played.

Battles

Oath brothers of Tor now correctly have the By Our Blood passive ability.

Fixed an issue where AI-controlled Little Grom units did not behave as intended, leading to them attacking the wrong target or not attacking at all.

Winds of Magic will no longer be capped at 20 for The Ice Court’s final battle.

Units

ARMOURED KOSSARS

Melee Attack 32 → 36

Melee Defence 38 → 40

ARMOURED KOSSARS (GREAT WEAPONS)

Melee Defence 32 → 34

Base Weapon Damage 11 → 10

Armour Piercing Weapon Damage 25 → 26

DAZH’S HEARTH-BLADES (TZAR GUARD – GREAT WEAPONS)

Melee Attack 45 → 50

Base Weapon Damage 11 → 15

Armour Piercing Weapon Damage 25 → 27

GRYPHON LEGION

Entity Mass 800 → 1,000

HEAVY WAR SLEDS

Entity Mass 1,800 → 2,200

HORSE ARCHERS

Recruitment Cost 600 → 550

Upkeep Cost 150 → 138

Melee Defence 22 → 24

Armour 15 → 25

Multiplayer Cost 600 → 550

ICE GUARD (BOTH VARIANTS)

Despite having a magical missile weapon, the penetration of the Ice Guard’s projectile was relatively low. Therefore:

We’re raised this value so that the projectile will penetrate and deal damage to more targets per volley.

Note: It’s hard to quantify this change, but it’s certainly a buff.

KOSSOVITE DERVISHES

Armour 15 → 25

LIGHT WAR SLEDS

Entity Mass 1,500 → 1,600

LITTLE GROM

Entity Mass 1,200 → 1,600

STRELTSI

Enemy Size for allowing Splash Attacks has changed from medium to small

Max Entities Hit by Splash Attack 2 → 1

Splash Attack Knockback Force Multiplier 0.1 → 1

Building Damage Multiplier 1.25 → 0.75

TZARINA KATARIN (MOUNT: WAR BEAR)

Magical Attacks Enabled

TZAR GUARD

Melee Attack 34 → 36

Base Weapon Damage 26 → 30

Armour Piercing Weapon Damage 10 → 12

TZAR GUARD (GREAT WEAPONS)

Melee Attack 36 → 40

Base Weapon Damage 11 → 15

Armour Piercing Weapon Damage 25 → 27

WARHORSE MOUNT

Entity Mass 800 → 1,000

WINGED LANCERS

Entity Mass 800 → 1,000

Skills

Atamans will no longer siphon experience from other characters when leading a garrisoned army with the maxed out Mentor skill.

Lizardmen Updates

General Updates

Fixed Skink Chief Tint’s mask colours.

Fixed issues with Lizardmen post-battle captive options when fighting against Chaos races – they will now match what was given in Warhammer II.

Minor faction The Wardens of the Living Pools can now sustain their starting armies.

Fixed texture and model issues on lower LODs for the Slann Mage Priests.

Itza now only has one primary building chain for the Lizardmen, as intended.

Battles

Fixed an issue where a Tzeench unit would appear in an allied army when playing a Lizardmen quest battle.

Units

ANCIENT STEGADON (ENGINE OF THE GODS)

Multiplayer Cost 2,050 → 2,000

BASTILADON (SOLAR ENGINE)

Ammunition of Primary Weapon 18 → 20

BLESSED BASTILADON (SOLAR ENGINE)

Ammunition of Primary Weapon 18 → 20

BLESSED CARNOSAUR

Multiplayer Cost 1,700 → 1,650

BLESSED SAURUS SPEARS (SHIELDS)

Attribute Added: Woodsman

CHAMELEON STALKERS

Multiplayer Cost 675 → 650

COATL

Multiplayer Cost 1,850 → 1,700

COHORT OF HUATL (SACRED KROXIGOR)

Hit Points 8,512 → 8,992

Melee Defence 34 → 41

Attribute Added: Perfect Vigour

Physical Damage Resistance % 15 → 0

Missile Damage Resistance % 0 → 15

FERAL CARNOSAUR

Multiplayer Cost 1,600 → 1,550

FERAL TROGLODON

Multiplayer Cost 1,700 → 1,600

GELTBLOM’S TERROR (FERAL CARNOSAUR)

Multiplayer Cost 2,000 → 1,950

KROQ-GAR (MOUNT: GRYMLOQ)

Multiplayer Cost 2,100 → 2,050

RED CRESTED SKINK CHIEF (MOUNT: ANCIENT STEGADON)

Multiplayer Cost 2,200 → 2,150

SKINK CHIEF (MOUNT: STEGADON)

Multiplayer Cost 1,800 → 1,750

SKINK CHIEF (MOUNT: ANCIENT STEGADON)

Multiplayer Cost 2,100 → 2,050

SKINK PRIEST (MOUNT: ANCIENT STEGADON)

Multiplayer Cost 2,100 → 2,050

SKINK PRIEST (MOUNT: STEGADON)

Multiplayer Cost 1,800 → 1,750

SKINK PRIEST (HEAVENS) (MOUNT: ANCIENT STEGADON)

Multiplayer Cost 2,100 → 2,050

SKINK ORACLE

Multiplayer Cost 2,150 → 1,900

SAURUS OLDBLOOD (MOUNT: CARNOSAUR)

Multiplayer Cost 2,000 → 1,950

SAURUS SCAR-VETERAN (MOUNT: CARNOSAUR)

Multiplayer Cost 1,900 → 1,850

TEHENHAUIN (MOUNT: ANCIENT STEGADON (ENGINE OF THE GODS))

Multiplayer Cost 2,200 → 2,150

THE THUNDEROUS ONE (ANCIENT STEGADON)

Multiplayer Cost 2,450 → 2,400

THE PALE DEATH (FERAL TROGLODON)

Multiplayer Cost 2,000 → 1,900

KROXIGOR

Melee Attack 26 → 30

Melee Defence 26 → 32

Base Weapon Damage 25 → 30

Bonus vs Infantry 20 → 15

BLESSED KROXIGOR

Melee Attack 26 → 30

Melee Defence 26 → 32

Base Weapon Damage 25 → 30

Bonus vs Infantry 20 → 15

SACRED KROXIGOR

Hit Points 8,512 → 8,992

Melee Defence 26 → 32

ANCIENT SALAMANDER

Turns to Recruit 2 → 1

Hit Points 5,168 → 6,168

Launch Velocity 55 → 70

SALAMANDER HUNTING PACK & REGIMENT OF RENOWN

Effective Range 125 → 140

Launch Velocity 55 → 70

SPIRIT OF TEPOK (COATL)

Multiplayer Cost 2,100 → 1,950

Ability Removed: Shield of Thorns

Ability Removed: Lesser Banishment

Ability Added: Earth Blood

Ability Added: Birona’s Timewarp

DREAD SAURIAN

Splash Attack Knockback Force Multiplier 1 → 1.7

Norsca Updates

General Updates

Fixed the Norscan character Killgore Slaymaim having an arcane item slot.

