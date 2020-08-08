TSG Ritik’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

The unparalleled growth of Free Fire across the globe has facilitated the rapid rise of content creation centred around the game.

TSG Ritik, together with his friend and fellow streamer TSG Jash, owns one of the most popular YouTube channels that produce content related to Free Fire called TWO-SIDE GAMERS.

In this article, we talk about TSG Ritik's Free ID, K/D ratio, stats and more.

TSG Ritik’s Free Fire ID

TSG Ritik’s Free Fire ID is 124975352 and his in-game alias is TSG 冬 RITIK. He is also the part of the guild- TSG ARMY- which is led by TSG Jash.

TSG Ritik’s Stats

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats of TSG Ritik

TSG Ritik is in the Heroic tier, which is the second-highest tier in Free Fire. He has played about 9000 games in the squad mode and has won 1862 matches, with a win rate of 20.64%. He also boasts a prominent K/D ratio of 3.02 with about 21602 kills.

When it comes to the duo mode, he has played about 2271 matches and has emerged victorious in 251 games. He also has over 4300 kills to his name in this mode. In addition, he has also finished first in 53 games out of the 823 solo matches.

Ranked Stats

Ranked stats of TSG Ritik

When it comes to the ranked mode in the present season, TSG Ritik has played 238 squad matches and has managed to win 51 out of them. He also has an impressive K/D ratio of 3.87 with 723 kills.

TSG Ritik's YouTube Channel

As mentioned above, TSG Ritik shares the popular YouTube channel, TWO-SIDE GAMERS, with TSG Jash. Together, they started posting videos in October 2018. They have 832 videos on their channel, with over 4.84 million subscribers.

Click here to visit their channel.