India Today League

One of the most popular gaming and Esports marketing company, Trinity Gaming India announced its partnership with India Today Gaming where the company had a word with partners to organize a PUBG Mobile tournament named as India Today League PUBGM Invitational.

The India Today League will commence on 23 April 2020, and it will go on for four days where 20 PUBG Mobile Indian professional teams from India will face each other for the title and a massive prize pool of 2.5 Lakh INR.

"This has been a great opportunity for us to work with India Today. It has been an amazing learning experience. This PUBG Mobile Invitational is only for top Indian teams and streamers, but we will organize more tournaments for fresh talent. We will give them an opportunity to compete with the pro teams. We will have more gaming projects with India Today. It is a pleasure to be partnered with India Today," said co-founder, Shivam Rao.

It is entirely an invitational tournament, where the beloved teams like SouL, Fnatic and TSM Entity will showcase their skills in front of their fans and will deliver some of the breathtaking moments. Each day a total of four matches will be played, making it 16 in the whole tournament.

"India Today wanted to step into gaming, and we have been working with them for four months conceptualizing properties by which they can enter into the gaming industry. This is one property that has come to life and there will be many more tournaments and leagues happening in the upcoming months," co-founder, Abhishek Aggarwal said.

The tournament will be broadcasted live on India Today’s official gaming YouTube Channel, India Today Gaming and will begin at 2 PM IST on the scheduled days.