Units

MARAUDER CHIEFTAIN (MOUNT: WAR MAMMOTH)

Recruitment Cost 2,200 → 1,900

Upkeep Cost 550 → 475

Multiplayer Cost 2,200 → 1,900

FERAL MAMMOTH

Recruitment Cost 1,600 → 1,500

Upkeep Cost 400 → 375

Multiplayer Cost 1,600 → 1,500

WAR MAMMOTH

Recruitment Cost 2,100 → 2,000

Upkeep Cost 525 → 500

Multiplayer Cost 2,100 → 2,000

SOULCRUSHER (WAR MAMMOTH)

Recruitment Cost 2,500 → 2,400

Upkeep Cost 625 → 600

Multiplayer Cost 2,500 → 2,400

WAR MAMMOTH (WARSHRINE)

Recruitment Cost 2,100 → 2,000

Upkeep Cost 525 → 500

Multiplayer Cost 2,100 → 2,000

FIMIR BALEFIEND (FIRE)

Missile Damage Resistance % 15 → 25

FIMIR BALEFIEND (SHADOWS)

Missile Damage Resistance % 15 → 25

KIHAR THE TORMENTOR

Removed Flaming Attacks

MARAUDER CHAMPIONS

Melee Attack 36 → 35

Base Weapon Damage 35 → 32

Armour Piercing Weapon Damage 15 → 14

MARAUDER CHAMPIONS (GREAT WEAPONS)

Melee Attack 36 → 35

Melee Defence 32 → 40

MARAUDER ICE WOLVES CHARIOTS

Armour 85 → 90

Base Missile Damage 6 → 12

Armour Piercing Missile Damage 21 → 40

Entity Mass 700 → 1,100

FIMIR WARRIORS

Melee Attack 34 → 30

Missile Damage Resistance % 0 → 25

Base Weapon Damage 26 → 31

Armour Piercing Weapon Damage 64 → 59

FIMIR WARRIORS (GREAT WEAPONS)

Melee Attack 28 → 30

Melee Defence 38 → 32

Charge Bonus 27 → 28

Missile Damage Resistance % 0 → 25

Bonus vs Large 27 → 25

MIST STALKERS (FIMIR WARRIORS)

Melee Attack 43 → 38

Missile Damage Resistance % 0 → 25

Base Weapon Damage 26 → 31

Armour Piercing Weapon Damage 64 → 59

FROST-WYRM

Leadership 60 → 70

Base Weapon Damage 140 → 155

Armour Piercing Weapon Damage 310 → 340

THE COLD-VOIDER (FROST-WYRM)

Leadership 70 → 80

Base Weapon Damage 140 → 155

Armour Piercing Weapon Damage 310 → 340

Nurgle Updates

Campaign

Nurgle’s Unholy Manifestation Pestilent Growth now gives further replenishment when Nurgle is ascendant in the Great Game.

Pestilent Growth now gives further replenishment when Nurgle is ascendant in the Great Game. Ku’gath’s provincial enemy Lord, Tepok’s Spawn, will no longer start mounted atop a Carnosaur, because that’s just cheating.

Units

DAEMONIC UNITS

BARONS OF THE BOG (POX RIDERS OF NURGLE)

Recruitment Cost 1,200 → 1,250

Upkeep Cost 300 → 312

Leadership 70 → 75

Base Weapon Damage 42 → 31

Armour Piercing Weapon Damage 22 → 33

Run Speed 5.9 → 6.5

Acceleration 3.5 → 4

Entity Mass 1,200 → 1,500

Multiplayer Cost 1,200 → 1,250

HERALD OF NURGLE (MOUNT: ROT FLY)

Entity Mass 1,100 → 1,400

NURGLINGS

Max Entities Hit by Splash Attack 3 → 1

Splash Attack Knockback Force Multiplier 0.2 → 1

PLAGUERIDDEN (MOUNT: ROT FLY)

Entity Mass 1,100 → 1,400

PLAGUE DRONES OF NURGLE

Model Count 10 → 12

Additional Hit Points 7,080 → 7,128

Melee Attack 33 → 36

Armour Piercing Weapon Damage 65 → 75

Entity Mass 800 → 1,000

PLAGUE DRONES OF NURGLE (DEATH’S HEADS)

Model Count 10 → 12

Hit Points 7,080 → 7,128

Melee Attack 33 → 36

Armour Piercing Weapon Damage 65 → 75

Entity Mass 800 → 1,000

POX RIDERS OF NURGLE

Recruitment Cost 1,000 → 1,050

Upkeep Cost 250 → 262

Leadership 60 → 65

Base Weapon Damage 42 → 31

Armour Piercing Weapon Damage 22 → 33

Run Speed 5.9 → 6.5

Acceleration 3.5 → 4

Entity Mass 1,200 → 1,500

Multiplayer Cost 1,000 → 1,050

PLAGUEBEARERS OF NURGLE

Leadership 60 → 65

Armour 25 → 30

PLAGUE TOADS OF NURGLE

Recruitment Cost 600 → 650

Upkeep Cost 150 → 162

Leadership 50 → 55

Base Weapon Damage 35 → 24

Armour Piercing Weapon Damage 15 → 26

Run Speed 5.9 → 6.5

Acceleration 3.5 → 4

Entity Mass 1,200 → 1,500

Multiplayer Cost 600 → 650

ROT FLIES

Model Count 10 → 12

Hit Points 6,160 → 6,192

Melee Attack 31 → 34

Armour Piercing Weapon Damage 55 → 60

Entity Mass 800 → 1,000

MORTAL UNITS

Mortal Units of Nurgle have had the -5 speed trait from the Mark of Nurgle removed.

CHAOS SORCERER LORD OF NURGLE

Run Speed 2.8 → 3.3

Charge Speed 3.5 → 4

CHAOS SORCERER LORD OF NURGLE (MOUNT: CHAOS STEED)

Run Speed 2.8 → 3.3

Charge Speed 3.5 → 4

Run Speed 7.3 → 7.8

Charge Speed 10.3 → 10.8

CHAOS SORCERER LORD OF NURGLE (MOUNT: CHAOS WARSHRINE)

Run Speed 3.3 → 3.8

Charge Speed 4.5 → 5

CULTIST OF NURGLE (MOUNT: CHAOS STEED)

Run Speed 7.3 → 7.8

Charge Speed 10.3 → 10.8

CULTIST OF NURGLE (MOUNT: CHAOS WARSHRINE)

Run Speed 3.3 → 3.8

Charge Speed 4.5 → 5

CHAOS WARRIORS OF NURGLE

Run Speed 2.3 → 2.8

Charge Speed 3.3 → 3.8

CHAOS WARRIORS OF NURGLE (GREAT WEAPONS)

Run Speed 2.3 → 2.8

Charge Speed 3.3 → 3.8

CHOSEN OF NURGLE

Recruitment Cost 1,400 → 1,350

Upkeep Cost 350 → 338

Run Speed 2.3 → 2.8

Charge Speed 3.3 → 3.8

Multiplayer Cost 1,400 → 1,350

CHOSEN OF NURGLE (GREAT WEAPONS)

Recruitment Cost 1,600 → 1,550

Upkeep Cost 400 → 388

Run Speed 2.3 → 2.8

Charge Speed 3.3 → 3.8

Multiplayer Cost 1,600 → 1,550

CHAOS CHARIOTS OF NURGLE

Run Speed 7.3 → 7.8

Charge Speed 10.3 → 10.8

CHAOS KNIGHTS OF NURGLE

Leadership 74 → 75

Base Weapon Damage 32 → 37

Armour Piercing Weapon Damage 14 → 16

Run Speed 6.5 → 7

Charge Speed 10.3 → 10.8

CHAOS KNIGHTS OF NURGLE (LANCES)

Leadership 74 → 75

Base Weapon Damage 31 → 36

Armour Piercing Weapon Damage 15 → 17

Run Speed 6.5 → 7

Charge Speed 10.3 → 10.8

CHAOS WARSHRINE OF NURGLE

Run Speed 3.3 → 3.8

Charge Speed 4.5 → 5

EXALTED HERO OF NURGLE

Run Speed 2.8 → 3.3

Charge Speed 3.5 → 4

Multiplayer Cost 850 → 900

EXALTED HERO OF NURGLE (MOUNT: CHAOS CHARIOT)

Run Speed 7.3 → 7.8

Charge Speed 10.3 → 10.8

Multiplayer Cost 1,200 → 1,250

EXALTED HERO OF NURGLE (MOUNT: CHAOS STEED)

Run Speed 7.3 → 7.8

Charge Speed 10.3 → 10.8

Multiplayer Cost 1,050 → 1,100

FORSAKEN OF NURGLE

Run Speed 4.1 → 4.6

Charge Speed 4.5 → 5

MARAUDERS OF NURGLE

Run Speed 3 → 3.5

Charge Speed 3.8 → 4.3

MARAUDERS OF NURGLE (GREAT WEAPONS)

Run Speed 3 → 3.5

Charge Speed 3.8 → 4.3

MARAUDER HORSEMEN OF NURGLE (THROWING AXES)

Run Speed 8.5 → 9

Charge Speed 10.5 → 11

SPAWN OF NURGLE

Run Speed 3.7 → 4.2

Charge Speed 7.3 → 7.8

Ogre Kingdom Updates

General Updates

Fixed missing images in Ogre loading screen hints.

