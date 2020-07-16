Twitch gone wild: 4 instances when streamers crossed the line

Twitch has become one of the most popular video streaming platforms over the years. While there are plenty of video streaming platforms today, Twitch caters to one specific type of audience: gamers.

Over the years, many popular personalities in gaming rose to popularity on Twitch. These personalities include famous streamers such as Ninja, Shroud and the recently banned Dr DisRespect.

The Community Guidelines on Twitch, before the current wave of bans, acted as more of a suggestion than a hard and fast rule. Twitch streamers have regularly skirted the boundaries of what could be considered appropriate content.

These are four instances where streamers got banned from Twitch for inappropriate behaviour on stream.

Four times Twitch streamers got banned from the platform for inappropriate behaviour

4) Mango

Mango is one of the most popular Super Smash Bros Melee streamers and was even ranked in the Top 5 for six years in a row. He is one of the most famous figures in the Melee community.

In January 2019, he received a 7-day ban that was a result of a night out in the city. While a lot of streamers tend to drink before, or during a stream, Mango passed out drunk while streaming.

He was seen slumping in his chair and slurring his word, and shortly after, collapsed to the floor. This violated Twitch's community guidelines, and he received a ban right after.

3) Amouranth

Amouranth is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch and is a cosplayer, and ASMR streamer. She has been known to push the boundaries of what could be considered appropriate on stream and has received multiple bans as a result over the years.

Recently, she got banned for flashing to the camera while on stream. Weirdly, only days before the incident, she had this to say:

"It should be okay, chat. Twitch said that if something pops up on your screen now, as long as you end the stream and delete the VOD, and delete the clips, then you're fine. So it should be okay."

2) Joey Salads

Joey Salads might be a familiar name to the fans of H3H3 productions, as he was the subject of a lot of their videos. He has been active on a lot of platforms, including Twitch.

He received a ban in 2019 for violating Community Guidelines relating to self-harm. He streamed himself getting pepper-sprayed by his friend, which raised red flags for Twitch.

The clip was later shown and discussed in the H3 Podcast.

1) CinCinBear

CinCinBear is no stranger to controversy on Twitch, and repeatedly gets into hot water over several issues. She has received a lot of stick over the years for her talking down on people with issues related to mental health.

In 2019, she got into trouble with Twitch and received a ban for telling her audience that she will pose nude if someone donated a million dollars. She later went to explain it was a joke, but Twitch banned her temporarily nonetheless.