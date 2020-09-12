Trisha Paytas calls out Keemstar for interviewing Gabbie Hanna, says her life is at risk

The host of #DramaAlert, Daniel "Keemstar" Keem, may be a popular online personality but he also has a strong proclivity towards controversy.

He recently invited controversial internet personality Gabbie Hanna for an interview, where she spoke about her beef with YouTuber and webcam model, Trisha Paytas.

The two have been involved in a long-standing feud which stems back to 2019, and Paytas had even considered getting a restraining order against Gabbie Hanna.

The situation turned ugly pretty fast as once the interview concluded, Trisha Paytas went on a rant on Twitter, where she criticised Keemstar and did not mince words in verbally attacking Gabbie Hanna:

What followed was a convoluted Twitter battle as the duo exchanged jibes in a no-holds-barred mud-slinging fest.

Keemstar Vs Trisha Paytas ft. Gabbie Hanna

Keemstar's decision to discuss their feud did not go down well with Trisha Paytas, who went on a lengthy rant on Twitter.

Keemstar is not one to back down from drama as he fought tooth and nail to establish his views as superior to those of Paytas'. According to the latter, she fears for her life as she insinuates that Gabbie Hanna poses a serious threat and could break into her house.

Trisha presented her point of view through the series of tweets below:

This bitch is CLINICALLY INSANE if she thinks I’ve ever tried to contact her in the past few weeks !!! She’s the scariest actual literal PSYCHOPATH on the internet. This spiral she is doing is scary and I’m at the center of it WHY? U so obsessed with me ??? https://t.co/bdaRzGalj9 — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) September 11, 2020

If Gabbie Hanna murders me blame @KEEMSTAR for enabling it. I’m not kidding. The way he was egging on an actual psychopath is insane. She just told him “it’s not like I wanna see her burne or hurt” 😳 bitch who even thinks that ? — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) September 11, 2020

Lmao u just asked me last week to be on drama alert for an interview about nothing 😂 please I’m not that desperate yet 😂😂😂 Gabbie keep bringing up rice gum drama but hates drama lol from 4 years ago 😂😂😂 https://t.co/bjIlkwGNG7 — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) September 11, 2020

U keep pushing psychopaths keem 👌🏼 u got a knack for trash https://t.co/bjIlkwGNG7 — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) September 11, 2020

Keem thinks everything is all fun and games til someone actually dies. Gabbie Hanna just randomly said on drama alert she hopes I don’t burn or get hurt. She’s a danger for real. Keem has egged ppl on to the point of someone dying before. It’s scary. I’m genuinely scared https://t.co/bjIlkwGNG7 — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) September 11, 2020

Stop egging mentally ill people on. Gabbie is not well. She’s very delusional. And very dangerous. Just learn from ur past mistakes. U egg ppl on to this day , LEARN https://t.co/qZTKU12LEt — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) September 12, 2020

Unlike other ppl , If harm comes to me in the form of Gabbie , blame @KEEMSTAR - Gabbie is mentally ill. And keem is egging her on because “drama” is slow. I have 24 hour security with Gabbie’s picture — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) September 12, 2020

Biggest piece of shit on the internet @KEEMSTAR Gabbie suffers from mental illness what’s ur excuse keem pic.twitter.com/zEA8M1C2hT — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) September 12, 2020

She can be heard saying:

"You know why you're mad, cause it's something that's going to be on your conscience forever....you f****** fat gnome! You enabling people, stirring up drama, instigating shit is how people die.. If I die, blame Keemstar!"

In response, Keemstar shot back with the following comments:

Honestly FUCK you Trisha!!!

You are sick as fuck to use someones suicide for sympathy in YouTube Drama you are just as shitty as Ethan for this scumbag shit!!!!



His family , His friends, have asked people to stop using him like this!



STOP USING HIM DUMB BITCH! https://t.co/5IYu9zL1jx — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) September 11, 2020

In the videos above, he directly addresses Trisha and accuses her of lying:

"Trisha you're on some bullshit right now...you're crossing a goddamn line! You're just saying this dumb shit to harass Gabbie Hanna more ..I'm not on either of your sides in this feud, I will listen to both sides , I'm trying to stay neutral but when you're attacking me over some dumb shit...I don't know, I'm f****** pissed at you, psycho!

"You've been bullying the shit out of Gabbie Hanna, unrightfully so... I've had to step in cause you won't stop harassing her. Leave the girl alone, quit trying to spin this narrative because no one believes you, no one."

He continues to take shots at her through an additional series of tweets:

Damn @MrBeastYT , @KSI , @Ninja and just about everyone other major YouTuber has been on my show!



you are delusional Trisha! https://t.co/imZrYRRK6k — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) September 12, 2020

You can’t make this up! She claims @GabbieHanna has mental health issues and continues to bully her for mental health issues....



DO YOU THINK BEFORE YOU TYPE? https://t.co/DuVOkzqWBt — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) September 12, 2020

“If I die blame keemstar”



She keeps trying to play victim & push a narrative that Gabbie Hanna is trying literally kill her. Like Straight up accusing gabbie of plotting to “MURDER HER”



Trisha is not ok! https://t.co/r5oNgLEdmk — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) September 12, 2020

As their lengthy Twitter feud doesn't seem to be showing signs of slowing down, Keemstar seems to have picked a fight with yet another content creator online.

It now remains to be seen what course this new controversy ends up taking in the days to come.