Campaign

Fixed an issue where missions that required you to kill a character would be locked as incomplete if another faction assassinated your target.

Units

CRUSHERS (IRONFIST)

Base Weapon Damage 39 → 44

Armour Piercing Weapon Damage 91 → 100

CRUSHERS (GREAT WEAPONS)

Base Weapon Damage 39 → 44

Armour Piercing Weapon Damage 91 → 100

GREASUS GOLDTOOTH

Acceleration 2 → 3

Deceleration 4 → 5

Turn Speed 30 → 60

GNOBLAR SCRAPLAUNCHER

Acceleration 5 → 3

Turn Speed 60 → 30

Entity Mass 1,300 → 2,200

Turn Speed 60 → 30

IRONGUTS

Melee Defence 36 → 38

Armour 90 → 100

Bonus vs Infantry 0 → 5

IRONBLASTER

Multiplayer Cost 1,750 → 1,700

Recruitment Cost 1,750 → 1,700

Upkeep Cost 438 → 425

Acceleration 5 → 3

Turn Speed 60 → 30

Entity Mass 1,300 → 2,200

MANEATERS (OGRE PISTOL)

Ammunition of Primary Weapon 16 → 20

Calibration Distance 80 → 100

Calibration Area 1.8 → 1

MOURNFANG CAVALRY

Recruitment Cost 1,200 → 1,100

Upkeep Cost 300 → 275

Multiplayer Cost 1,200 → 1,100

MOURNFANG CAVALRY (IRONFISTS)

Recruitment Cost 1,350 → 1,250

Upkeep Cost 338 → 313

Multiplayer Cost 1,350 → 1,250

MOURNFANG CAVALRY (GREAT WEAPONS)

Recruitment Cost 1,450 → 1,350

Upkeep Cost 363 → 338

Multiplayer Cost 1,450 → 1,350

POWDER-GUTS (MANEATERS – OGRE PISTOLS)

Ammunition of Primary Weapon 16 → 20

Accuracy 33 → 10

Calibration Distance 100 → 120

Calibration Area 1.4 → 1

SKY-STRIDERS (CRUSHERS – GREAT WEAPONS)

Magical Attacks Enabled

Skaven Updates

General Updates

Added +5 leadership to Rat Ogres to the Skaven technology Practiced Goaders.

Fixed an issue with the General Skaven Banner texture glow.

The Unclean Energy Bar upgrade is now usable within Throt’s Flesh Laboratory.

Fixed a number of cases where effects were being applied to Skaven Weapon Team units twice, such as via Technology.

The destroyed version of the Plague Furnace now uses the Plague Furnace model instead of incorrectly using the Warp Lightning Cannon model.

Fixed an issue where one of Throt the Unclean’s weapons docked incorrectly when in his Mustering stance.

Skaven Neuroparasites now correctly trigger audio.

Fixed an issue where projectiles could be launched through the cliff-face on the Altar of the Horned Rat battle map.

The quest battle intro scene for Deathmaster Snikch’s ‘Rise of Darkness’ battle now plays correctly.

Campaign

The Skaven now have access to their Brightstone Mine Landmark in Mount Gunbad.

If multiple buildings are required to recruit a Hero, they are now all shown in the requirement tooltip.

Battles

Fixed a crash on the Hell Pit battle map.

The quest battle intro scene for Deathmaster Snikch’s ‘The Cloak of Shadows’ battle has been fixed.

Units

BLIGHTSCAB’S PLAGUEPACK (PLAGUE MONK CENSER BEARERS)

Recruitment Cost 1,300 → 1,250

Upkeep Cost 325 → 313

Melee Defence 32 → 34

Multiplayer Cost 1,300 → 1,250

DOOMWHEEL

Additional Hit Points 6,388 → 6,420

Melee Attack 24 → 26

Melee Defence 32 → 37

Base Weapon Damage 94 → 102

Armour Piercing Weapon Damage 176 → 195

POISONED WIND MORTARS

Damage 6 → 8

AP Damage 48 → 46

PLAGUE MONK CENSER BEARERS

Recruitment Cost 1,050 → 1,000

Upkeep Cost 263 → 250

Melee Defence 25 → 27

Multiplayer Cost 1,050 → 1,000

PLAGUE MONKS

Recruitment Cost 750 → 650

Upkeep Cost 188 → 163

Multiplayer Cost 750 → 650

THE AVALANCHE MORTARS (DEATH GLOBE MORTARS)

Damage 36 → 40

AP Damage 96 → 80

WHEELZ OF DOOOM (DOOMWHEEL)

Additional Hit Points 6,388 → 6,420

Melee Attack 31 → 34

Melee Defence 41 → 46

Base Weapon Damage 94 → 102

Armour Piercing Weapon Damage 176 → 195

WARPFIRE’S WHEEL (DOOMWHEEL)

Melee Attack 31 → 34

Melee Defence 41 → 46

Base Weapon Damage 94 → 102

Armour Piercing Weapon Damage 176 → 195

Skills

Fixed a placeholder string in Snikch’s skill, Ruin & Decay.

Spells

The Flensing Ruin spell now correctly displays its ability icon in skill trees.

The Dreaded Thirteenth spell now correctly displays its ability icon in skill trees.

Slaanesh Updates

Units

DAEMONIC UNITS

DEVOTED MARAUDERS OF SLAANESH

Recruitment Cost 425 → 500

Upkeep Cost 106 → 125

Physical Damage Resistance % 10 → 5

Bonus vs Infantry 7 → 0

Run Speed 3.8 → 4

DAEMONETTES OF SLAANESH

Leadership 60 → 65

Armour 5 → 10

DAEMON PRINCE OF SLAANESH

Physical Damage Resistance % 30 → 25

EXALTED KEEPER OF SECRETS

Multiplayer Cost 2,200 → 2,100

Recruitment Cost 2,200 → 2,100

Armour 5 → 15

FIENDS OF SLAANESH

Attribute Added: Hide in Forest

HELLFLAYERS

Attribute Added: Hide in Forest

HELLSTRIDERS OF SLAANESH

Recruitment Cost (SP) 650 → 700

Melee Attack 28 → 24

Bonus vs Large 15 → 5

HELLSTRIDERS OF SLAANESH (HELLSCOURGES)

Recruitment Cost (SP) 650 → 750

Upkeep Cost 175 → 188

Melee Attack 32 → 28

Melee Defence 36 → 34

KEEPER OF SECRETS

Leadership 70 → 75

Armour 5 → 15

N’KARI

Recruitment Cost 2,500 → 2,400

Upkeep Cost 625 → 600

Multiplayer Cost 2,500 → 2,400

Armour 5 → 15

SPAWN OF SLAANESH

Physical Damage Resistance % 10 → 5

SEEKER CHARIOT

Attribute Added: Hide in Forest

THE MARQUIS OF MASOCHISM (KEEPER OF SECRETS)

Leadership 80 → 85

Armour 5 → 15

MORTAL UNITS

CHAOS LORD OF SLAANESH

Physical Damage Resistance % 10 → 5

CHAOS SORCERER OF SLAANESH

Physical Damage Resistance % 10 → 5

CHAOS WARRIORS OF SLAANESH

Physical Damage Resistance % 10 → 5

CHAOS WARRIORS OF SLAANESH (HELLSCOURGES)

