Twitch fires employee 'Hassan Bokhari' over 'abuse' of power

A few weeks ago, we talked about the MeToo movement. Towards the end of June, quite a few men and women in the gaming industry came forward with allegations on some notable figures. This included Twitch Streamer SayNoToRage, also known as LOCO, who had been accused of misconduct by at least six different women.

Further, other streamers such as Grant Harris, IAmSp00n, BlessRNG, and Wolv21 were also accused. There were others as well, who were put under the scanner, including popular game host and commentator Billy "Jump" Carter, in addition to Evolved talent CEO Ryan Morrisson. One of Twitch's own, Hassan Bokhari, had also been accused of sexual misconduct.

The gaming MeToo movement

Hassan Bokhari was/is the Accounts Director and Director of Strategic Partnerships. Now, with the investigation having been concluded, he has been fired with immediate effect.

According to a Twitch spokesperson, the company had hired a 'reputable third party firm' to conduct an impartial and thorough investigation on the matter. While Twitch's policy is to keep information about individual employees confidential, the official spokesperson said that 'appropriate action' had been taken based on the findings of the said investigation.

Rob Breslau, who is an Esports consultant and insider, confirmed that Twitch had in truth fired Hassan Bokhari over the allegations. Multiple streamers had come forward, including Twitch streamer Vio. The allegations were that Hassan had used his position of power to get closer to them, and manipulated them into performing 'sexual favors'.

The HassanChop emote was also removed from the platform. As befitting as the punishment was, various users on Twitter used the opportunity to humiliate the former Director of Strategic Partnerships. Back when multiple streamers had been banned on Twitch, Hassan had posted that he had nothing to do with the bans and suspensions that Twitch had levied on streamers. According to Hassan, he couldn't 'unsuspend' anybody.

