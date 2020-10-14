Twitch loses it as TSM president Leena helps Myth with haircut during quarantine

Ali Kabbani, more popularly known as Myth, is an American YouTuber and Twitch streamer who owes much of his success to Fortnite. Currently, Myth has almost 7 million followers on Twitch, along with around 4.6 million subscribers on YouTube. He is also a professional player and is the captain of the TSM Fortnite team.

TSM Leena, meanwhile, is a League Of Legends player who is currently president of the organization. She is not a regular streamer and has recently been playing Riot Games’ Valorant on Twitch. Leena has around 58k followers on Twitch, along with a further 238k on Instagram.

Image Credits: r/LiveStreamFails, Reddit

Twitch goes crazy as Leena helps Myth with a haircut

The coronavirus pandemic has seen quite a lot of people try to cut their hair at home. While this might sometimes lead to disasters, it has become a safe and sensible alternative to going out and running the risk of contracting the virus. This issue has affected notable streamers as well.

We recently saw Myth post a stream on Twitch, where Leena helped him out by cutting his hair. In the video that can be viewed at the end of this article, she takes a look at a YouTuber tutorial video to figure out the best way to give him a ‘fade’ haircut.

Image Credits: Ringo Deathstarr, YouTube

Once she thinks she has it figured out, Myth puts on a plastic sheet, and Leena begins to cut his hair, starting from the back of his head. Of course, watching a tutorial does not mean the person is qualified enough to give out haircuts, and Leena ends up struggling with the equipment and appears to be learning ‘along the way.’

Image Credits: Ringo Deathstarr, YouTube

Once the back of the head got done, Myth seems somewhat concerned. His fans continue to mock him throughout the process, as Leena explains to him that “it could be worse!”

After fidgeting about with the equipment for some more time, she seemingly gets the hang of things, as the rest of the haircut does not take half as much time as the first part. Myth decides to stop looking at his chat, as most viewers continue to make fun of the process.

Image Credits: Ringo Deathstarr, YouTube

As seen above, the final result does not look half as bad, and Myth is left rather content with the quality of the haircut. However, his viewers on Twitch did not seem to agree!

You can watch the entire incident in the video below.