Contact Effect Added: Poison

Melee Attack 34 → 32

Physical Damage Resistance % 10 → 5

Base Weapon Damage 25 → 26

CHOSEN OF SLAANESH

Recruitment Cost 1,400 → 1,350

Upkeep Cost 350 → 338

Multiplayer Cost 1,400 → 1,350

Physical Damage Resistance % 10 → 5

CHOSEN OF SLAANESH (HELLSCOURGES)

Contact Effect Added: Poison

Recruitment Cost 1,500 → 1,450

Upkeep Cost 350 → 363

Multiplayer Cost 1,500 → 1,450

Melee Attack 44 → 42

Physical Damage Resistance % 10 → 5

Armour Piercing Weapon Damage 7 → 8

CHAOS KNIGHTS OF SLAANESH

Leadership 74 → 75

Physical Damage Resistance % 10 → 5

Base Weapon Damage 32 → 37

Armour Piercing Weapon Damage 14 → 16

CHAOS KNIGHTS OF SLAANESH (LANCES)

Leadership 74 → 75

Physical Damage Resistance % 10 → 5

Base Weapon Damage 31 → 36

Armour Piercing Weapon Damage 15 → 17

CHAOS WARSHRINE OF SLAANESH

Physical Damage Resistance % 10 → 5

DEVOTED MARAUDERS OF SLAANESH (SPEARS)

Multiplayer Cost 500 → 550

Recruitment Cost 500 → 550

Upkeep Cost 125 → 138

Melee Attack 29 → 28

Melee Defence 28 → 32

Physical Damage Resistance % 10 → 5

Run Speed 3.8 → 4

DEVOTED MARAUDERS OF SLAANESH (HELLSCOURGES)

Contact Effect Added: Poison

Multiplayer Cost 500 → 550

Recruitment Cost 500 → 550

Upkeep Cost 125 → 138

Melee Attack 32 → 30

Physical Damage Resistance % 10 → 5

Base Weapon Damage 23 → 26

Run Speed 3.8 → 4

FORSAKEN OF SLAANESH

Physical Damage Resistance % 10 → 5

MARAUDER HORSEMEN OF SLAANESH

Physical Damage Resistance % 10 → 5

MARAUDERS OF SLAANESH

Physical Damage Resistance % 10 → 5

MARAUDERS OF SLAANESH (HELLSCOURGES)

Contact Effect Added: Poison

Melee Attack 32 → 30

Physical Damage Resistance % 10 → 5

Base Weapon Damage 23 → 26

The Empire Updates

General Updates

Fixed a crash when dragging portraits into the Elector Counts seats in the Elector Count panel.

The Pigbarter bridge now acts as a bridge, rather than forcing Karl Franz to swim beside it.

Campaign

The Cult of Sigmar can now correctly confederate with the Empire.

Fixed Volkmar’s Book of Nagash rewards listing the wrong units as rewards.

The Nuln Gunnery school now correctly allows all of the recruitment options it should.

Battles

Karl Franz’s quest battle for Beast Slayer is now winnable.

Units

BALTHASAR GELT (MOUNT: QUICKSILVER)

Walk Speed 1.6 → 2

Run Speed 6.5 → 8.2

Charge Speed 9.5 → 10.8

Entity Mass 1,100 → 1,300

BRIGHT WIZARD

Bright Wizards now have Flaming Attacks that match their sword visuals.

DEMIGRYPH KNIGHTS

Leadership 70 → 75

Melee Attack 38 → 40

Base Weapon Damage 19 → 20

Armour Piercing Weapon Damage 39 → 40

Splash Attack Knockback Force Multiplier 0.2 → 1.6

DEMIGRYPH KNIGHTS (HALBERDS)

Leadership 70 → 75

Melee Attack 32 → 34

Base Weapon Damage 17 → 18

Armour Piercing Weapon Damage 35 → 36

Splash Attack Knockback Force Multiplier 0.2 → 1.6

HELBLASTER VOLLEY GUNS

Multiplayer Cost 1,050 → 1,000

IMPERIAL PEGASUS MOUNTS

Walk Speed 1.6 → 2

Run Speed 6.5 → 8.2

Charge Speed 9.5 → 10.8

Entity Mass 1,100 → 1,300

LUMINARK OF HYSH & TEMPLEH OF LUMINARK (LUMINARK OF HYSH)

Base Reload Time 22 → 11

Acceleration 4 → 3

Entity Mass 1,300 → 1,600

Turn Speed 80 → 60

THE BLACK LIONS (WAR WAGONS – HELBLASTERS)

Ammunition of Primary Weapon 144 → 150

Entity Mass 1,000 → 1,200

Run Speed 5 → 6.6

Charge Speed 9 → 10.7

THE ROYAL ALTDORF GRYPHITES (DEMIGRYPH KNIGHTS)

Leadership 80 → 85

Melee Attack 41 → 43

Melee Defence 40 → 41

Base Weapon Damage 17 → 18

Armour Piercing Weapon Damage 35 → 36

Splash Attack Knockback Force Multiplier 0.2 → 1.6

VOLKMAR THE GRIM (MOUNT: WAR ALTAR OF SIGMAR)

Entity Mass 900 → 1,600

Run Speed 4.8 → 5

Acceleration 4 → 3

Charge Speed 7 → 9

Entity Mass 1,300 → 1,600

Turn Speed 80 → 60

WAR WAGONS

Ammunition of Primary Weapon 40 → 35 (this is actually 240 → 210 under the hood)

Entity Mass 1,000 → 1,200

WAR WAGONS (MORTARS)

Entity Mass 1,000 → 1,200

Run Speed 5 → 6.6

Charge Speed 9 → 10.7

WITCH HUNTER

Armour 30 → 45

Multiplayer Cost 600 → 500

Technology

State Troop Standards now provides its intended leadership buff.

Tomb Kings Updates

Units

SETTRA THE IMPERISHABLE (MOUNT: CHARIOT OF THE GODS)

Entity Mass 1,550 → 2,200

SKELETON CHARIOT MOUNTS

Entity Mass 1,000 → 1,100

SKELETON CHARIOTS

Multiplayer Cost 800 → 850

Hit Points 5,988 → 7,032

Entity Mass 1,000 → 1,100

SKELETON ARCHER CHARIOTS

Multiplayer Cost 950 → 1,000

Hit Points 5,988 → 7,032

Attribute Added: Fire While Moving

Entity Mass 1,000 → 1,100

THE KHEPRA GUARD (TOMB GUARD)

Multiplayer Cost 1,050 → 1,100

BONE GIANT

Melee Defence 25 → 28

SCREAMING SKULL CATAPULTS

Multiplayer Cost 700 → 750

Technology

The Herald of the Sphinx follower now correctly provides its effects.

Tzeentch Updates

General Updates

Updated Kairos Fateweaver’s battle vocalisations to reduce in volume at a closer distance to the camera.

Units

DAEMONIC UNITS

DISC OF TZEENTCH MOUNTS

Entity Mass 500 → 1,300

BURNING CHARIOT OF TZEENTCH MOUNTS

Entity Mass 1,400 → 1,800

PINK HORRORS OF TZEENTCH

Leadership 60 → 65

Armour 15 → 25

FLAMERS OF TZEENTCH

Projectile Velocity 30 → 45

EXALTED FLAMER OF TZEENTCH

Projectile Velocity 30 → 45

BURNING CHARIOT OF TZEENTCH

Projectile Velocity 30 → 45

Entity Mass 1,400 → 1,800

MORTAL UNITS

CHOSEN OF TZEENTCH

Recruitment Cost 1,400 → 1,350

Upkeep Cost 350 → 338

Multiplayer Cost 1,400 → 1,350

CHOSEN OF TZEENTCH (HALBERDS)

Recruitment Cost 1,600 → 1,500

Upkeep Cost 400 → 375

Multiplayer Cost 1,600 → 1,500

CHAOS KNIGHTS OF TZEENTCH

Leadership 74 → 75

Base Weapon Damage 32 → 37

Armour Piercing Weapon Damage 14 → 16

CHAOS KNIGHTS OF TZEENTCH (LANCES)

Leadership 74 → 75

Base Weapon Damage 31 → 36

Armour Piercing Weapon Damage 15 → 17

DOOM KNIGHTS OF TZEENTCH

Entity Mass 800 → 1,000

KNIGHTS OF IMMOLATION (DOOM KNIGHTS OF TZEENTCH)

Entity Mass 800 → 1,000

Vampire Coast Updates

General Updates

Vampire Coast pirate ship growth no longer shows as ‘technology’ in the tooltip breakdown.

