Triggered Insaan (Live Insaan) PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

The popularity of PUBG Mobile has reached a whole new level over the past few years. It has set the entire mobile gaming community abuzz, and in admiration of the popular battle royale. The vast viewership has further brought in a multitude of creators, who are now spending hours streaming the game.

Nischay Malhan, popularly known by his in-game name 'Triggered Insaan', is one of the most prominent content creators from India.

Nischay also runs a second channel – Live Insaan, where he streams and posts content related to several games, including PUBG Mobile. He uses an emulator to play the game.

In this article, we discuss his PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Triggered Insaan's PUBG Mobile ID

Triggered Insaan's PUBG Mobile ID is 5183953859, and the current IGN is LiveInsaan.

Triggered Insan's Stats

Season 14

His stats in Solo (ongoing season)

Nischay has only played a handful of squad and solo matches. He has played 15 solo games and won 2 Chicken Dinners with a win rate of 13.33%. Triggered Insaan has also notched 46 kills with an impressive K/D ratio of 3.07.

His stats in Squads (ongoing season)

He has played only three squad matches and has three kills to his name.

His stats in Squads (Season 13)

In the previous season, he had played 54 squad games and won in 12 of them, killing 164 enemies in this process.

His stats in Duos (Season 13)

His YouTube Channel

Nischay started his journey on YouTube back in June 2017. His content attracted a lot of audience. He has amassed 6.13 million subscribers on his main channel. In September 2018, he started posting gaming content on his second channel. He presently boasts a subscriber count of 3.19 million on his second channel, Live Insaan.

His social media accounts

Nischay is quite active on Instgaram, Facebook and Twitter.

He also has a discord server that the fans can join.