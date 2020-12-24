Tryndamere is all set to arrive in Teamfight Tactics with set 4.5

Image via Riot Games

Teamfight Tactics has been changing board sets and themes with every coming event and festival.

And this time around, Tryndamere will finally be making his appearance in the League of Legends board game for the very first time.

Tryndamere is Trynda-here. This barbarous baddie is joining the festival as a Warlord Slayer. I'm sure anyone would be petrified to see him spinning towards them. pic.twitter.com/K2caETvhKU — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) December 23, 2020

Ever since the inception of Teamfight Tactics last year, there have been a lot of champions who came and went, depending on the ensuing theme that the game was representing.

However, Tryndamere was one of the very few who never made an appearance in the game, and he will finally be hitting the board with the Warlord and Slayer traits.

Riot has been revealing a lot of secrets and spoilers for the upcoming 4.5 set. From Darius to Rakan and Sivir, a lot has been revealed about the new event.

Darius is heading to the festival as a Fortune Slayer. He hasn't decided what he's going to wear yet, but word has it he's going to look spectacular. pic.twitter.com/w6cMiwjTLv — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) December 22, 2020

Tryndamere will be the latest reveal, and it seems that Teamfight Tactics is all set for an exciting festival in the coming months.

Teamfight Tactics’ Tryndamere will have the Warlord and Slayer trait

Tryndamere is a Warlord Duelist Slayer 4 cost that spins and hits REALLY REALLY hard...like...REALLY hard. https://t.co/FzPcKAq5Cu — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) December 23, 2020

Though not much has been revealed about Tryndamere’s attack spell and purchase cost in Teamfight Tactics, there have been other information that Riot has been able to provide.

According to principal Teamfight Tactics lead game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer, Tryndamere “spins and hits really, really hard.” This is where his nature as a Duelist kicks in, and Teamfight Tactics players should “be petrified to see him spinning towards them.”

Not much will change for the Warlord trait in season 4.5 compared to season 4, and only Tryndamere will be replacing Xin Zhao.

According to a recent unconfirmed Reddit post, Tryndamere’s Slayer trait might just allow him to gain lifesteal that increases at lower health.

Also, they might be able to deal bonus damage based on the amount of health that is missing from the opponents.

Teamfight tactics set 4.5 is ready to go live with League of legends patch 11.2, which is scheduled to air on January 24th, 2021.