Units

CYLOSTRA DIREFIN

Multiplayer Cost 750 → 850

ZOMBIE PIRATE GUNNERY MOB

Missile Range 120 → 90

ZOMBIE PIRATE GUNNERY MOB (BOMBERS)

Base Explosion Damage 16 → 12

Armour Piercing Explosion Damage 4 → 3

DECK DROPPERS

Melee Attack Frequency (Seconds) 4 → 4.3

DECK DROPPERS (BOMBERS)

Melee Attack Frequency (Seconds) 4 → 4.3

Base Explosion Damage: 30 → 28

Armour Piercing Explosion Damage: 10 → 9

DECK DROPPERS (HANDGUNS)

Melee Attack Frequency (Seconds) 4 → 4.3

SALT LORD SCUTTLERS (DECK DROPPERS – BOMBERS)

Melee Attack Frequency (Seconds) 4 → 4.3

MOURNGUL HAUNTER

Multiplayer Cost 1,450 → 1,300

Attribute Added: Hide in Forest

Attribute Added: Strider

MOURNGULS

Attribute Added: Hide in Forest

Attribute Added: Strider

NIGHT TERRORS (MOURNGULS)

Attribute Added: Hide in Forest

Attribute Added: Strider

Attribute Removed: Rampage

ANIMATED HULKS

Melee Attack 32 → 28

Armour 35 → 30

Base Weapon Damage 33 → 28

Armour Piercing Weapon Damage 77 → 62

DAMNED KNIGHTS ERRANT

Removed Ability: Lance Formation

Technology

Switched the Vampire Coast technology icons for Dread Admiral and Disreputable Admiral to match the type of Vampire Lord unlocked by the technology in Total War: Warhammer III.

Vampire Counts Updates

General Updates

Fixed an issue where Mannfred’s Books of Nagash wouldn’t upgrade until the following turn if he unlocked them while the Malevolent Museum is already built.

Campaign

Added a growth building to Ghorst’s starting landmark in Total War: Warhammer III.

Units

GRAVE GUARD

Removed Magical Attacks

GRAVE GUARD (GREAT WEAPONS)

Removed Magical Attacks

THE STERNSMEN (GRAVE GUARD)

Removed Magical Attacks

BLACK KNIGHTS

Removed Magical Attacks

BLACK KNIGHTS (LANCES & BARDING)

Removed Magical Attacks

VEREK’S REAVERS (BLACK KNIGHTS – LANCES & BARDING)

Removed Magical Attacks

CRYPT HORRORS

Hit Points 10,752 → 9,952

Melee Defence 33 → 28

Warriors of Chaos Updates

General Updates

The Warriors of Chaos beasts building now increases its Forsaken unit capacity.

Prevented Warriors of Chaos AI from trying to recruit units in the same region for several successive turns (which resulted in them trying to recruit units when they were unable to).

Daemon Prince of Nurgle colours are no longer misaligned in the 2D porthole.

Vilitch’s ritual, Spawnify, no longer exceeds the military force unit limit restriction.

Campaign

Added an additional war between Kholek Suneater and the Tusked Sunz.

Units

CHAOS DRAGON MOUNT

Removed Flaming Melee Attacks

CHAOS KNIGHTS

Leadership 74 → 75

Base Weapon Damage 32 → 37

Armour Piercing Weapon Damage 14 → 16

CHAOS KNIGHTS (LANCES)

Leadership 74 → 75

Base Weapon Damage 31 → 36

Armour Piercing Weapon Damage 15 → 17

Weapon Reach 1 → 2

SWORDS OF CHAOS (CHAOS KNIGHTS)

Leadership 84 → 85

THE SIBILANT SLAUGHTERCADE (CHAOS CHARIOTS)

Physical Damage Resistance % 10 → 5

THE DAEMONSPEW (FORSAKEN)

Run Speed 4.1 → 4.6

Charge Speed 4.5 → 5

DRAGON OGRES

Recruitment Cost 1,650 → 1,600

Upkeep Cost 413 → 400

Multiplayer Cost 1,650 → 1,600

SUMMONERS OF RAGE (DRAGON OGRES)

Recruitment Cost 2,000 → 1,950

Upkeep Cost 500 → 488

Multiplayer Cost 2,000 → 1,950

DRAGON OGRE SHAGGOTH

Base Weapon Damage 140 → 160

Armour Piercing Weapon Damage 320 → 350

Splash Attack Knockback Force Multiplier 1 → 1.5

BILIOUS THUNDERGUFF (CHAOS GIANT)

Run Speed 3.4 → 3.9

Wood Elves Updates

General Updates

Ariel now plays the correct audio when moving on the campaign map.

Campaign

The Threllock Tree has returned to the Vaul’s Anvil.

The Wood Elf Glade Captain Hero now correctly provides its passive effect for boosting local income.

The names of the Wood Elf flyers chain building are no longer reversed.

Units

Fixed an issue where Total War: Warhammer III Glade Guard buffs weren’t being applied to fire and poison variants.

DURTHU

Base Weapon Damage 140 → 130

Armour Piercing Weapon Damage 330 → 360

Splash Attack Knockback Force Multiplier 1 → 2

Building Damage Multiplier % 1 → 1.25

COEDDIL

Base Weapon Damage 150 → 130

Splash Attack Knockback Force Multiplier 1 → 2

ANCIENT TREEMAN & MALEVOLENT ANCIENT TREEMAN

Enemy Size for Allowing Splash Attacks medium → large

Splash Attack Knockback Force Multiplier 1 → 1.75

TREEMAN & MALEVOLENT TREEMAN

Hit Points 9,328 → 9,820

Base Weapon Damage 130 → 110

Armour Piercing Weapon Damage 300 → 340

Splash Attack Knockback Force Multiplier 1 → 1.8

UNICORN MOUNTS

Unicorn mounts were incorrect entity settings, so this has now been corrected in Total War: Warhammer III.

Walk Speed 2 → 1.9

Run Speed 7.8 → 9.5

Acceleration 7 → 6

Deceleration 7 → 6

Charge Speed 10.8 → 11

Entity Mass 750 → 800

GLADE LORD (MOUNT: GREAT STAG)

Entity Mass 1,300 → 1,500

GLADE CAPTAIN (MOUNT: GREAT STAG)

Entity Mass 1,300 → 1,500

GREAT STAG KNIGHTS

Missile Block Chance % 30 → 35

Entity Mass 1,300 → 1,500

LOST SYLVAN KNIGHTS (GREAT STAG KNIGHTS)

Missile Block Chance % 30 → 35

Entity Mass 1,300 → 1,500

LOEC’S TRICKSTERS (WARDANCERS – ASRAI SPEARS)

Recruitment Cost 1,350 → 1,300

Upkeep Cost 338 → 325

Multiplayer Cost 1,350 → 1,300

WILD RIDERS

Entity Mass 1,000 → 1,200

WILD RIDERS (SHIELDS)

Entity Mass 1,000 → 1,200

WILD HUNTERS OF KURNOUS (WILD RIDERS – SHIELDS)

Entity Mass 1,000 → 1,200

SISTERS OF THE THORN

Entity Mass 1,000 → 1,200

HAWK RIDERS

Recruitment Cost 1,000 → 1,050

Upkeep Cost 250 → 263

Multiplayer Cost 1,000 → 1,050

Melee Attack 25 → 30

Melee Defence 18 → 24

Charge Bonus 42 → 46

Attribute Added: Woodsman

GREAT HAWKS

Attribute Added: Woodsman

ZOATS

Leadership 65 → 75

ENIGMAS OF GHYRAN (ZOATS)

Leadership 75 → 85

Skills

The Technology ‘Wisdom of the Eagle Lords’ now correctly provides its effects in Total War: Warhammer III.

