TSG Legend's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Free Fire is one of the most-downloaded battle royale games on the Android platform. The vast audience of the game has brought in an abundance of content creators. Some of them have millions of subscribers, and are very popular among the players. This has further led many gamers to stream and create Free Fire-related content.

Bhavesh Lakhwani is popularly known by his in-game alias and YouTube channel name, TSG Legend. In this article, we will look at this YouTuber's Free Fire ID, Stats, K/D ratio, and more.

TSG Legend's Free Fire ID

His Free Fire ID is 1119846627, and his IGN is TSG冬LEGEND. He is also part of the famous guild TSG ARMY.

TSG Legend's Free Fire stats

All-time stats

Lifetime stats

He has played 2,383 squad games and won 435 of them, for a win rate of 18.25%. He has also notched nearly 6,000 kills for a notable K/D ratio of 3.08.

When it comes to the duo mode, he has played 1,615 games and emerged victorious in 145 of them. He also has 23 Booyahs in 523 solo games.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing season, he has played 215 squad matches and won 18 of them. He also has ten duo victories out of 165 games played. In the present season, he hasn't played a single solo game yet.

TSG Legend's YouTube channel

He started making Free Fire-related content on YouTube around ten months ago. The first video on his channel dates back to November 2019. Since then, he has attained over 541k subscribers, and now has over 28 million views combined.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

TSG Legend is active on his Instagram account. You can click here to visit his account.