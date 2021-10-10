×
TS vs beastcoast Dota 2 The International 10: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Team Spirit looks to make their standing better as they get to ready to face-off against beastcoast (Image via Sportskeeda)
Subhradeep "Bucketbaba" Mukherjee
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Oct 10, 2021 03:40 PM IST
Feature

The group stage of Dota 2 The International 10 enters its final stages as the teams fight for the upper bracket position in the upcoming main stage.

TI10 Group Stage - Day 3 Standings. #TI10 #Dota2 https://t.co/UFp5Ya867M

According to the rules of this major tournament, the top four Dota 2 teams from each group will be entering the main stage of Dota 2 The International 10 in the upper bracket, where they will get to skip at least one series, all while standing a chance to take at least one loss.

TI10 Group Stage Final Day Schedule — This is it. The last day of groups and everything hangs in the balance leading to the Main Event. So many possibilities. One more team goes home today. Games begin in ~3hrs 15 mins. #TI10 #Dota2 https://t.co/HITPVOGjBI

Dota 2 The International 10: TS vs beastcoast

Predictions

During the past three days of group stage matches in Dota 2 The International 10, beastcoast have managed to hold their ground as they currently stand in fourth position in Group B, towering over teams like Elephant.

On the other hand, Team Spirit remains tied in the fifth position along with Elephant as their chances for the upper bracket finish dwindle with every passing second.

Head to head results

Team Spirit and beastcoast have only met each other once in a head-to-head bout during the WePlay Animajor, where the best-of-2 series ended with a stalemate.

When and where to watch

Dota 2 fans can tune in to the series between Team Spirit and beastcoast at one of Dota 2 TI’s official Twitch broadcasts from 12.30 PM IST.

Recent results

During their run at Dota 2 The International 10, beastcoast has amassed a total of two series victories, and three draws out of the six best-of-2 series they entered. Team Spirit, however, has managed to win three series, but due to their three losses, the Dota 2 roster remains in the bottom part of the group.

Rosters of both teams

Team Spirit

  • Illya “Yatoro” Mulyarchuk
  • Alexander “TORONTOTOKYO” Khertek
  • Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov
  • Miroslaw “Miroslaw” Kolpakov
  • Yaroslav “Miposhka” Naidenov

beastcoast

  • Héctor Antonio “K1” Rodríguez Asto
  • Jean Pierre “Chris Luck” Gonzales Salazar
  • Adrián “Wisper” Céspedes Dobles
  • Elvis Joel De la Cruz “Scofield” Peña
  • Steven “Stinger” Vargas Mamani
Edited by Yasho Amonkar