Campaign

General Updates

Fixed an issue where Total War: Warhammer III gold was being awarded to a mission target (such as the settlement being attacked or the faction having war declared against it) instead of to the mission owner.

Updated campaign map battle selection for both Realm of Chaos and Immortal Empires.

Prologue (The Lost God)

Fixed a potential soft lock after embedding a Frost Maiden into your army during the Total War: Warhammer III Prologue.

The Realm of Chaos

Reduce the number of factions at war with The Ice Court at the start of a Realm of Chaos campaign.

The visibility of Chaos Realms is now correctly saved upon reloading a Total War: Warhammer III game.

Diplomacy

In cases where a faction had mission-driven Confederation, a small boost has been applied to the confederated faction making it less likely to die before the Total War: Warhammer III player can complete the mission.

Battles

New Endless Survival Battles

These battles can be played solo, or co-op with up to 4 players.

Total War: Warhammer III enemies will periodically spawn and attack you, featuring every unit from the chosen enemy race.

Each map has three capture points, with one starting within the players deployment.

Each Total War: Warhammer III capture point gives you supplies that can be used on reinforcements, upgrades, and replenishments.

Difficulty is scaled based on both the player count and time survived.

These battles cannot be won.

Ambush Battles

Resolved an issue with Ulthuan Ravine ambush battles where units you control are hidden.

Updated and corrected the deployment zones in the ambush maps on Ulthuan Coast.

Updated and corrected the deployment logic on the Shrine of Khaine ambush battle map.

Fixed floating assets on Badlands Wastes.

Fixed floating rock issues on Fjord’s Edge.

Fixed issues with terrain render masks on the Crystal Causeway.

Chokepoint Battles

Fixed issues with floating cliff assets on the Mountain Pass battle map in Total War: Warhammer III.

Fixed floating cliff assets on the Bastion River battle map.

Fixed a camera sinking issue on the Crystal Mountains.

Improved Total War: Warhammer III terrain readability and added new assets to a Darklands chokepoint map.

Domination Battles

Fixed issues with the skybox on Broken Leg Gulley.

Adjusted the forest on the bottom tier of Arnheim to better balance the Total War: Warhammer III map on both sides.

Free-For-All Battles

Fixed the walls around the gate of the main Dark Elf structure on the Shrine of Khaine map.

Fixed the lava material on the Shrine of Khaine map.

Land Battles

Fixed missing terrain on the Siegfriedhof battle map.

Adjusted lava materials on the Dark Elf Ravine battle map.

Fixed a terrain spike issue on the Tzeentch Realm map.

Fixed terrain blending on the Jade Griffon quest battle in Total War: Warhammer III.

Removed an incorrectly placed hard collision in the Wood Elves Forest.

Adjusted the forest edge to improve unit hiding on the Shrine of Asuryan.

Added camera collision over the river section of Cathay Farms.

Fixed floating asset issues on The Blood Fen map.

Fixed floating ship wreck assets on the Island Battle map.

Fixed river unit selection markers on Stir River in Total War: Warhammer III.

Fixed missing collision issues on the Cathay Desert battle map.

Fixed issues with floating cliffs and terrain holes on the Cathay Desert battle map.

Fixed terrain rendering issues on the Tzeentch Wastes.

Fixed pathfinding issues with the crater asset on the Wastes of Khorne.

Fixed issues with cliff assets on the Norsca Mountains.

Fixed gaps in the terrain near cliffs Fractal Labyrinth.

Fixed cliff blending issues in the Khorne Wastes.

Fixed issues with clipping decals in Haunted Forest.

Fixed holes in the terrain on the Ravenous Range battle map in Total War: Warhammer III.

Adjusted forest edges to improve hiding on the Darklands Craters map.

Updated and corrected the playable area zones in the Darkland Mountains battle maps to prevent reinforcements entering invalid locations.

Fixed terrain blending issues and terrain gaps on the Gore Gateway battle map.

Fixed missing cliff collisions and asset texture resolution issues on the Frail Route battle map.

Fixed rock asset scaling issues, terrain gaps, and floating cliffs on the Empire Forest map.

Fixed logic on the giant tree to prevent camera clipping on the Wood Elves Forest map.

Fixed floating vegetation and river depth issues on the Wood Elves Forest map in Total War: Warhammer III.

Settlement Battles

Fixed an issue with units disappearing under the map on Glacial Gardens.

Updated and corrected some pathing areas in the Dwarfs Minor Settlement battle maps.

Updated and corrected the AI graph on the Greenskins Minor Settlement battle maps.

Fixed missing wall assets on Major Kislev settlements.

Fixed floating asset issues on the Howling Rock settlement map.

Fixed floating asset issues, minor clipping, and terrain gaps on Major and Minor settlements for Kislev, High Elves, Greenskins, Dwarfs, Norsca, and The Empire.

Fixed missing lava assets on minor Dwarf settlement maps.

Updated the deployable tower locations in the Dwarfs Oakenhammer Minor Settlement battle map

Fixed minor Dwarf settlement maps from having flickering decals.

Updated river and lake materials in minor Empire settlements.

Fixed issues with deep hole shaders, missing collision areas, and terrain height maps in Major Empire settlements.

Fixed terrain blending issues in Major Lizardmen settlements.

Fixed missing collision issues in Major Vampire settlements.

Fixed collision over the central area of Major Tomb Kings settlements to improve the movement of flying units and the camera.

Added collisions to improve the flying unit height in Major Vampire settlements.

Updated a Grand Cathay minor settlement to fix an AI issue when attacking barricades.

Fixed lava materials in the Khorne Wastes battle map.

Fixed terrain gap issues on the Sartosa Major settlement map.

Fixed collisions around towers to improve their firing lines in minor Greenskins settlements.

Fixed issues with decal stretching, blending, and floating assets in minor Cathay settlements.

Fixed texture overlapping issues on minor High Elf settlement maps.

Adjusted decal blending on the Badlands Wastes Ogre Camp.

Fixed floating assets and texture stretching issues on Zhufbar.

Fixed siege tower docking issues, barricade issues, and tower issues in Major Tomb Kings settlements.

Fixed terrain steepness issues in the Dargoth settlement.

Siege Battles

Adjusted the terrain at wall firing locations in the Red Fortress Chaos map.

Stopped settlement wall towers from dealing damage to their own walls and gatehouses.

Fixed unit docking issues on the Black Fortress battle map.

Subterranean Battles

Fixed missing collision from the back edge of the map in the Warpblade Tunnels.

Fixed terrain holes in the Witchwood Hollow map.

Survival Battles

Fixed Total War: Warhammer III water tagging issue for the Battle Of The Eternal Tides.

Fixed the broken height map issue on the Battle of the Eternal Tides quest battle map.

Removed incorrect buildings from the Witchwood Hollow battle map.

Fixed an issue where reinforcements could still be called in even when all capture points had been lost on the Battle of the Eternal Tides map.

Fixed a visual issue for the far mountains on the Manor Hill Bretonnia battle map.

Fixed terrain hole issues and missing outfield terrain on the Black Ark Landing battle map.

Black ark bridges have been adjusted to improve pathfinding on the Black Ark Landing map.

Other Significant Battle Changes

The Reinforcement Panel in Domination and Survival Battles is now able to be re-positioned.

Teleport Withdraw Time 3 seconds → 10 seconds.

Reinforcement re-summoning time 30 seconds → 45 seconds.

Fixed Total War: Warhammer III players gaining an unfair advantage in multiplayer battles by modifying the UI through a movie pack.

Fixed riders on War Machines from shooting the primary missile weapon of the unit when they weren’t supposed to (e.g. Bloodwrack Shrine, Scourgerunner Chariot).

