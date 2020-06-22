Triggered Insaan's PUBG Mobile ID, stats and more revealed

Triggered Insaan is one of the most popular gaming content creators in India.

Here, we look at his PUBG Mobile ID, stats and other related details.

Triggered Insaan's PUBG Mobile ID

The popularity of PUBG Mobile in India is sky-high. Due to it's large fan base, there has also been an emergence of content creators and streamers based on the game. One such aggregator is Triggered Insaan/Live Insaan, also one of India’s most prominent PUBG Mobile content creators .

Nischay Malhan, also known as Triggered Insaan, is a popular Indian YouTuber. He also has a secondary channel, named Live Insaan, dedicated to live streaming games and uploading gaming videos. He plays various games, including PUBG Mobile, for which he uses an emulator.

Let’s take a glance at his PUBG Mobile ID.

His PUBG Mobile ID is 5183953859, and his in-game alias is LiveInsaan.

PUBG Mobile ID of Triggered Insaan (Live Insaan)

Here are his stats from this season, where he most frequently plays Squads and has a decent KD of 3.

His stats in the current season

His YouTube channels

Nischay started making YouTube videos in July 2017 on his main channel, “Triggered Insaan.” He made content that attracted plenty of audience, and now has over 5 million subscribers, and 650 million views, on this primary channel.

After the success of his primary channel, Triggered Insaan started making gaming content, and started posting videos on a gaming channel in September 2018. This secondary channel, which now has over 2 million subscribers and 263 million-plus views, is called "Live Insaan".

Nischay’s social media accounts

He is active on various social media accounts:

INSTAGRAM: Click here to visit his account

FACEBOOK: Click here visit his Facebook page

Twitter: Click here to visit his Twitter handle

He also has a discord server which the fans can visit here