Multiplayer

Quick Battle Map Rotation Changes

The following maps have been added:

Praag – Multiplayer

Schwartzhafen – Multiplayer

Blasted Lands – Darkland Crater

Mortis Wastes – Nehekhara Desert

Southern Chaos Wastes – Quest Battle

Blue Reach River – Multiplayer

Cliff Of Beasts – Quest Battle

Peak Pass – Multiplayer

The Bitter Dunes – Nehekhara Desert

Isle of the Crimson Skull – Quest Battle

Tower of Hoeth – Quest Battle

Pillar Of Bone – Quest Battle

Gor Gazan – Multiplayer

Shagrath Strand – Naggaroth Norscan Coast

Da Stompin’ Groundz – Badlands Wastes

Choking Pits – Plains of Zharr

And these have been removed from Total War: Warhammer III:

Broken Hills – Steps of Isha

Compass Reach – Cathay Wasteland

Crystal Mountains – Realm of Tzeentch

Game Changes

Articulated Vehicle Collision Overhaul

Vehicles have been split into four main components:

ARTICULATED ENTITY: This is the main controller for all of the separate components of the vehicle, tying everything together. It governs the logic for things like collisions, movement, attacks, etc. It has no visual representation.

MOUNT: The animal that pulls the vehicle.

ENGINE: The vehicle that is being pulled by the mounts.

RIDER: This is an additional entity that is riding upon the engine.

Lord of Fire Visual Update

The Lore of Fire has been completely overhauled, with every spell in the lore receiving new visual effects and audio treatments.

Highlights include Flaming Sword of Rhuin (which now features an actual sword) and the towering Flame Storm, which trundles around the battlefield dealing a fiery welcome to anything that crosses its path.

Flaming & Magical Attack Visualisation

If a Total War: Warhammer III unit has flaming or magical attacks imbued on either their melee or missile weapon, they will now spawn minor VFX on afflicted enemies to telegraph it.

Graphics

Total War: Warhammer III Chaos Trolls and Armoured Chaos Trolls faction colors are no longer misaligned in the 2D porthole.

Fixed floating assets that were plaguing Naggarond.

Reworked Chariots to prevent them from clipping through each other.

Characters no longer vibrate with excitement when clicking on their character flag during movement.

Total War: Warhammer III lava corruption prefabs will now appear correctly on the campaign map.

Fixed terrain hole issues when in the tactical camera view on several battle maps.

Fixed some floating assets in The Dragon Isles settlement, Dread Rock.

Smoothed the terrain on The Skull Road area of the campaign map.

Norscan Monster Hunt Cygor now correctly fits inside the 2D porthole view.

Bretonnian Peasant Mob, Grail Relique, Battle Pilgrims, and Men-At-Arms faction colors are no longer misaligned in the 2D porthole.

Fixed the High Elf Mistwalker Skyhawks, Spire Guard, Sentinels, and Archer units having misaligned faction colors in the 2D porthole.

Fixed the Knights of Tor Gaval units missing their faction colors in the 2D porthole.

Total War: Warhammer III Greenskins Black Orc faction colors are no longer misaligned in the 2D porthole.

Tidied up some visual effects for the Hellcannons.

Smoothed pre-battle screen textures for some Dwarf battles.

Fixed texture issues with the Norscan Banner.

The Comet of Casandora effect now has the correct texture detail.

Fixed the two-way waterfall in the Mountains of Morn province in Total War: Warhammer III.

Fixed terrain clipping near The Snake Gate in Immortal Empires.

Resolved Total War: Warhammer III terrain blending issues around the River Urskoy region.

Fixed some issues with floating assets around Vilitch the Curseling’s starting location in Total War: Warhammer III.

Added the missing 2D portholes for the Update 2.3.0 RoR units.

Great Bray Shaman’s will now be dismembered correctly in Total War: Warhammer III.

Blended terrain around the Darklands and fixed various nearby asset issues.

Fixed various Tomb Kings ruined settlements so they scale correctly.

Reduced the scale of some oversized Norscan and Lizardmen assets.

Various standing poses have been adjusted to create a smoother loop between other idle animations in Total War: Warhammer III.

The sword in the Blood Dragon Vampire Lord’s left hand now remains visible during spell-casting animations in Total War: Warhammer III.

Fixed multiple instances of floating structure textures in the Outfields.

Fixed stretching tree assets and multiple floating issues in the Mask of Heaven.

Fixed the direction of barricades when defending an Ogre settlement.

Added additional lava to cover gaps in the Chaos Wastes.

Fixed floating rocks, cliff assets, shrubbery detail, terrain blending issues, and terrain gaps in the Total War: Warhammer III Chaos Wastes.

Fixed floating asset issues in the Bretonnia Hills.

Weapons are now correctly docked during Goblin Wolf Rider’s melee attacks.

Fixed water blending issues in the Kingdom of Beasts in Total War: Warhammer III.

Fixed floating assets around the Temple of Skulls settlement.

Resolved issues with floating rocks near The Tower of Torment.

Waldenhof no longer floats on the campaign map.

Bloodfire Falls now has correct terrain around it on the Total War: Warhammer III campaign map.

River splines no longer have smaller bounding boxes rendering them invisible in certain positions.

Fixed water looking like a grey mesh around Karak Kadrin, as it now flows and has water textures in Total War: Warhammer III.

Fixed floating asset issues on the Relic of Valaya quest battle.

Fixed Dwarf settlement asset directions in numerous places on the campaign map.

Fixed floating asset issues near River Urskoy.

Fixed issues where Karak Ungor and Khazid Irkulaz would face the wrong way on the campaign map.

Fixed some flickering fog when moving around the Ogre Kingdom region.

Fixed issues with lava material on the Dragon Armour of Aenarion quest battle.

Fixed map collision above Gryphon Wood on the campaign map.

Improved shallow water clarity in the Badlands Wastes.

Fixed a terrain issue in Eataine where you can disembark through cliffs rather than at beach terrain Total War: Warhammer III.

Fixed floating assets in the Cathay Mountains.

Blended the terrain in Lustria to resolve texture issues.

Fixed terrain issues on the campaign map for Lizardmen in the Badlands.

Fixed terrain issues with Manfred’s corruption.

Resolved some campaign map issues around Lahmia which caused your army to disappear into the mountains in Total War: Warhammer III.

Removed floating assets around Kislev.

Fixed an issue where armies would disappear when crossing to Myrmidens.

Fixed floating assets around Ekrund in Total War: Warhammer III.

Fixed floating trees around the Lost Plateau.

Resolved some terrain issues where undivided corruption was present in Total War: Warhammer III.

Fixed multiple issues with armies falling into the campaign map in the Chaos realms.

Adjusted the shield position so it stays docked to the hand during spell-casting animations in Total War: Warhammer III.

Fixed some region border segments from rendering multiple times.

Fixed clipping issues with cog wheels on Dwarfen buildings.

Fixed missing visual effects for the Vampire ghosts on the campaign map.

Audio

Fixed an issue where interacting with ruins with a Lord could cause the wrong Lord voice-over (VO) to trigger.

Music is now heard when opening the Story Panels in Total War: Warhammer III.

Fixed some gatehouse open/close sounds not triggering correctly.

Fixed recruitment VO spamming when interacting with the recruitment panel.

Some Champions of Chaos characters were not playing selection VO lines when part of an allied faction – this is now fixed.

Fixed a missing sound when selecting battle types in Total War: Warhammer III Ranked Multiplayer.

Fixed a few Lords and Heroes (mostly Champions of Chaos) that weren’t correctly having audio focused on them when the camera is close.

Fixed the Red Cloud Greenskin faction using wrong the diplomacy VO.

Fixed the Herald of Khorne’s missing animation sounds when mounted atop a Bloodthrone.

Fixed Eltherion’s missing animation sounds when mounted in Total War: Warhammer III.

Karl Franz’s Mustering stance was missing a weapon whoosh sound. He may now whoosh as he pleases. And if you’ve read every word of these Patch Notes up until this point, we urge you to treat yourself to a whoosh too!

Fixed Throt the Unclean’s Campaign animations missing sound when riding a Brood Horror mount Total War: Warhammer III..

Fixed all of the missing Imrik campaign animation sounds.

Fixed Repanse de Lyonesse’s missing sound during mounted animations on the campaign map.

Fixed missing sounds for Luthor Harkon’s campaign raiding stance.

Fixed missing audio for Arkhan the Black’s Mustering stance.

Fixed missing audio for Rakarth and Beastmaster’s campaign attack animations.

Fixed missing audio for Cultists mounted on Warshrines.

Fixed missing death sounds for the Herald of Nurgle and Plagueridden when mounted on a Palanquin.

Fixed missing audio for Boris Ursus when mounted on a Warbear.

Fixed Eltharion’s campaign UI panel VO having too much darn reverb.

Fixed some missing sounds when selecting faction bookmarks in the Narrative Viewer.

Karl Franz now has bespoke cinematic weapon sounds.

Fixed some missing Heartseekers rider animation sounds.

Fixed various WARHAMMER I and II characters not triggering sounds, or, triggering the wrong ones during a campaign.

Eshin Sorcerers now play vocalizations during their animations in Total War: Warhammer III.

Fixed the previously inaudible High Elf Pillar prop.

Fixed the Alter Tower prop’s sound effects on the Shrine of Ill quest battle map.

Added some wind sound tags to the pits on the Karak Eight Peaks battle map in Total War: Warhammer III.

Fixed some audio issues over the crater near the Mask of Heavens.

Stonehorn’s VO is now louder in battle.

Added some much-needed creakiness to a wooden bridge on the Lustria Lakes ambush map.

Gyrocopters and Gyrobombers now trigger an appropriate of audio events.

Fixed animation sounds for non-entities not using their culling distance in battle.

Musical transitions in battle will now follow the same ducking rules as all other battle music, making them blend together better.

Slaanesh have whipped out the WD40 and improved the smoothness of their Chariot’s spinning wheels.

Total War: Warhammer III battles will now trigger the winning faction’s music for the loser.

Enemy war declarations will now trigger the aggressor faction’s music.

Some missing Lord of Change animation sounds have been fixed.

Kholek and Dragon Ogre Shaggoth’s missing lightning sounds have been fixed.

Fixed an incorrectly assigned group vocalization for Orcs and Goblins on the Waaagh! army ability.

Non-WARHAMMER III factions will play their respective title’s Win/Draw/Loss music after battles.

Reduced the length of time units will play context-sensitive VO lines for, so now Wizards will cease their spell-related showboating in a reasonable timeframe.

Fixed an issue where no SFX was playing on certain end-game scenario events.

Music will increase dynamic responsiveness to events in Battles, such as heroes being defeated and AoE spells being cast.

After receiving a stern warning, Durthu will now use his inside voice on the campaign map.

Ambush battles will no longer start with the incorrect music in Total War: Warhammer III.

Fixed excessive reverb on VO when closing out of Forge of Daith and Ikit’s Workshop UI panels.

Gotrek and Felix now have correct audio tagging on the campaign map after being unlocked.

Fixed missing UI sounds for Nurgle plague recipes.

Silent Sanctum’s missing UI sounds have been fixed.

Karak Eight Peaks campaign UI button’s missing audio when clicked has been fixed.

Harpies response vocalization will now trigger correctly.

Vampire settlement one-shot sounds, bells, for example, were triggering too frequently in battle, and have since been tamed.

Fixed missing audio in the Cathay rice fields.

Hellcannon crew now triggers VO when detached from the Hellcannon.

Added UI sound for when army abilities are unlocked in battle via faction mechanics in Total War: Warhammer III.

New Missile Block Icon

The icon for missile block has been improved. It now uses a single unified icon that better fits the game’s overall style.

Bronze, Silver, and Gold Shields will still be displayed separately.

UI Changes

Added ‘Enable all’ and ‘Disable all’ buttons to the campaign notifications menu.

The campaign race list now fills rows first instead of columns. This is to make it consistent with other race lists (Unit Browser, Custom Battle, etc.)

Fixed missing icon during barricade loading screen hint.

Fixed an issue where event notifications were being prevented from displaying until you hovered over them in the events list.

Fixed an issue where Sea Region events would have placeholder event pictures for some factions.

Fixed an issue where background images on campaign select were not scaling properly for ultra-wide screens.

Required content tooltips have been given the sticky tooltip treatment so that they’re easier to hover over.

Re-introduced the missing special port icon next to settlements with special port buildings.

Timed mission rewards with 10 or more turns are no longer cut off.

Fixed a missing border on the building browser on higher resolutions.

Fixing an issue where certain heroes had a placeholder icon when joining an army.

Fixed the end-game scenarios indicator clipping into campaign names in the multiplayer game browser.

Settlements marked for conversion no longer show construction and damaged building notifications.

Fixed a UI text component that prevented clicks on the loading screen ‘Continue’ button in a small number of cases.

Fixed an event notification for an ally occupying a ruined settlement from a War Co-ordination target so that it doesn’t display a placeholder rebel faction.

Fixed the tooltips for unit missile block chance and other unit stats showing incorrect values.

Fixed hero mission pointers sometimes missing their down arrow image, which caused a placeholder image to show the above heroes.

Fixed Regiments of Renown stats showing higher when previewing them than what the actual stats are when they get recruited.

Unit stat icon tooltips no longer close intermittently in battle.

All Legendary Heroes now display their bespoke short description when recruited.

Rank elements no longer overlap character portraits in the event list.

Fixed an issue where certain contact phase effects weren’t displayed in the unit information panel on affected units.

Fixed transparent textures in the Select Race panel and Unit & Spell Browser menu.

The Winds of Magic reserve capacity is now shown in tooltips.

Miscast chance bonuses are now correctly shown in the battle UI.

Fixed missing placeholder icon for effects granting a province development point.

Fixed unit stat icons sometimes having invalid values in their tooltips. Invalid block chance etc.

Improved the blending of the pre-battle screen for Bretonnia battles.

Number of settlements owned is now displayed when interacting with factions in diplomacy.

Fixed the demolish building tooltip showing the incorrect text.

Stopped defeated factions from appearing in the Vampire Coast infamy list in multiplayer.

Fix unit stat comparisons in the character details panel showing outside the bounds of the list when the list was scrolled down.

Getting ambushed by a military force with a Waaagh! army will no longer show the ‘Ambusher Discovered’ event twice.

Fixed the outpost icon under the Allies & Vassals list in the war coordination panel not updating its state when the outpost gets built.

Fixed the character details panel sometimes not closing when pressing ESC key.

The Norsca Monstrous Arcanum can now be closed with the ESC key.

Settings

Story Panels can now be viewed from the Movie Viewer, which has been renamed to the Narrative Viewer to better reflect its intended purpose.

Achievements

Added 11 new achievements centered around the free Mirror of Madness DLC that launches with Update 3.0. Shhh, you didn’t see them already.

Text & Translations

Adjusted the POL localization for ‘The Plain of Bones’ on the parchment map.

Fixed magic item and ancillary error texts not showing on items that are equipped by other characters.

Fixed the opponent settlement text in the diplomacy HUD not being localized in non-English languages.

Updated parchment map name positions for ‘The Abyssal Glacier’ and ‘The Southern Wastes’ for all languages.

Fixed an issue within tooltips causing labels identifying ‘free’ content to be truncated.

Fixed the ancillary tooltip not updating when dragging and dropping a new ancillary to replace an existing one.

Removed irrelevant and incorrect faction text that could appear during a war declaration.

Swapped the names for the POL localization for ‘Southlands World’s Edge Mountains’ and ‘Southern World’s Edge Mountains’ on the parchment map so they display correctly in Total War: Warhammer III.

For more such Total War: Warhammer III-related content, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

